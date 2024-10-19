October 2024 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

The October 2024 BTO launch is here, and it is one of huge significance as it will be the first launch using the new classification system of Standard, Plus, and Prime. For those looking for a new home, this BTO launch gives you 8,573 flats to pick from across 15 projects (1 Prime, 7 Plus, and 7 Standard).

Another thing to note for this particular launch is the subsidy recovery percentages, which differ according to the housing models. Here's the breakdown:

Housing Model Project Subsidy Recovery Percentage Plus Central Trio @ AMK 6per cent Kembangan Wave Bayshore Vista 7per cent Bayshore Palms Merpati Alcove 8per cent Kallang View Towner Breeze Prime Crawford Heights 9per cent

Besides this, the positive aspect of this launch will be the shortened waiting times for your BTO. As such, close to 70 per cent of the flats in this launch will have a waiting period of under four years or less.

If you are even more urgent, there are flats in Bukit Batok and Sengkang that will have a waiting time of less than three years.

Last but not least, this is the first BTO launch where singles are allowed to apply for 2-room Flexi flats in all locations (previously singles above 35 could only apply for those in non-mature estates).

There will be 1,900 2-room Flexi flats on offer in 10 out of the 15 BTO projects islandwide (Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris and Sengkang).

Now the basics are out of the way, here's our review of the mega October 2024 BTO launch!

Prices of the October 2024 BTO flats on offer

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price(Excluding Grants) Selling Price(Including Grants) Standard Projects Bukit Batok West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok~ 2-room Flexi From $140,000 From $20,000 3-room From $247,000 From $142,000 4-room From $335,000 From $255,000 5-room From $496,000 From $441,000 3Gen From $529,000 From $474,000 Jurong West Taman Jurong Skyline 2-room Flexi From $109,000 From $6,000 * 3-room From $209,000 From $104,000 4-room From $290,000 From $210,000 5-room From $427,000 From $372,000 3Gen From $465,000 From $410,000 Pasir Ris Costa Riviera I & II 2-room Flexi From $194,000 From $74,000 3-room From $329,000 From $224,000 4-room From $481,000 From $401,000 5-room From $635,000 From $580,000 3Gen From $644,000 From $589,000 Sengkang Fernvale Oasis~Fernvale Sails~ 2-room Flexi From $126,000 From $7,000 * 3-room From $277,000 From $172,000 4-room From $324,000 From $244,000 5-room From $465,000 From $410,000 Woodlands Marsiling Ridge 4-room From $329,000 From $249,000 5-room From $488,000 From $433,000 Plus Projects Ang Mo Kio Central Trio @ AMK 2-room Flexi From $187,000 From $67,000 4-room From $481,000 From $426,000 Bedok Bayshore VistaBayshore PalmsKembangan Wave 2-room Flexi From $190,000 From $70,000 3-room From $369,000 From $279,000 4-room From $453,000 From $398,000 Geylang Merpati Alcove CCA+ (30-year lease) From $102,000 From $6,000 * 4-room From $530,000 From $475,000 Kallang/Whampoa Kallang ViewTowner Breeze 2-room Flexi From $216,000 From $96,000 3-room From $388,000 From $298,000 4-room From $522,000 From $467,000 Prime Project Kallang/Whampoa Crawford Heights 3-room From $390,000 From $300,000 4-room From $568,000 From $513,000

Notes

Selling prices are rounded up to the nearest thousand dollars

~ Prices include the costs of floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings

* Buyers need to pay 5per cent of the published price using their CPF and/or cash savings when their EHG amount exceeds 95per cent of the published price

+ CCA prices include costs of pre-installed senior-friendly fittings and features, and do not include the costs of the mandatory Basic Service Package and optional services

Prime BTO on offer

Crawford Heights

Project overview

Bounded by North Bridge Road and Crawford Street, Crawford Heights is named for its location and impressive height and consists of a single 40-storey residential block with 312 units of 3- and 4-room flats.

