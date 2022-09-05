With the launch of the August 2022 BTO exercise, HDB has also unveiled the exact locations of the upcoming HDB BTO exercise in November 2022.

Come November, we’ll have around 9,540 units up for balloting, which is almost double of what we have in the August 2022 BTO! On top of that, we’ll also have the Sale of Balance of Flats (SBF) happening at the same time.

Here’s a TL;DR of the November 2022 HDB BTO overview

Bukit Batok Kallang/ Whampoa Queenstown Tengah Yishun Classification Non-mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Non-mature estate Non-mature estate Number of units 790 470 3,250 (1,330 + 960 + 960) 2,070 (1,460 + 610) 2,960 (680 + 950 + 1,330) Flat types 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room 3-room, 4-room Commonwealth Ave West: 3-room, 4-room



Queensway: Community Care Apartment, 3-room, 4-room



Ghim Moh Cl: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room Tengah Garden Ave: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room



Tengah Blvd: 4-room, 5-room Near Yishun St 43: 2-room Flexi, 4-room, 5-room



Near Yishun Ave 6: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room



Next to Skies Miltonia condo: 2-room Flexi, 4-room, 5-room Estimated waiting time TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Estimated completion date TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Which November 2022 BTO are Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) projects?

HDB will only reveal this info during the launch. For now, we expect two BTO projects in Queenstown and the Kallang/ Whampoa BTO to fall under the PLH model. This is because of their proximity to the MRT and city fringe location.

Which November 2022 BTO are offering 5-room flats?

The BTO projects in the non-mature estates – Bukit Batok BTO, Tengah BTO and Yishun BTO – are all offering 5-room flats.

Just like in recent launches for the past few years, the projects in the central mature estates in this launch won’t be offering 5-room flats.

(This is another sign that they could be PLH flats. None of the PLH projects launched so far have 5-room flats.)

Which November 2022 BTO are located close to the MRT?

We have two BTOs that will have direct access to the MRT.

These are the Kallang/ Whampoa BTO (located right behind Kallang MRT) and Tengah BTO along Tengah Garden Avenue (located next to Hong Kah MRT).

With that, here’s our summary of each November 2022 HDB BTO project

(We’ll do an in-depth analysis for each location as well, so look out for those in the next few weeks. Be sure to bookmark this page too, as we will update it with more information when the November 2022 BTO sales exercise starts.)

**Disclaimer: Walking, public transport ride and driving durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

Bukit Batok November 2022 BTO

Location: Along Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 and 5

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 790

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: 99.co

We like that this Bukit Batok BTO is around a nine-minute walk to Bukit Gombak MRT, which is next to Bukit Gombak Sports Hall. A few minutes walk from the MRT is Bukit Batok Town Park, where you can find Little Guilin.

Plus, there’s a nature park close to the BTO, located at its north.

Various amenities are within walking distance, with two neighbourhood centres around a 10-minute walk away. There’s also Le Quest integrated development, where you can find a mall with various F&B outlets.

Another thing that stands out to us is that there’s Dazhong Primary (and an MOE Kindergarten at its premises) just across Bukit Batok West Avenue 2. Perfect for those planning to have kids!

Kallang/ Whampoa November 2022 BTO

Location: Along Lorong 1 Geylang

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 470

Flat types: 3-room and 4-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: 99.co

The first thing that caught our eye is that this Kallang/ Whampoa BTO is right behind the Kallang MRT. So residents here will have direct access to the MRT.

Currently, the Lorong 1 Geylang Bus Terminal is located right across the street. But according to the BTO map, there will be a bus interchange located at the BTO site. Likewise, the URA master plan states that this site is designated for residential use with commercial on the first storey. So it’s likely that this bus terminal will be integrated with this BTO in future.

This BTO is also around a 20-minute walk to Sports Hub, where you can find various sports and recreational facilities.

Here’s also where you get to live by the river, with the BTO located along Kallang River.

On the other hand, given that it’s located right behind an MRT and in the city fringe, we expect this BTO to be a PLH project. Which means a 10-year MOP and subsidy clawback. If you don’t want any of those restrictions, you might want to consider going for a resale flat at Kallang Trivista.

Queenstown November 2022 BTO

Location:

Along Commonwealth Avenue West

Along Ghim Moh Close

Along Queensway

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units:

Along Commonwealth Avenue West: 1,330

Along Ghim Moh Close: 960

Along Queensway: 960

Flat types:

Along Commonwealth Avenue West: 3-room and 4-room

Along Ghim Moh Close: 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room

Along Queensway: Community Care Apartment, 3-room and 4-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

Queenstown is one of the two estates in this November 2022 BTO launch with three projects.

And we’re finally seeing the first Dover Forest / Ulu Pandan BTO being launched! Plans for public housing to be built at Dover Forest was first announced in December 2020.

PHOTO: 99.co

So this is probably the most anticipated project in this launch. Because here’s also where you’ll get that highly-coveted unblocked view, with the landed housing estate at Holland just across the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Northwest view from the 30th storey of Block 32 Ghim Moh Link (Ghim Moh Edge).

