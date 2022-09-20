November 2022 HDB BTO review: Bukit Batok

Those looking for larger flats within walking distance of an MRT, keep your eyes peeled for the Bukit Batok BTO project in this November 2022 HDB BTO launch.

Situated in the West Region of Singapore and originally dominated by pineapple and rubber plantations, Bukit Batok has come a long way, housing a population of 114,000 residents spread across 40,613 flats.

The units at the Bukit Batok BTO make up around 8.2 per cent of the total units offered in the November 2022 launch, with 790 units spanning four room types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room.

November 2022 Bukit Batok HDB BTO: At a glance

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 and 5 Classification Non-mature estate Flat types and number of units 790 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room Number of blocks TBA Estimated waiting time TBA Estimated completion date TBA Nearest MRT Bukit Gombak MRT Notable amenities West Mall, Bukit Batok Town Park, Little Guilin, Le Quest Shopping Mall, Hong Kah North Community Club, Civil Service Club, Bukit Gombak Sports Hall, Bukit Gombak ActiveSG Stadium, Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre

November 2022 Bukit Batok HDB BTO: Price range

Here are the price ranges excluding grants:

Flat type Price range 3-room $250k – $290k 4-room $330k – $400k 5-room $440k – $530k

Estimated downpayment, monthly instalment and income

Based on these price ranges, we can estimate the downpayment, monthly instalments and household income needed to pay for the November 2022 Bukit Batok BTO flat. These estimates are based on the following assumptions:

An HDB loan is taken, maximising the 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV)

The loan tenure is 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

There is no other housing loan to service

Let’s put this into better focus by taking the median of the price ranges, without accounting for CPF grants or savings. A mortgage calculator will also be used to work out the math.

Do note that for public housing, only up to 30 per cent of your monthly household income can be used to service your home loan.

This is called the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR). By taking this into account, we can then find the estimated household monthly income needed for the flat.

Flat type Median price Loan amount (85 per cent) Min. downpayment (15 per cent) Estimated monthly instalment Estimated monthly household income 3-room $270,000 $229,500 $40,500 $1,041.17 $3,470.57 4-room $365,000 $310,250 $54,740 $1,407.51 $4,691.70 5-room $485,000 $412,250 $72,750 $1,870.25 $6,234.17

November 2022 Bukit Batok HDB BTO: The pros

Accessibility

*Disclaimer: Walking, public transport ride, driving durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

The nearest MRT station is Bukit Gombak MRT, a quick 9-minute walk away, while Bukit Batok MRT is slightly further away, (a 12-minute walk).

Upcoming MRT stations near the upcoming BTO side lie on the Jurong Region Line (JRL). This includes Tengah Park MRT (JE3) and and Bukit Batok West MRT (JE2), which is projected to be completed in 2028.

The Jurong Region Line (JRL) network and projected opening dates.

PHOTO: LTA

Those who drive can get to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in five minutes via Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 and 3.

Schools

Parents will be happy to know there are many schools at their doorstep to choose from.

MOE Kindergarten @ Dazhong (550m)

Carpe Diem Childcare (600m)

PCF Sparkletots Preschool Blk 512 (900m)

Dazhong Primary School (350m)

Lianhua Primary School (1.2km)

St Anthony’s Primary School (1.1km)

Princess Elizabeth Primary School (1.2km)

Dunearn Secondary School (900m)

Bukit Batok Secondary School (1.1km)

Hillgrove Secondary School (1.1km)

Swiss Cottage Secondary School (1.3km)

Dulwich College (Singapore) (1.2km)

Millennia Institute (1.2km)

Nearby amenities

For groceries, there’s a Giant and Prime Supermarket that’s a 6-minute walk away from the Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre. Colloquially referred to as mini Geylang Serai due to its plethora of halal butchery, grocery and food options, the town centre also houses a wet market and a hawker centre with a wide variety of food stalls.

Cold Storage can be located in West Mall, just a stone’s throw away from the Bukit Batok MRT station.

Another option would be Le Quest Shopping Mall (an 8-minute walk away). Located at Le Quest condominium, a mixed-use development, this relatively new small heartland strip mall offers many fast food restaurants, a brewery, and a Fairprice Finest supermarket, in case you’re in the mood for fancier groceries.

PHOTO: 99.co

Block 374 (a 5-minute walk away) also has a McDonald’s that opens late till 2am, in case you need to satisfy your late night craving for fries.

Green spaces

Just a 5-minute stroll away lies one of the lesser-known hiking locations. Bukit Batok Hillside Park is perfect for those looking for adventure – it’s an abandoned park with narrow winding slopes and overgrown trails. Experienced hikers can expect to see the wooden Torii Gates, abandoned wells, and ribbons left by past hikers as trail markers.

PHOTO: Google Reviews

Alternatively, head to Bukit Batok Town Park right behind Bukit Gombak MRT, where Little Guilin is nestled. Although the park is small, it offers shaded shelters where you can take in views of the majestic towering rock cliffs and serene lake. It used to be a granite quarry converted into a picturesque park for the locals to enjoy.

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Sungei Pandan are linked by park connectors, which is great for cyclists or avid joggers who want a scenic view during their exercise.

PHOTO: Google Reviews

A proposed park will also be right behind the site, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

PHOTO: Google Reviews

5-room flats available

5-room flats are up for ballot in the launch, so if you’re looking for a home to build a walk-in wardrobe, man-cave or future baby room, look no further. This project scores bonus points for being situated near a multitude of verdant spaces and amenities.

The two other projects in the November 2022 BTO launch offering 5-room flats are also in the non-mature estates of Tengah and Yishun.

November 2022 Bukit Batok HDB BTO: Price appreciation

Bukit Batok has seen a slightly lower price appreciation of 12.95 per cent over the past decade compared to the rest of the non-mature estates in Singapore.

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

3-room flats had a price appreciation of 6.88per cent, while 4-room flats came in nearly double, at 13.53 per cent.

5-room flats led the way with the most significant price appreciation, at 23.50 per cent.

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

As of September 2022, here are the average price psf and the average price for 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats in Bukit Batok.

Flat type Average price psf Average price 3-room $483 $363,682 4-room $501 $518,433 5-room $545 $704,838

November 2022 Bukit Batok HDB BTO: Conclusion

If you love nature and lush parks, the Bukit Batok BTO project is the perfect choice for you. It also offers excellent connectivity, with future MRT stations on the Jurong Region Line in the works.

5-room flats are available, so those looking for a larger living space will do well to keep an eye on this project.

If you found this article helpful, check out our overview of the November 2022 BTO projects.

This article was first published in 99.co.