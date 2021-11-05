November 2021 COE results 1st bidding: Premiums rise even further for consecutive exercises

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for November 2021, Cat A closed at $53,709, Cat B at $82,801, Cat C at $42,001, Cat D at $9,381, and Cat E at $88,000.
Cat A (cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 834 bids and saw a $1,000 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $53,709.
Cat B (cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 839 bids and went up by $2,591. It closed at $82,801.
Cat C (goods vehicle & bus) received 173 bids and went up by $1,500. It closed at $42,001.
Cat D (motorcycles) had 543 bids in total and saw an increase of $71. It closed today at $9,381.
Lastly, Cat E (open category) received 257 bids and shot up by $3,000. It closed at $88,000.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2021:
|Category
|Category
|Previous COE premium
|Difference
|A – car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$53,709
|$52,709
|+$1,000
|B – car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$82,801
|$80,210
|+$2,591
|C – goods vehicle & bus
|$42,001
|$40,501
|+$1,500
|D – motorcycle
|$9,381
|$9,310
|+$71
|E – open
|$88,000
|$85,000
|+$7,000
This article was first published in Motorist.