Nov 2020 BTO Sembawang: Unit analysis for Sun Sails

Sun Sails was launched during the Nov 2020 BTO sales launch. We take a look at this Sembawang BTO in our analysis and see which unit you should go for when selection starts in January next year.

Overview

We visited the site during a weekday morning and found the area to have little foot traffic, although road traffic was relatively heavy along both Sembawang Ave and Sembawang Road.

Sun Sails site, as of November 2020.

The site is surrounded by a mix of HDBs and private housing. Amenities-wise, Sun Plaza mall is approximately an 8 to 10 mins walk away, while Sembawang Shopping Centre is situated opposite of the site. There are several eateries located adjacent to Sun Sails, including the famous white bee hoon restaurant.

For transport, Sembawang MRT station is 8 to 10 mins away by foot. There are also bus stops along Sembawang Ave and Sembawang Road with buses that take you to town and neighbourhoods like Bishan, Toa Payoh, Thomson, Woodlands, Yishun and Bugis.

Considerations when choosing a unit at Sun Sails

High human activity zones

There are some areas on the site that will see more people congregating and it’s expected that the surrounding vicinity will see higher noise levels.

These areas include the fitness corners, the playgrounds, pavilion, childcare centre, bus stops and the carpark. You can also expect higher noise levels if your unit is facing the eateries located towards the south part of the site. Avoid these stacks for peace and quiet:

PHOTO: HDB

370A: 115, 117

371A: 151, 161, 163, 165, 167

371B: 179, 181, 183, 185

372A: 199, 201, 203, 205, 213

372B: 215, 217, 231, 233, 235, 237, 239, 241

373A: 253, 261

373B: 267, 269, 271, 273, 275

Traffic noise

Sembawang Road is a busy arterial road, one of the main roads leading vehicles into the SLE. While the stacks along the road aren’t facing it directly, it will likely still be noisy because of the close proximity.

From our visit, we also found a lot of vehicles passing through Sembawang Ave. If you don’t want to be disturbed by traffic noise, it’s best to steer clear from units that are facing (or in close proximity to) these two busy roads. The stacks to avoid:

PHOTO: HDB

370A: 101, 103, 117, 119, 121, 123

370B: 125, 127, 129, 131, 133, 135, 147, 149

371B: 169, 171, 173

372B: 215, 217, 219

373B: 263, 265, 267, 269

Privacy

Don’t want your neighbours looking into your home while they walk pass? Choose these corner units:

PHOTO: HDB

370A: 103, 105

370B: 131, 133, 135, 145

371A: 159

371B: 169, 171, 187

372A: 205, 207

372B: 215, 217, 229, 231

373A: 251, 253, 261

373B: 263, 265, 275, 277

Western sun

From March to September, the hot afternoon sun in Singapore comes from the north-west direction, while from September to March, the direction changes to the south-west direction.

As such, if you’re looking for a cooler unit, avoid stacks that have the main areas of the home facing these two directions. These are the units to pick:

PHOTO: HDB

370A: 111, 113, 115

371A: 161, 163, 165, 167

Bonus tip: If you will be frequently taking the MRT and prefer a shorter walking distance to Sembawang MRT station, consider getting a unit at block 370A, 370B, 371A and 371B. These are the closest blocks to the MRT station.

This article was first published in Renonation.