These flats will be offered as Prime flats under the new flat classification. HDB will pilot a new White flats layout in this project, providing flat buyers with greater flexibility in configuring their living spaces in the flat.

Envisioned as a sanctuary close to the Rochor River, Crawford Heights will feature a preschool and a residents' network centre, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. Various recreational spaces, such as the roof garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MCSP), playground, and fitness stations, will offer a tranquil respite amid the urban landscape.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 50 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-room 78 4-room 234 Total 312

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Crawford Heights will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Crawford Heights will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by bus services and Lavender MRT Station. Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using MyTransport.sg app.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Under 10 minute walk to both Lavender and Nicoll Highway MRT station and less than 15 minute walk to Bugis MRT station Prime category rules apply Lots of amenities in the vicinity – North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre, Aperia Mall, Haji Lane, Bugis Junction, Bugis+, huge variety of eateries within walking distance Lack of 5-room units for those looking at larger flats Seated along the Kallang River and is a short walk to the Kallang Riverside Park No primary schools located within 1km

Schools (within 1km)

N.A.

Thoughts on the site plan

A small land plot with just one block

Has two drop-off points

Sheltered linkway connects the block to the MSCP

Since there is only one block, all stacks are outward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

8 units sharing 6 lifts is very healthy

Has a preschool on the first floor of the MSCP which is an added convenience for residents

Certain units may be affected by the west sun but not directly

Sun direction

Layout analysis

3-Room

3-Room Flat Details Price $390,000 – $523,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

White flat option and Optional Component Scheme (OCS)

White flats will feature a contiguous living and bedroom space, without partition walls, to provide greater flexibility to flat buyers in configuring the layout of their flats.

Flat buyers will hence have an open canvas to easily design and adapt the spaces within their flat according to their needs. Buyers who opt for a White flat will enjoy a price reduction of $6,000.

Buyers who do not opt for a White flat will be provided with a default flat layout with bedroom walls.

The OCS is an opt-in scheme that provides convenience for our buyers. If you opt-in for OCS, the cost of the optional components will be added to the price of the flat.

You can opt for the following in the 3-room flat:

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Default (with bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Flooring for living/ dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms : $3,190 – Vinyl strip flooring in the living/dining, dry kitchen and bedrooms Default (with bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bedroom/bathroom doors and sanitary fittings : $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer White flat (without bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings : $1,960 – 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

For buyers who opt for a White flat, flooring for the living/ dining area, dry kitchen and bedrooms is not offered.

This will offer greater flexibility for flat owners to plan and design their living spaces. Bedroom doors will also not be offered, as there are no internal bedroom partition walls in a White flat.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Small space to put the TV Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen area if preferred. Kitchen is rather compact

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $568,000 – $759,000 Resale Comparables $890,000 – $938,000 Total Area 90 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

White flat option and Optional Component Scheme (OCS)

White flats will feature a contiguous living and bedroom space, without partition walls, to provide greater flexibility to flat buyers in configuring the layout of their flats.

Flat buyers will hence have an open canvas to easily design and adapt the spaces within their flat according to their needs. Buyers who opt for a White flat will enjoy a price reduction of $8,600.

Buyers who do not opt for a White flat will be provided with a default flat layout with bedroom walls.

The OCS is an opt-in scheme that provides convenience for our buyers. If you opt-in for OCS, the cost of the optional components will be added to the price of the flat.

You can opt for the following in the 4-room flat:

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Default (with bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the living/dining and bedrooms Default (with bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bedroom/bathroom doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer White flat (without bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings : $1,960 – 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

For buyers who opt for a White flat, flooring for the living/ dining area and bedrooms is not offered. This will offer greater flexibility for flat owners to plan and design their living spaces. Bedroom doors will also not be offered, as there are no internal bedroom partition walls in a White flat.

