Nov 2020 BTO Sembawang: Unit analysis for Sun Sails

Sun Sails was launched during the Nov 2020 BTO sales launch. We take a look at this Sembawang BTO in our analysis and see which unit you should go for when selection starts in January next year.
Overview
We visited the site during a weekday morning and found the area to have little foot traffic, although road traffic was relatively heavy along both Sembawang Ave and Sembawang Road.
The site is surrounded by a mix of HDBs and private housing. Amenities-wise, Sun Plaza mall is approximately an 8 to 10 mins walk away, while Sembawang Shopping Centre is situated opposite of the site. There are several eateries located adjacent to Sun Sails, including the famous white bee hoon restaurant.
For transport, Sembawang MRT station is 8 to 10 mins away by foot. There are also bus stops along Sembawang Ave and Sembawang Road with buses that take you to town and neighbourhoods like Bishan, Toa Payoh, Thomson, Woodlands, Yishun and Bugis.
Considerations when choosing a unit at Sun Sails
High human activity zones
There are some areas on the site that will see more people congregating and it’s expected that the surrounding vicinity will see higher noise levels.
These areas include the fitness corners, the playgrounds, pavilion, childcare centre, bus stops and the carpark. You can also expect higher noise levels if your unit is facing the eateries located towards the south part of the site. Avoid these stacks for peace and quiet:
370A: 115, 117
371A: 151, 161, 163, 165, 167
371B: 179, 181, 183, 185
372A: 199, 201, 203, 205, 213
372B: 215, 217, 231, 233, 235, 237, 239, 241
373A: 253, 261
373B: 267, 269, 271, 273, 275
Traffic noise
Sembawang Road is a busy arterial road, one of the main roads leading vehicles into the SLE. While the stacks along the road aren’t facing it directly, it will likely still be noisy because of the close proximity.
From our visit, we also found a lot of vehicles passing through Sembawang Ave. If you don’t want to be disturbed by traffic noise, it’s best to steer clear from units that are facing (or in close proximity to) these two busy roads. The stacks to avoid:
370A: 101, 103, 117, 119, 121, 123
370B: 125, 127, 129, 131, 133, 135, 147, 149
371B: 169, 171, 173
372B: 215, 217, 219
373B: 263, 265, 267, 269
Privacy
Don’t want your neighbours looking into your home while they walk pass? Choose these corner units:
370A: 103, 105
370B: 131, 133, 135, 145
371A: 159
371B: 169, 171, 187
372A: 205, 207
372B: 215, 217, 229, 231
373A: 251, 253, 261
373B: 263, 265, 275, 277
Western sun
From March to September, the hot afternoon sun in Singapore comes from the north-west direction, while from September to March, the direction changes to the south-west direction.
As such, if you’re looking for a cooler unit, avoid stacks that have the main areas of the home facing these two directions. These are the units to pick:
370A: 111, 113, 115
371A: 161, 163, 165, 167
Bonus tip: If you will be frequently taking the MRT and prefer a shorter walking distance to Sembawang MRT station, consider getting a unit at block 370A, 370B, 371A and 371B. These are the closest blocks to the MRT station.
This article was first published in Renonation.