Newly MOP-ed waterfront HDB project records first 4-room flat resale at $830k

A recently MOP-ed HDB project in Punggol has just recorded a notable resale transaction, with a four-room unit changing hands for S$830,000 in early May 2026.

Interestingly, the deal came surprisingly close to the current town record for a 4-room flat, which was set just a month earlier in April 2026 at $848,000.

Newly MOP-ed unit in Waterfront I @ Northshore completes first sale at $830k

The S$830,000 transaction was officially registered on May 5.

The deal involved a 4-room flat at Block 415B Northshore Drive, positioned between the fourth and sixth floors.

The unit measures 1,012 sq ft, which means the transaction worked out to around $820 psf.

Since the project only recently completed its MOP this year, the unit still retains a healthy remaining lease of around 94 years and nine months.

For many buyers, that long lease may have added to the project's appeal, especially when compared to older flats in the resale market.

Waterfront I @ Northshore was originally launched during the November 2015 BTO exercise.

The development consists of two-room Flexi, four-room, and five-room flats.

Back then, the four-room units were priced from approximately $284,000 before grants.

Typically, BTO launch prices rise by around $5,000 for every higher floor tier.

Since this particular resale unit was located on the lower floors, the original purchase price would likely have remained relatively close to the launch starting figure.

Taking that into account, the seller could potentially have walked away with a sizeable gain.

Even after factoring in agent commissions, legal costs, HDB administrative charges, and valuation-related fees, which likely totalled below S$20,000, the overall profit may still have exceeded $500,000.

Of course, this estimate should be viewed cautiously since the full details of the original purchase and sale were not made public.

Interestingly, a check using SRX's X-Value showed that a similar four-room unit in the same block carried an estimated value of around $744,000.

Based on that figure, the buyer may have paid roughly $86,000 in Cash Over Valuation (COV).

That is a substantial amount of COV for a HDB resale flat.

However, waterfront-facing projects with newer leases and limited supply often command stronger premiums, especially when buyers are targeting newer estates.

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4-room layout in Waterfront I @ Northshore

The four-room units at Waterfront I @ Northshore measure around 94 sqm, including the air-conditioning ledge.

What makes the layout slightly different from a standard HDB four-room design is its dumbbell-style layout and bedroom arrangement.

Usually, all three bedrooms are positioned side by side along one section of the home.

However, in this project, two bedrooms are grouped together while the third bedroom sits on the opposite side of the living area.

That separation may appeal to multi-generational families or owners who prefer more privacy for a master bedroom, guest room, or home office.

The dumbbell configuration also helps minimise corridor space, allowing for a more efficient and functional overall layout.

Another interesting feature is the flexibility offered in the kitchen layout. Owners can either maintain an open-concept kitchen or install a partition wall for a more enclosed setup.

If the original open layout was retained, the dining and living areas would likely feel especially spacious.

Additionally, the large windows allow plenty of natural light into the unit, helping the overall space feel brighter and more airy.

Given the project's waterfront positioning, many of the bedrooms are also likely to enjoy sea-facing views.

Combined with the breezy coastal surroundings, that could explain why the development continues to attract strong buyer interest despite its relatively high resale prices.

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Waterfront I @ Northshore's location

One of the development's key selling points is its connectivity within the Northshore precinct.

Waterfront I @ Northshore sits within roughly a five-minute walk from Samudera LRT station.

From there, residents can easily connect to Punggol MRT station.

Meanwhile, Punggol Point LRT station is located around a 12-minute walk away.

Of course, Punggol remains some distance away from Singapore's city centre, so daily commutes into the CBD may still take time.

Nevertheless, many buyers continue to prioritise the estate because of its family-friendly environment, newer housing stock, and strong waterfront lifestyle appeal.

Another advantage is the nearby amenities.

Although there are no hawker centres located within a 500m radius, Northshore Plaza, Singapore's first sea-front neighbourhood mall, is only around a five-minute walk away.

Residents can find supermarkets, eateries, cafes, and daily conveniences there.

Childcare and education options nearby

Families with younger children may also appreciate the number of preschool and childcare options within walking distance.

Some nearby childcare centres include:

Childcare Centre Distance Skool4Kidz Preschool Around 284m Carpe Diem Childcare Resort Around 54m My World Preschool Around 375m PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol North Blk 402 Around 271m PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol North Blk 326 Around 417m Mulberry Learning Centre International Around 221m

Additionally, MOE Kindergarten @ Northshore is located within roughly 486m of the development.

For primary schools, the following are situated within 1km:

Northshore Primary School

Punggol Cove Primary School

Meanwhile, these schools fall within the 1km to 2km range:

Edgefield Primary School

Oasis Primary School

Punggol Green Primary School

Punggol View Primary School

Valour Primary School

Punggol Secondary School and one of the campuses of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) are also located nearby, though slightly further away.

Waterfront lifestyle remains one of the biggest draws

Beyond connectivity and schools, the project's surroundings continue to play a major role in its appeal.

The development is located close to Punggol Point Walk, where residents can enjoy scenic waterfront views overlooking Johor. Additionally, both Punggol Point Jetty and Punggol Point Park are within walking distance.