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Kitchen is rather compact No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 20A 105 Preferably above #16 Overlooks the neighbouring HDB cluster towards Marina Bay 4-Room 20A 101, 103 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the Kallang River towards the Singapore Sports Hub 4-Room 20A 107, 109 Preferably above #16 Overlooks the neighbouring HDB cluster towards Marina Bay

Plus BTO Flats

Bayshore Palms

Project overview

Bayshore Palms is one of the first 2 Build-To-Order projects launched in the new Bayshore estate in Bedok.

Located along Bayshore Drive, the project comprises five residential blocks ranging from 7 to 21 storeys in height, providing 710 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats.

These flats will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification. 2 of the blocks will house an additional 40 units of rental flats.

Inspired by its proximity to East Coast Park, Bayshore Palms is designed with imageries of palm trees, boats, and sail-like forms to reflect an idyllic waterside living concept.

This feature pays homage to the area's history, where coconut and nipah palms once dominated the landscape, and fishing vessels used to line the sea. To optimise views toward the water, some of the 4-room flats at Bayshore Palms will also be provided with full-height windows.

Residents will have access to various amenities within the project. A 2-storey social and commercial block, including an eating house and a preschool, will be provided at Bayshore Palms. Additional shops will also be provided at the 1st storey of Blk 916B.

The project also features a variety of recreational and communal spaces designed to promote residents' well-being.

These include 3-Generation (3G) playgrounds located on the ground floor of the project, and at the roof garden atop the 2-storey social and commercial block.

Sky terraces and roof gardens at the 9th storey of 2 of the residential blocks provide ideal spots for residents to mingle or unwind. Another roof garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) will include a fitness corner, community garden, and an open lawn.

Details Info Town Bedok Est. Waiting Time 47 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 40 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 120 4-room 550 Total 710

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Bayshore Palms will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Bayshore Palms will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Bayshore Palms residents will be served by bus services, Bayshore MRT station, and the upcoming Bedok South MRT station. The project is located along a Transit Priority Corridor, which is a pedestrian-friendly bus-only street, linked with social and commercial offerings.

Car-lite precinct

As announced by LTA and HDB on 5 October 2022, there will be designated car-lite HDB precincts within the gazetted Bayshore car-lite areas. These precincts are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.

Bayshore Palms will be one such car-lite precinct. It is located near Bayshore MRT Station and the upcoming Bedok South MRT Station within the gazetted Bayshore car-lite area.

Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced to free up space for public facilities and greenery. With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis and subject to availability. Residents’ 1st car will be accorded higher priority than residents’ 2nd and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.

Residents who buy season parking for their 2nd and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher season parking rate pegged to Tier 2 Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Bayshore MRT station and will be under 15 minute walk to the future Bedok South MRT station Plus category rules apply Short walk to East Coast Park and Beach Limited unit types

– lack of 3 and 5-room units Will be the one of the first HDB clusters in the Bayshore area Lack of amenities within walking distance (at the moment) There will likely be ongoing construction in the area as the Bayshore estate is being developed

Schools (within 1km)

Temasek Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Facilities such as the playgrounds and fitness areas but a good amount of space between the blocks, so most of the inward facing units are not too close to each other

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

8-9 units sharing three lifts is relatively healthy

Only has one main drop-off point which may get busy since there are 5 blocks

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the bus stop

There will be a preschool, eating house and shops within the cluster, which are added conveniences for the residents

The MSCP and park puts some distance between the blocks and the neighbouring private properties

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $67,000 – $253,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years $67,000 – $85,000 20 Years $80,000 – $101,000 25 Years $91,000 – $115,000 30 Years $100,000 – $127,000 35 Years $107,000 – $136,000 40 Years $114,000 – $144,000 45 Years $119,000 – $151,000 99 Years $199,000 – $253,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,380 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Small space to put the TV

