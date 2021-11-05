November 2021 COE results 1st bidding: Premiums rise even further for consecutive exercises

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for November 2021, Cat A closed at $53,709, Cat B at $82,801, Cat C at $42,001, Cat D at $9,381, and Cat E at $88,000.

Cat A (cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 834 bids and saw a $1,000 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $53,709.

Cat B (cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 839 bids and went up by $2,591. It closed at $82,801.

Cat C (goods vehicle & bus) received 173 bids and went up by $1,500. It closed at $42,001.

Cat D (motorcycles) had 543 bids in total and saw an increase of $71. It closed today at $9,381.

Lastly, Cat E (open category) received 257 bids and shot up by $3,000. It closed at $88,000.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2021:

Category Category Previous COE premium Difference A – car up to 1600CC & 97KW $53,709 $52,709 +$1,000 B – car above 1600CC or 97KW $82,801 $80,210 +$2,591 C – goods vehicle & bus $42,001 $40,501 +$1,500 D – motorcycle $9,381 $9,310 +$71 E – open $88,000 $85,000 +$7,000

This article was first published in Motorist.