That makes the area especially attractive for residents who enjoy jogging, cycling, or evening walks by the water.

Residents can also reach Punggol Waterway Park in roughly 19 minutes on foot, further strengthening the estate's lifestyle appeal.

Current record holder for 4-room flats in Punggol

Despite the strong $830,000 price achieved at Waterfront I @ Northshore, the current Punggol record for a four-room flat still belongs to another nearby project.

That record was set in April 2026 by a unit at Northshore StraitsView, located along Block 422A Northshore Drive.

This is only around a 10-minute walk from Waterfront I @ Northshore.

The unit sold for $848,000 and measured 1,001 sqft. As such, the transaction worked out to approximately $847 psf.

Unlike the $830K transaction, this particular flat was positioned much higher, between the 16th and 18th floors.

Higher-floor units in waterfront developments often command stronger premiums because of the better views and improved privacy.

The lease for that project also commenced in 2021, leaving around 94 years and seven months remaining.

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Sales trend of 4-room units in Punggol

Although the Waterfront I @ Northshore transaction fell short of the town record, it still ranks among some of the highest 4-room resale prices ever recorded in Punggol.

Date Address Floor range Size Price PSF TOP Apr 2026 422A Northshore Drive 16-18 1,001 sq ft $848,000 $847 psf 2020 Nov 2025 271B Punggol Walk 16-18 1,012 sq ft $848,000 $837 pst 2012 Apr 2026 273B Punggol Place 16-18 1,001 sq ft $840,000 $839 psf 2011 Nov 2025 274C Punggol Place 13-15 1,012 sq ft $838,000 $828 psf 2011 Jul 2025 272D Punggol Walk 13-15 990 sq ft $835,000 $843 psf 2012 Nov 2025 274C Punggol Place 13-15 1,001 sq ft $833,000 $832 psf 2011 Sep 2025 271B Punggol Walk 10-12 1,001 sq ft $832,888 $832 psf 2012 May 2026 415B Northshore Drive 4-6 1,012 sq ft $830,000 $820 2021

Even so, Waterfront I @ Northshore could potentially set new benchmarks in the future for several reasons.

Firstly, many of the projects listed above are older.

While lease age does not always determine resale value directly, buyers do tend to favour flats with longer remaining leases, especially when financing and long-term holding value are considered.

Secondly, current asking prices within Waterfront I @ Northshore are already quite ambitious.

A look at listings on 99.co shows several four-room units marketed from around $850,000, while some listings even exceed $1 million, reaching as high as $1.128 million.

At the same time, buyers searching for more affordable entry points can still find units in the project around the S$700,000 range.

However, even those lower-priced listings remain above Punggol's broader four-room average price of approximately $680,000.

In fact, within the wider Punggol area, there are still four-room flats available from around $559,000, giving buyers with tighter budgets more alternatives outside the newer Northshore projects.

According to data from 99.co's Researcher tool, 4-room units at Waterfront I @ Northshore currently record average psf prices that are almost 11 per cent higher than the wider Punggol average for the same room type.

Still, more competition could emerge in the coming months. Based on 99.co records, close to 3,000 flats across several nearby projects may reach MOP this year, including:

Waterfront I @ Northshore: 791 units

Northshore StraitsView: 628 units

Waterfront II @ Northshore: 903 units

Waterway Sunrise I: 410 units

With more newly MOP-ed supply potentially entering the resale market, pricing pressure could ease slightly on a broader level. Nevertheless, record-breaking transactions may still continue, especially for premium-facing units with waterfront views.

More broadly, Punggol's transformation over the past two decades has also played a major role in supporting prices.

Once viewed largely as a rural area, the town has gradually evolved into one of Singapore's most modern HDB estates.

As a result, average psf prices in Punggol have climbed by roughly 35 per cent over the past five years.

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What's next for Punggol?

Looking ahead, Punggol's longer-term transformation plans may continue supporting buyer demand in the area.

Under URA's latest Master Plan and HDB's development vision, the town is gradually evolving beyond its reputation as simply a young family estate.

Instead, it is being positioned as a major waterfront and innovation hub.

Punggol Digital District could reshape demand

One of the largest upcoming developments is the continued rollout of the Punggol Digital District (PDD).

The 50-hectare district is expected to bring together business spaces, technology firms, education facilities, and lifestyle amenities into one integrated area.

The district is projected to introduce around 28,000 digital economy jobs across sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and fintech. Major companies have already established a presence there, including Grab, UOB, and OCBC innovation hubs.

Connectivity improvements continue

Transport infrastructure across Punggol has also improved steadily over the years.

The opening of Punggol Coast MRT station has strengthened accessibility in the northern part of the estate while reducing travel times to other parts of Singapore.

Meanwhile, future projects such as the Cross Island Line Punggol Extension are expected to further improve connectivity toward Pasir Ris and eastern employment hubs by 2032.

Within the estate itself, planners are also pushing a stronger car-lite concept through pedestrian-friendly pathways and cycling infrastructure.

Taken together, these developments may continue strengthening Punggol's appeal among younger families and long-term homeowners alike.

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This article was first published in 99.co.