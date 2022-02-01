OCBC 360 account review: How good is it for earning interest?

If you’re gonna open a primary savings account in Singapore, you’re most likely going to go with one of the three local banks (DBS, UOB and OCBC). But how good is an OCBC savings account for earning interest?

Let’s look at the features of the OCBC 360 account to help you assess if it offers the best savings account interest rate. Also, check out how it fares against the competition.

What is the OCBC 360 account interest rate structure?

The OCBC 360 account is a savings account that starts with a low base (0.05 per cent p.a.), but that can potentially give you higher returns.

For every month that you hit a target, you receive bonus interest. This makes it ideal as a primary savings account — the account where you’re performing the most transactions regularly.

Expect to earn bonus interest on the first $75,000 of your account balance if you do any or all of these:

Credit your salary of at least $1,800 through GIRO

save at least $500 more from the previous month

Maintain $200,000 or more in total savings

Insure with OCBC

Invest with OCBC

Here is the OCBC 360 account’s bonus interest new structure:

Action 1st $25,000 $25,001 to $50,000 $50.001 to $75,000 None (base interest) 0.05 per cent p.a. 0.05 per cent p.a. 0.05 per cent p.a. Salary credit by GIRO (min. initial deposit $1,800) 0.3 per cent p.a. 0.6 per cent p.a. 1.2 per cent p.a. Increase monthly account balance (min. $500) 0.1 per cent p.a. 0.2 per cent p.a. 0.4 per cent p.a. Insure and/or invest with OCBC (min. amount varies depending on product) 0.3 per cent p.a. 0.6 per cent p.a. 1.2 per cent p.a. Insure and/or invest with OCBC (min. amount varies depending on product) 0.3 per cent p.a. 0.6 per cent p.a. 1.2 per cent p.a.

How to calculate the realistic interest rate on your OCBC 360 account?

If you’re a regular person with less than $25,000 in savings, your interest rates would be in the lower tier and not very competitive.

Assuming you regularly do the following:

Credit your salary of at least $1,800 (0.3 per cent p.a.)

Keep increasing your monthly account balance by at least $500 (0.1 per cent p.a.)

You can expect to earn 0.45 per cent p.a. on your savings — or more if you save up enough to get into the second tier.

The good thing about OCBC 360 account is that none of the bonus interest actions are compulsory. In addition, the extra 0.1 per cent p.a. for increasing your account balance each month can help motivate you to grow your savings.

The OCBC 360 account gives you higher interest if you invest, but…

To really maximise your interest rate, you also need to insure or invest with OCBC to bring your interest up.

However, it’s definitely not for small-time investors — this table of the rather hefty minimum investment amounts should give you an idea:

Eligible financial products Minimum qualifying amount Regular Premium Insurance Category 1 $4,000 Regular Premium Insurance Category 2 $2,000 Single Premium Insurance $20,000 Unit trusts $20,000 Structured deposits $20,000 Bonds and structured products $200,000

In addition, the bonus interest is valid only for the first 12 months.

For a more accurate projection of interest rates, use the OCBC 360 interest rate calculator on their page.

OCBC 360 vs UOB One account

Structurally, the UOB One account is a little similar to the OCBC 360. Salary credit is not mandatory, so it’s also a good option for the self-employed, freelancers, retirees or people making passive income.

There are three ways to earn bonus interest:

Spend at least $500 a month with UOB credit cards (0.25 per cent p.a.)* Spend at least $500 a month with UOB credit cards + monthly salary credit of at least $1,600 (0.5 per cent p.a.)* Spend at least $500 a month with UOB credit cards + three monthly GIRO bill payments (0.5 per cent p.a.)*

*Based on the first $15,000.

Notice something here? Credit card spending is compulsory for the UOB One account. If you don’t want to be forced to spend that amount every month to earn interest, you’re probably better off with OCBC.

OCBC 360 vs DBS Multiplier account

If you’re a salaried worker, the OCBC 360 account’s main rival would be the DBS Multiplier account.

As long as your salary credit + POSB/DBS credit card spending add up to at least $2,000, you can earn 0.4 per cent p.a. That’s pretty easy. (If you have a DBS home loan, you can unlock the higher tier which is 0.6 per cent p.a. or more.)

That said, the DBS Multiplier account does not reward you for saving more each month.

If you don’t draw a regular salary, you can still earn bonus interest with DBS, but you have to either:

Credit your income + make PayLah! transactions that add up to at least $500

Make PayLah! Transactions if you’re 29 years old and below with no eligible income

OCBC 360 account opening info

Minimum age: 18 years old

Nationality: Singaporeans, PRs, E-Pass & S-Pass holders

Initial deposit: $1,000

Minimum balance (monthly): $3,000

Fall-below fee: $2 (waived for the 1st year)

Bonus interest cap: $75,000

