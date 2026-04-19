Newly built semi-detached house along Vanda Drive on sale for $15.3m

For those of you keeping an eye on Singapore's landed market, you would notice that truly new homes in established enclaves are becoming increasingly rare.

This is especially the case in areas like Bukit Timah, where most properties are tightly held and redevelopment opportunities are limited.

Against this backdrop, 27 Vanda Drive presents a compelling opportunity.

Situated within the well-regarded Orchid Village pocket of Bukit Timah, this freehold semi-detached home has just been completed and is priced at $15,280,000.

It offers approximately 8,600 sq ft of built-up space on a land plot of about 4,800 sq ft, presenting a carefully designed environment suited for modern, multi-generational living.

As exclusive agent Ladyy Claire (Claire Tan) shares, "we won't be expecting this to stay long in the market."

And as you take a closer look, the reasons become increasingly clear.

Set within a prestigious and well-connected enclave

To begin with, the location plays a key role in shaping the appeal of this home. Vanda Drive sits within District 11, one of Singapore's most established landed housing areas.

The neighbourhood is known for its quiet, tree-lined streets, where homes are often held within families for years.

Connectivity, however, remains strong.

You are just a short six-minute walk to Sixth Avenue MRT Station, which is not commonly found among landed properties.

This adds a level of convenience that supports daily commuting without compromising on privacy.

Beyond transport, the home is positioned within Singapore's well-known education belt.

Schools such as Nanyang Girls' High School, Raffles Girls' Primary School, National Junior College, and Hwa Chong Institution are all located nearby.

This proximity supports both immediate schooling needs and longer-term planning for families.

Daily conveniences are also within easy reach. A short drive brings you to Cold Storage at Sixth Avenue, FairPrice Xpress, and Ryan's Grocery for everyday essentials.

If you are looking for more specialised options, nearby spots like The Fishwives and Butcher Box provide a wider range of premium selections.

Altogether, this allows you to enjoy a quiet residential setting without giving up accessibility.

The only newly built home along Vanda Drive

What truly sets this property apart, however, is its rarity.

At the time of writing, this is the only newly built home available along Vanda Drive, having only recently obtained its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in January 2026.

Unlike many houses in the area that have been renovated or partially upgraded, 27 Vanda Drive has been completely rebuilt from the ground up.

More importantly, it was not designed as a developer-led project.

Instead, the current owners had intended it to be their own long-term home, which means that the layout and features decisions were made with real living needs in mind.

Due to a change in circumstances, the home is now being offered for sale.

As a result, you are looking at a property that combines the practicality of an owner-designed home with the appeal of a brand-new build, which is not often found in mature landed enclaves.

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A thoughtfully planned layout for multi-generational families

Designed by JON Architects & Associates, every level has been carefully planned to support both shared living and individual privacy, which is essential for multi-generational households.

On the ground floor, the living and dining areas are laid out in an open, flowing configuration.

This creates a natural space for family members to gather, while still allowing for flexibility in how the space is used.

From here, the home extends to an alfresco area, where an 18-metre swimming pool forms a central feature.

The connection between indoor and outdoor spaces enhances the overall sense of openness, making the home feel both expansive and welcoming.

Also located on this level is a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, which has been designed as a granny's room.

By placing it on the ground floor, accessibility is prioritised, ensuring that elderly family members can move around comfortably without needing to rely on stairs.

Moving up to the second floor, the focus shifts slightly towards more private family spaces.

Here, you will find the master bedroom alongside two additional bedrooms, all of which come with ensuite bathrooms.

The rooms are generously sized, allowing for comfortable daily living without feeling constrained.

A family area is also included on this level, offering a more intimate space for relaxation away from the main living zones downstairs.

The master suite, in particular, has been designed with both functionality and comfort in mind.

It includes a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a his-and-her sink arrangement in the bathroom, which helps streamline daily routines.

On the third floor, two more bedrooms are located, including a junior master suite.

This level works well for older children, extended family members, or guests who may prefer a greater degree of privacy.

At the same time, it adds flexibility to the overall layout, allowing the home to adapt as family needs evolve over time.

A bright and versatile basement for entertainment

Beyond the upper levels, the basement introduces another dimension to the home.