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $86,000 – $326,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years $86,000 – $109,000 20 Years $103,000 – $131,000 25 Years $118,000 – $149,000 30 Years $129,000 – $163,000 35 Years $139,000 – $176,000 40 Years $147,000 – $186,000 45 Years $154,000 – $195,000 99 Years $258,000 – $326,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,850 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook Decently sized dining area Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $495,000 – $683,000 Resale Comparables $815,000 – $930,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen area/pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 914A 217 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the park 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 914A 203, 205, 207 Preferably above #10 Overlooks the park towards the landed estate 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 916A 255, 257 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably above #10 Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP towards the landed estate 4-Room 914A 213 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of block 916 towards East Coast Park 4-Room 915A 227, 229, 231, 233 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably above #10 Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP towards the landed estate

Bayshore Vista

Project overview

Bounded by Bayshore Drive, Bayshore Street, and Bayshore Walk, Bayshore Vista is one of the first 2 Build-To-Order projects launched in the new Bayshore estate in Bedok.

The project consists of six residential blocks ranging from 7 to 21 storeys, and offers 734 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, and 4-room flats. These flats will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification. 1 of the blocks will house an additional 20 units of rental flats.

Inspired by its location near the water, Bayshore Vista's layout mimics the imagery of boats docked at piers, with the residential blocks arranged along a central spine.

Residents can also enjoy views from roof terraces in 2 of the residential blocks, and a roof garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP). A number of 4-room flats will also feature full-height windows.

In line with the pedestrian-friendly Transit Priority Corridor along Bayshore Drive, a supermarket and eating house will be conveniently located beneath the residential blocks facing the street. The project will also include a preschool, a residents' network centre, children's playgrounds, and fitness facilities for adults and the elderly.

Details Info Town Bedok Est. Waiting Time 45 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 58 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 140 3-room 80 4-room 456 Total 734

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Bayshore Vista will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Bayshore Vista will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents at Bayshore Vista will be served by bus services, Bayshore MRT Station, and the upcoming Bedok South MRT Station.

The project is located along a Transit Priority Corridor, which is a pedestrian-friendly bus-only street, lined with social and commercial offerings. Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using MyTransport.sg app.

Car-lite precinct

As announced by LTA and HDB on Oct 5, 2022, there will be designated car-lite HDB precincts within the gazetted Bayshore car-lite areas. These precincts are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.

Bayshore Vista will be one such car-lite precinct. It is located near Bayshore MRT Station and the upcoming Bedok South MRT Station within the gazetted Bayshore car-lite area.

Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced to free up space for public facilities and greenery. With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis and subject to availability. Residents’ 1st car will be accorded higher priority than residents’ 2nd and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.

Residents who buy season parking for their 2nd and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher season parking rate pegged to Tier 2 Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Bayshore MRT station and will be under 15 minute walk to the future Bedok South MRT station Plus category rules apply Short walk to East Coast Park and Beach Lack of 5-room units for those looking at larger flats Will be the one of the first HDB clusters in the Bayshore area Lack of amenities within walking distance (at the moment) There will likely be ongoing construction in the area as the Bayshore estate is being developed

Schools (within 1km)

Temasek Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Most stacks are inward-facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the bus stop

6-9 units sharing 2-3 lifts is relatively healthy

The 6 blocks will share 2 drop off points

There will be a preschool, eating house and a supermarket within the cluster which are added conveniences

Sun direction

Layout Analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $72,000 – $252,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $72,000 – $84,000 20 Years $87,000 – $101,000 25 Years $99,000 – $115,000 30 Years $108,000 – $126,000 35 Years $117,000 – $136,000 40 Years $124,000 – $144,000 45 Years $130,000 – $151,000 99 Years $216,000 – $252,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,380 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $87,000 – $340,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $87,000 – $114,000 20 Years $104,000 – $136,000 25 Years $118,000 – $155,000 30 Years $130,000 – $170,000 35 Years $140,000 – $183,000 40 Years $148,000 – $195,000 45 Years $155,000 – $204,000 99 Years $259,000 – $340,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,850 – Vinyl strip flooring



Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook Decently sized dining area Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $369,000 – $476,000 Resale Comparables $605,000 – $663,000 Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $3,190 – Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $514,000 – $694,000 Resale Comparables $815,000 – $930,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen is rather compact Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a small dry kitchen area/ pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 911A 101, 103 Preferably mid floor and above Faces the neighbouring HDB blocks across the street. Separated by a bus-only corridor so there may not be as much traffic noise. 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 911C 137, 139 Preferably mid floor and above Faces the neighbouring HDB blocks across the street. Separated by a bus-only corridor so there may not be as much traffic noise. 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 912B 153, 155, 157 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the future health & medical centre towards East Coast Park 3-Room 912B 161 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the future health & medical centre towards East Coast Park 4-Room 912A 145, 147, 149, 151 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the MSCP towards East Coast Park 4-Room 912B 163 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the future health & medical centre, and park, towards East Coast Park

Central Trio

Project overview

Situated along Ang Mo Kio Central 3, Central Trio @ AMK comprises 3 residential blocks ranging from 19 to 21 storeys. There will be a total of 422 units, including 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats. These flats will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification.

Central Trio @ AMK will feature a beautifully landscaped linear green, flanked by residential blocks on both sides. There will also be children's playgrounds and fitness zones, to cater to residents of all ages.

Additional fitness stations will be available at the roof garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) and the wellness deck above the precinct pavilion, to help residents maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. Parents with young children will enjoy the convenience of having a preschool provided within the project.

Details Info Town Ang Mo Kio Est. Waiting Time 59 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 40 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 115 4-room 267 Total 422

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Central Trio @ AMK will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Central Trio @ AMK will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents can commute using bus services located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, which has buses to Yio Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Under 15 minute walk to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and Ang Mo Kio Hub Plus category rules apply A short walk to the Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre Limited unit types – lack of 3 and 5-room units A good variety of shops and food options within walking distance Across the street from the Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West which has a park connector leading to the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park

Schools (within 1km)

Ang Mo Kio Primary School

Jing Shan Primary School

Mayflower Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

All the units have an almost direct north-south orientation

There are no stacks facing the MSCP

Most inward facing stacks are a good distance from one another with the facilities separating them

Blocks with five units sharing two lifts is very healthy

The one block with 12 units sharing 3 lifts could expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

There will also be a sheltered linkway that connects to the neighbouring HDB cluster across the street

There are two drop-off points which are strategically placed to serve all 3 blocks

There will be a preschool within the cluster, which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $62,000 – $227,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $62,000 – $76,000 20 Years $75,000 – $91,000 25 Years $85,000 – $103,000 30 Years $94,000 – $114,000 35 Years $101,000 – $122,000 40 Years $107,000 – $130,000 45 Years $112,000 – $136,000 99 Years $187,000 – $227,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,480 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $74,000 – $288,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $74,000 – $96,000 20 Years $89,000 – $116,000 25 Years $101,000 – $131,000 30 Years $111,000 – $144,000 35 Years $119,000 – $155,000 40 Years $126,000 – $165,000 45 Years $132,000 – $173,000 99 Years $221,000 – $288,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,320 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $481,000 – $603,000 Resale Comparables $740,000 – $915,888 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen is rather compact Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a small dry kitchen area/ pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 733B 117, 119 Must surpass MSCP of Central Weave across the street and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP towards Ang Mo Kio Central 4-Room 733A 101, 103 Must surpass the Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Polyclinic and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Polyclinic towards Ang Mo Kio Central

Kallang View

Project overview

Kallang View, situated along Upper Boon Keng Road, features three residential blocks standing between 23 to 24 storeys in height. This project offers a total of 271 units of 3- and 4-room flats, and will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification.

The name reflects the project's location near Pelton Canal, which will offer residents relaxing views from various vantage points within the project and at the canal's edge.

Kallang View will offer a range of amenities designed to enhance residents' daily lives. These include a cafe, preschool, and residents' network centre.

