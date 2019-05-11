A no nonsense explanation on why cars in Singapore are so expensive

This article was first published on 7 April 2016 and updated with the latest information.
In Singapore, there is no such thing as getting a good car deal that makes financial sense.
A car, even a "cheap" one, is a luxury that the average Singaporeans (despite our high spending power) will struggle to afford. Even among the upper middle class in Singapore, a car isn't cheap to own.
If you ever wondered why cars in Singapore are so expensive, then this article is just right for you.
WHY ARE CARS SO EXPENSIVE IN SINGAPORE?
In Singapore, we are fortunate that the costs of living are still pretty manageable, especially when compared to wages, especially in the areas of housing, education and food.
However, one aspect of life in Singapore that is notoriously expensive is the cost of owning a car.
Vehicle OMV
ARF Payable (%)
First $20,000
100% of OMV
Next $30,000 (i.e. between $20,001 to $50,000)
140% of OMV
Above $50,000
180% of OMV
Mercedes E200
ARF Payable
First $20,000
$20,000
Next $30,000
$42,000
Next $5,386
$9,695
Total
$71,695
OMV
$19,146
ARF
$19,146
Excise Duty & GST
$5,437
COE (Cat A)
$32,309
Basic Cost (Including $220 registration fee)
$76,260
Dealer’s Margin
$21,728 (28%)
Final Sale Price
$97,988
