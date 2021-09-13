OCBC dividends: Everything you should know

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Limited is another popular dividend stock among Singapore investors.

Right now, let’s look into the Singapore bank’s dividend yield, dividend history, and more importantly…

… its dividend sustainability to understand if OCBC can continue dishing out increasing dividends.

OCBC dividend yield

The OCBC share price closed at $11.61 apiece on Sept 1.

At that stock price, the bank’s trailing dividend yield was 3.5 per cent.

To put things into perspective, the SPDR STI ETF had a lower distribution yield of around 2.7 per cent on the same day.

The SPDR STI ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that replicates the performance of Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI).

OCBC is part of the STI and is its second-largest component at around 14 per cent.

OCBC dividend amount and payout periods

For its financial year ended Dec 31, 2020, OCBC dished out a total dividend of 31.8 Singapore cents per share.

The bank’s annual dividend is usually split into two parts – one part (interim dividend) is given out for the second quarter and the other for the fourth quarter (final dividend).

Last year, OCBC paid out a dividend of 15.9 Singapore cents per share each for the second and fourth quarters.

In the 2021 second-quarter, OCBC paid out 25.0 Singapore cents per share after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) lifted the dividend cap for local banks and finance companies.

In July 2020, OCBC and the other banks had to curb their dividend payout after Singapore’s central bank called on the financial institutions to limit their total dividends per share for 2020 at 60 per cent of 2019’s dividends as a pre-emptive measure.

OCBC scrip dividend scheme

The OCBC scrip dividend scheme provides shareholders with the option of receiving their dividends in shares instead of cash.

OCBC last offered a scrip dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PHOTO: Seedly

Here’s a look at all the periods that OCBC has offered scrip dividends:

Year Dividend Period 2008 Final dividend 2009 Both interim and final dividend 2010 Both interim and final dividend 2011 Interim dividend 2013 Final dividend 2014 Both interim and final dividend 2015 Both interim and final dividend 2018 Both interim and final dividend 2019 Interim dividend 2020 Both interim and final dividend

OCBC dividend history

Now, let’s explore OCBC’s dividend payouts from 2008 to 2020:

OCBC Dividend for Year Dividend Period Dividend Per Share (Singapore Cents) Total Dividend Per Share (Singapore Cents) 5-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 2008 Interim dividend 14.0 28.0 4.2 per cent Final dividend 14.0 2009 Interim dividend 14.0 28.0 Final dividend 14.0 2010 Interim dividend 15.0 30.0 Final dividend 15.0 2011 Interim dividend 15.0 30.0 Final dividend 15.0 2012 Interim dividend 16.0 33.0 Final dividend 17.0 2013 Interim dividend 17.0 34.0 2.14 per cent Final dividend 17.0 2014 Interim dividend 18.0 36.0 Final dividend 18.0 2015 Interim dividend 18.0 36.0 Final dividend 18.0 2016 Interim dividend 18.0 36.0 Final dividend 18.0 2017 Interim dividend 18.0 37.0 Final dividend 19.0 2018 Interim dividend 20.0 43.0 N/A Final dividend 23.0 2019 Interim dividend 25.0 53.0 Final dividend 28.0 2020 Interim dividend 15.9 31.8 Final dividend 15.9

Over the years, OCBC has paid consistently growing dividends.

In 2008, the bank paid out 28.0 Singapore cents per share in total dividends.

That grew to 53.0 Singapore cents per share in 2019, giving a CAGR of around 6 per cent.

In 2020, OCBC dished out a total dividend per share of 31.8 Singapore cents, which is 60 per cent of the previous year’s dividend (in line with the MAS cap).

OCBC dividend policy

The following shows OCBC’s dividend policy, as stated in its annual report:

“Our dividend policy aims to provide shareholders with a sustainable and progressive dividend that is consistent with our long term growth.”

OCBC’s dividends are indeed sustainable, as we will see next.

OCBC dividend sustainability

Given OCBC’s conservative dividend payout ratio , its dividends are well-protected.

Companies that pay below 100 per cent of their earnings would leave some room for dividend increases in the future, even if their earnings were to fall.

Here, let’s look at OCBC’s dividend payout ratios from 2016 to 2020:

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Earnings Per Share ($) 0.82 0.95 1.06 1.12 0.80 Total Dividend Per Share ($) 0.36 0.37 0.43 0.53 0.318 Dividend Payout Ratio 43.9 per cent 38.9 per cent 40.6 per cent 47.3 per cent 39.8 per cent

OCBC’s dividends are well-covered as it has paid out below 50 per cent of its earnings as dividends over the last five years.

As long as OCBC continues to grow its earnings, it should increase its dividends over time, in line with its dividend policy. This is evident from its historical dividend trend as well.

This article was first published in Seedly. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.