Unlike conventional basements that can feel enclosed, this space has been designed with side windows that allow natural light to enter.

As a result, it feels bright and usable throughout the day, rather than being limited to storage or occasional use.

This opens up a wide range of possibilities.

The space can easily be transformed into an entertainment zone, whether for hosting gatherings, setting up a karaoke room, or even creating a dedicated area for games such as mahjong or poker.

There is also a storage room, similar in function to a bomb shelter, which adds practical utility to the space.

A built-in home lift connects every level of the house, running from the basement all the way up to the third storey.

This not only improves day-to-day convenience, but also ensures that the home remains accessible for family members of all ages over the long term.

A wide frontage that rivals detached homes

In most cases, semi-detached homes come with more modest frontages. However, this property stands out with a 30-metre frontage, which is even wider than some detached houses.

This added width has a direct impact on how the home functions.

For instance, it allows for the inclusion of an 18-metre swimming pool, which is significantly longer than what is typically found in landed homes.

In many cases, pools range between six to 12 metres, so having this length is a notable feature.

The frontage also accommodates a covered car porch with space for two vehicles within the compound. Given the quiet nature of the street, an additional car can also be parked outside if needed.

More broadly, the wide frontage enhances both the sense of space and the overall presence of the home, giving it a more expansive and distinguished appearance.

At the same time, the design works well with Singapore's tropical climate. The dual frontage supports strong cross-ventilation, allowing air to flow naturally through the home.

The orientation also reduces direct west sun exposure, helping to minimise heat build-up indoors. Because of this, the interiors remain bright yet comfortable, supporting day-to-day living without excessive reliance on cooling systems.

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Quality materials and finishes that support long-term living

The living areas are finished with large-format travertine stone, which introduces a natural texture and a timeless aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the staircases are crafted from Burmese teak, known for its durability and understated elegance.

In the kitchen and bathrooms, sintered stone surfaces have been used for countertops and backsplashes.

These materials are designed to withstand daily wear, offering resistance to heat, stains, and impact, while maintaining a refined appearance.

The home is fitted with established brands such as Bosch for kitchen appliances, Toshiba for air-conditioning, and Grohe for sanitary fittings.

Carpentry works feature durable laminates, while the window systems are designed to align with modern European standards.

Together, these elements create a home that is both refined and practical for long-term use.

Pricing that reflects both value and positioning

Recent transactions within the Vanda enclave provide useful context for this listing. Older semi-detached homes in the area have generally transacted in the range of around $2,700 to $2,800 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, newer builds have reached approximately $3,400 PSF.

At an estimated $3,100 to $3,200 PSF, this property sits below the typical pricing for new builds, while still offering the advantages of a newly completed home.

Looking at historical data, the area has demonstrated consistent capital appreciation over time.

For instance, a semi-detached home at Vanda Drive that was purchased at $5.28 million in 2010 was later sold at $11.28 million in 2012, reflecting a significant gain over a relatively short holding period.

Another property along Vanda Road saw its value rise from $2.06 million in 1999 to $6.52 million in 2011, illustrating longer-term growth within the enclave.

More recent transactions also show strong pricing resilience.

New-build semi-detached homes along Vanda Drive have crossed the $3,300 PSF mark, while resale transactions continue to trend upwards in line with broader landed market movements.

Taken together, these figures highlight both the historical performance of the area and the relative positioning of this property within the current market.

A home designed for today's families in a rare Bukit Timah setting

Bringing everything together, what stands out about 27 Vanda Drive is how intentionally it has been put together.

It is not simply a newly built house in a prime location, but a home that has been carefully planned around how families actually live today — and how those needs may evolve over time.

From its wide frontage and generous proportions to its multi-level layout supported by a home lift, every element contributes to a sense of flexibility and comfort.

Its position within an established Bukit Timah enclave also ensures that you are not just buying into a house, but into a neighbourhood that has consistently held its value and appeal.

In a market where newly built landed homes in mature areas are increasingly limited, opportunities like this do not come up often.

For families who are looking for a long-term home that can accommodate different life stages, while still holding its position within a prime district, this is a property worth serious consideration.

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