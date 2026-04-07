This new Tengah condo will launch from $980,000 - the first private condo in Forest Town

Tengah Garden Residences, the first condominium to launch in Singapore's developing Tengah New Town, will be open for public previews this Saturday (April 11).

Located along Tengah Garden Avenue in District 24, the 863-unit development comprises a mix of one- to four-bedroom units of 485 to 1,260 sq ft.

Prices will start from:

One-bedroom units (484 sq ft): $980,000 ($2,025 psf)

Two-bedroom units (624 sq ft): $1.11 million ($1,779 psf)

Three-bedroom units (797 sq ft): $1.588 million ($1,993 psf)

Four-bedroom units (1,130 sq ft): $2.288 million ($2,025 psf)

Jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand and CSC Land Group, the consortium won the 274,028 sq ft site in a government land tender after putting in the top bid of $675 million, or $821 psf per plot ratio (ppr), in January 2025.

The development comprises nine 16-storey residential blocks. The blocks are oriented along a North-South axis and overlook Tengah Pond.

Meanwhile, resident facilities include a pool, two clubhouses, a children's clubhouse, a gym, three tennis and pickleball courts, function rooms, and a children's play zone.

The project holds a BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) certification, the highest tier under the scheme, and the developers note that the sustainability features have also contributed to lower maintenance costs.

Each unit is fitted with a Smart Gateway hub, which lets residents control compatible smart and energy-efficient appliances via a mobile app.

The first-floor commercial podium spans about 30,000 sq ft and will offer F&B outlets, retail stores, and essential services. The specific tenant mix will be confirmed closer to the project's TOP in 2029.

"As Tengah's first private residential project with retail offerings, we see this as a rare opportunity to participate in the early growth phase of a new township, supported by strong infrastructure planning, and continuing focus on sustainable urban development," says Betsy Chng, Head of Sales and Marketing at Hong Leong Holdings.

Connectivity

Tengah Garden Residences will have direct access to Hong Kah MRT station on the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), as well as side-gate access to a nearby bus stop and taxi stand.

The JRL will connect Tengah to Choa Chu Kang on the North-South Line and Jurong East on the North-South and East-West Lines.

Four JRL stations serve the Tengah precinct in total: Hong Kah (JS4), Tengah (JS3), Tengah Park (JE2), and Tengah Plantation (JE1), with openings targeted progressively from 2027.

"With the market's increasing interest in well-connected, future-ready estates, Tengah is expected to attract a broad spectrum of homebuyers over time," Chng notes.

The development is connected to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Kranji Expressway (KJE) via Bukit Batok Road and Brickland Road. Future upgrades planned for the area include new PIE slip roads and the Jurong Canal Drive interchange.

Several educational institutions are in the vicinity of the development, including Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, and Nanyang Technological University.

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and United World College are also expected to relocate to Tengah, with operations anticipated from 2030.

For shopping and dining, residents are within reach of JEM, Westgate, and IMM in the Jurong East area.

A town building towards completion

Tengah is one of Singapore's newest HDB towns, built around a car-free town centre and a 5km-long, 100m-wide Forest Corridor that runs through the estate.

Planning for the town began in 2016, with the first BTO flats launched in November 2018. The first residents collected keys in 2023, and over 14,000 flats have since been completed across 14 projects.

HDB plans for approximately 30,000 public housing units in Tengah in total, part of an overall target of 42,000 homes that will also include private housing such as executive condominiums (ECs) and condominiums.

Almost 47 per cent of the planned public housing supply has been completed to date, with the town expected to be fully built out by the early 2030s.

Tengah Community Club, which opened in March 2025, and Plantation Plaza, the town's first neighbourhood centre, are now operational.

A general hospital serving the catchment, Tengah General and Community Hospital, is in the pipeline for the early 2030s.

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3 ECs have already tested the market

Before Tengah Garden Residences, all of the private housing supply that has launched in Tengah has come in the form of ECs.

Three EC projects have been launched and sold in the town to date.

Copen Grand, developed by City Developments and MCL Land, was the first EC to launch in Tengah. The 639-unit project at Tengah Garden Walk launched in October 2022, with 73 per cent of units sold on its first day.

It was fully sold by November 2022, within roughly a month of its launch.

Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway then developed two consecutive ECs on adjacent plots at Plantation Close. Novo Place, a 504-unit development, launched in November 2024 and reached 89 per cent sold within a month of its opening weekend.

Otto Place, a 600-unit project on the neighbouring site, launched in July 2025 and similarly reached 91 per cent sold within its first month.

Across all three EC projects, 1,743 units have been absorbed in Tengah. All three developments sold through quickly despite launching at different stages of the town's construction, when infrastructure and amenities were still limited.

The question now is whether that same demand carries over to the first private condo launch in the town.

Unlike ECs, private condominiums carry no income ceiling restrictions and are open to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and foreigners.

The upgrader pool is still building

The EC buyers in Tengah have so far come largely from HDB households in the surrounding western towns, given that Tengah's own public housing stock is still relatively new.

The first BTO flats in Tengah were completed in 2023, meaning the earliest group of residents there will only reach their five-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) from 2028 onwards.

Until then, Tengah has not yet generated its own internal upgrader cohort.

Upgrader demand for the town is currently drawn primarily from mature HDB estates in the West region, including Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Jurong East, and Jurong West, which collectively hold a substantial stock of older HDB flats.

As more Tengah flats complete and approach their MOP in the late 2020s and early 2030s, that internal upgrader pool will begin to grow.

The sales gallery for Tengah Garden Residences is located along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9. The joint marketing agencies are ERA Singapore, Huttons Asia, PropNex Realty, and SRI. Sales bookings open on April 25.

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This article was first published in Stackedhomes.