PHOTO: 99.co

What’s more, this BTO is around a five-minute walk from Dover MRT.

It’s also ideal for small families with school-going kids. This Dover Forest BTO is near many schools, such as Fairfield Methodist Primary and Secondary, New Town Secondary, School of Science and Technology, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Anglo-Chinese JC, Singapore Polytechnic and NUS.

Even though this is one of the largest projects in this launch with 1,330 units, we expect this BTO to be pretty popular.

Another exciting project to be launched in Queenstown is the BTO along Ghim Moh Close. It’s around a five-minute walk to Buona Vista MRT and The Star Vista, and a 15-minute walk to Holland Village. We also notice that this BTO is located south of the Ghim Moh Ascent BTO, which was launched as a PLH project in the May 2022 BTO launch.

Given their proximity to the MRT and Holland, we expect both the Dover Forest BTO and Ghim Moh BTO projects to be PLH projects.

The third BTO in Queenstown is located along Queensway. It’s around a 15-minute walk to Queenstown MRT. In fact, it’s located next to Queen’s Arc BTO that was launched in the August 2021 BTO.

This Queenstown BTO is located across Alexandra Hospital.

PHOTO: HDB

What stands out to us is that this project will have Community Care Apartments, which is a form of assisted living public housing. Offered to seniors aged 65 and above, these flats come with a compulsory package that includes 24-hour emergency monitoring and response. So this BTO caters more to the elderly.

We also notice that this Queenstown BTO is located just across the street from Alexandra Hospital. In line with the plan for Queenstown to be a Health District, here’s where residents can expect better design and community programmes to support their health and well-being.

Tengah November 2022 BTO

Location:

Along Tengah Garden Avenue

Along Tengah Garden Avenue and Tengah Boulevard

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Along Tengah Garden Avenue: 1,460 (excluding 58 rental units)

Along Tengah Boulevard: 610

Flat types:

Along Tengah Garden Avenue: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Along Tengah Boulevard: 4-room and 5-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

These Tengah BTO projects are located next to each other along Tengah Garden Avenue, with the smaller project bounded by Tengah Boulevard.

The bigger project is located next to Hong Kah MRT (which should be ready in 2027) on the Jurong Region Line (JRL). So besides the Kallang/ Whampoa BTO in this launch, residents here will have direct access to the MRT.

Another thing we notice is that both Tengah BTO are located along the proposed Tengah Pond, so residents will get to enjoy waterfront views. At the same time, there’s the PIE across the pond. So expect some noise pollution here.

Other than that, we like that these projects are located close to the border between Tengah and Jurong. This gives you easier access to amenities in Jurong – not just its malls, but other amenities like schools and the Jurong Polyclinic.

Yishun November 2022 BTO

Location: All are along Yishun Avenue 1 and Miltonia Close, with 1 project close to Yishun Street 43, and another close to Yishun Avenue 6

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Closer to Yishun Street 43: 680 (excluding around 26 rental flats)

Closer to Yishun Avenue 6: 950 (excluding around 26 rental flats)

Next to Skies Miltonia condo: 1,330

Flat types:

Closer to Yishun Street 43: 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room

Closer to Yishun Avenue 6: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Next to Skies Miltonia condo: 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

Like the November 2022 Tengah BTO projects, these three Yishun BTO projects are all located in the same area. All three of them are located along Yishun Avenue 1 and Miltonia Close.

This Yishun BTO is close to Yishun Avenue 6. Source: HDB

PHOTO: HDB

One of the Yishun BTO projects is close to Yishun Avenue 6, while the other BTO is closer to Yishun Street 43 and Yishun Dam.

This Yishun BTO is near Yishun Street 43 and Yishun Dam. Source: HDB

The BTO next to Skies Miltonia condo is one of the largest projects in this launch with 1,330 units.

This Yishun BTO is next to Skies Miltonia condo.

PHOTO: HDB

But what caught our eye is that these BTO sites are all located along Orchid Country Club Golf Course. And across the golf course is the Lower Seletar Reservoir.

In our article about the redevelopment of golf courses here, we highlighted that the lease for Orchid Country Club will end in December 2030. After which, the lease cannot be renewed.

And in the Long Term Plan revealed in June, the site is designated for housing.

So this means that in the short term, at least until 2030, residents here can get unblocked views of Lower Seletar Reservoir. But after that, we’ll have more housing at the site of the golf course (and blocking the view of the reservoir).

Accessibility-wise, these projects score low marks. Compared to the other BTO projects in this launch, both Yishun BTO are around a 15-minute bus ride away from Khatib MRT and Wisteria Mall.

How about the February 2023 HDB BTO?

HDB will only release more information about the February 2023 BTO projects, such as the exact locations and number of units during the November 2022 BTO launch.

For now, we know that around 2,900 to 3,900 will be available in the following estates:

Kallang/ Whampoa: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

Queenstown: 3-room, 4-room

Tengah: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

This article was first published in 99.co.