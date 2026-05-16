Newly MOP-ed 5-room HDB flat in Bedok sold for record $1.4m

A recently MOP-ed HDB development in Bedok has just set a new price benchmark for the town, after an Improved 5-room flat was sold for S$1.4 million in early May 2026. The resale transaction surpassed the previous record for the 5-room type, which was held by a DBSS unit for over one and a half years, by S$220,000.

Record-breaking sale for 5-room flats in Bedok

The S$1.4 million transaction works out to around S$1,151 psf, making it the highest-priced 5-room HDB resale flat recorded in Bedok to date. Registered on 1 May 2026, the deal involved an Improved 5-room flat spanning 1,216 sqft at Bedok South Horizon, located between the 16th and 18th storeys of Block 153B Bedok South Road. As the project has only recently fulfilled its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), the unit still retains a long remaining lease of 95 years.

The transaction is also notable for another reason - it marks the first recorded resale of a 5-room flat within the development. Prior to this, only 4-room units at the project had changed hands on the resale market. Launched under the November 2016 BTO exercise, Bedok South Horizon comprises a mix of 2-room Flexi, 4-room, and 5-room flats, with the 5-room units originally priced from around S$503,000 before grants.

Edging the 5-room price record set by a DBSS flat

Before this sale, the benchmark for Bedok's 5-room segment was held by Belvia, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) development. A 1,130-sqft flat at Block 747A Bedok Reservoir Crescent fetched S$1.18 million in November 2024, with the transaction translated to roughly S$1,044 psf.

Belvia had already established itself as one of Bedok's strongest-performing HDB projects, including recording the town's very first million-dollar 5-room flat back in 2023. Even today, DBSS projects continue to command a premium among buyers, largely due to their spacious layouts, relatively central locations, and condo-inspired designs that remain appealing despite their relatively older age.

The upper end of Bedok's 5-room HDB resale market has largely been dominated by transactions from Belvia, alongside a handful of strong resale deals at Linear Green @ Bedok and Fengshan Green. However, with Bedok South Horizon only just entering the resale scene after MOP, more benchmark-setting transactions could emerge in the coming months as more owners begin listing their units.

At S$1,151 psf, the first 5-room resale transaction at Bedok South Horizon is nearly double the current average psf price for 5-room HDB flats in Bedok, which stands at around S$614 psf.

Bedok's highest transacted HDB flat

The recent S$1.4 million transaction at Bedok South Horizon now stands as the highest HDB resale deal ever recorded in Bedok, surpassing the previous benchmark by S$130,000. What makes the transaction even more notable is that it is the only 5-room flat within Bedok's top 10 highest HDB resale transactions to date.

Every other transaction on the list involves either an executive flat or an executive maisonette, many of which are considerably older, with some dating back as far as 37 years.

Shifting buyer preference in Bedok

Prior to this, the town's highest resale transaction came from Kembangan Gardens, a development made up entirely of executive maisonettes. In April 2025, a unit at Block 106 Lengkong Tiga was sold for S$1.27 million, translating to around S$765 psf. Although the project's lease commenced in 1989, leaving the flat with roughly 63 years remaining at the point of sale, buyers still showed strong willingness to pay for the larger living space that such homes provide.

This trend has remained fairly consistent across Singapore's resale market. Older executive flats and maisonettes continue to attract demand due to their generous layouts, which are increasingly rare in newer HDB projects. For many buyers, the trade-off between lease decay and space still leans in favour of size, especially for multi-generational families or households prioritising liveability.

Similar patterns have emerged in other mature estates as well, including a 38-year-old maisonette in Bishan that made headlines after fetching S$1.6 million last year, ranking among the most expensive flats ever sold in Singapore.

However, the latest transaction at Bedok South Horizon could signal a gradual shift in buyer preferences within Bedok's resale market. Newly MOP-ed flats with long remaining leases may start to command a stronger premium, particularly when paired with modern attributes such as MRT connectivity, newer facilities, and integrated community amenities - all of which have become key selling points for Bedok South Horizon.

Recently MOP-ed Bedok South Horizon

Since its first resale transaction last month at S$1.12 million, Bedok South Horizon has recorded a total of three resale deals so far - comprising two 4-room flats and one 5-room flat. Across these transactions, the project is currently averaging around S$1,146 psf, significantly above the broader Bedok HDB resale average of about S$626 psf as of May 2026.

Part of the project's strong pricing appeal likely comes from its location. Bedok South Horizon sits near East Coast Park, with selected stacks enjoying unblocked sea views that are relatively rare for HDB projects. The upcoming Bedok South MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026, giving residents direct doorstep MRT access.

The project also benefits from being located within a well-established estate, where daily amenities are already in place. Bedok South Horizon is linked directly to Siglap Community Club via a sheltered bridge, allowing residents convenient access to sports facilities, dining options, and a supermarket. Families may also find the project appealing due to the range of schools nearby, including a Sparkletots preschool located within the development itself.

Project 2-room 3-room 4-room 5-room Bedok South Horizon 209 — 457 274 Bedok Beacon 200 — 300 —

In total, around 1,400 flats are expected to enter Bedok's resale market in 2026 as both Bedok South Horizon and Bedok Beacon reach their MOP. While both projects offer 2-room and 4-room flats, Bedok South Horizon stands out as the only one with 5-room units. That could further strengthen its appeal among buyers seeking larger homes, particularly multi-generational households or families prioritising more spacious living.

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This article was first published in 99.co.