A no nonsense explanation on why cars in Singapore are so expensive

This article was first published on 7 April 2016 and updated with the latest information.

In Singapore, there is no such thing as getting a good car deal that makes financial sense.

A car, even a "cheap" one, is a luxury that the average Singaporeans (despite our high spending power) will struggle to afford. Even among the upper middle class in Singapore, a car isn't cheap to own.

If you ever wondered why cars in Singapore are so expensive, then this article is just right for you.

WHY ARE CARS SO EXPENSIVE IN SINGAPORE?

In Singapore, we are fortunate that the costs of living are still pretty manageable, especially when compared to wages, especially in the areas of housing, education and food.

However, one aspect of life in Singapore that is notoriously expensive is the cost of owning a car.