For relaxation and recreation, the project features a rooftop garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MCSP), along with playgrounds and fitness stations, providing ideal spaces to unwind and engage in leisure activities.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 43 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-room 68 4-room 203 Total 271

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kallang View will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Kallang View will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by bus services along Upper Boon Keng Road as well as Geylang Bahru and Kallang MRT stations.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Geylang Bahru MRT station and under 15 minutes to Kallang MRT station Plus category rules apply Within walking distance to 2 markets and food centres – Geylang Bahru and Upper Boon Keng Located close to the intersection of the PIE and KPE so it may be noisy especially during peak hours Located along the park connector that leads to the Kallang Riverside Park Lack of 5-room units for those looking at larger flats

Schools (within 1km)

Bendemeer Primary School

Geylang Methodist School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

The MSCP and facilities put some distance between the blocks and the KPE

All the units have an almost direct north-south orientation

Only one stack faces the MSCP directly

Inward facing stacks are a good distance from one another with the pick up point separating them

4 units sharing two lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the bus stop and neighbouring HDB cluster

Has one main drop-off point which is strategically placed to serve the three blocks

There will be a preschool and cafe within the cluster which are added conveniences for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $388,000 – $497,000 Resale Comparables $780,000 – $820,000 Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining, dry kitchen, and bedrooms : $3,190 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining and dry kitchen Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen area if preferred. Kitchen is rather compact

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $539,000 – $698,000 Resale Comparables $868,000 – $1,200,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen is rather compact Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a small dry kitchen area/ pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 36A 2356 Must surpass The Winstedt School and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the playground and school towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 4-Room 36A 2354 Must surpass The Winstedt School and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the playground and school towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 4-Room 37B 2366 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP towards the neighbouring HDB blocks

Kembangan Wave

Project overview

Located along Jalan Kembangan, right next to Kembangan MRT station, Kembangan Wave consists of 2 residential blocks with 348 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats. These flats will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification.

The project includes a 5-storey integrated building, which will house a Community Club with an eating house, supermarket, shops, a kidney dialysis centre, an outpatient healthcare facility, a community plaza, a sheltered basketball court, and a roof garden with an outdoor sheltered fitness area.

Inspired by its location near a canal, the project's landscape design mirrors the flow and vitality of a river.

The integrated building comes with a distinctive geometric facade reminiscent of a rock on the riverbed, symbolising Kembangan Wave as a new social anchor in the area.

With a range of social, commercial, healthcare, fitness amenities, including a preschool and a residents' network centre, Kembangan Wave is poised to revitalise the neighbourhood.

Details Info Town Bedok Est. Waiting Time 41 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 34 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 84 4-room 230 Total 348

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kembangan Wave will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Kembangan Wave will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by bus services and the Kembangan MRT station on the East-West Line.

Residents can also look forward to a dedicated cycling path along Jalan Kembangan and an enhanced Siglap Park Connector for more seamless access to East Coast Park and Bedok Reservoir.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Situated right next to the Kembangan MRT station Plus category rules apply Lots of food options along Changi Road which is a short walk away Limited unit types – lack of 3 and 5-room units Sits along the park connector that leads to East Coast Park May be affected by noise from the MRT tracks In an estate that is made up of mostly private properties

Schools (within 1km)

St. Stephen’s School

Telok Kurau Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Majority of the stacks are outward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly but there is a futsal court and community space between them

The MSCP, futsal court and community space put a good distance between the blocks and the MRT track

10-11 units sharing three lifts is relatively healthy

Sheltered linkways connect both the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the MRT station as well as the neighbouring HDB cluster

Has two drop-off points

There will be a good amount of amenities within the cluster including a preschool, eating house, supermarket, shops and healthcare facilities

On top of the futsal court and community space which are open air, there is also a sheltered multipurpose court

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $64,000 – $230,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $64,000 – $77,000 20 Years $76,000 – $92,000 25 Years $87,000 – $105,000 30 Years $95,000 – $115,000 35 Years $103,000 – $124,000 40 Years $109,000 – $132,000 45 Years $114,000 – $138,000 99 Years $190,000 – $230,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $1,850 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $70,000 – $285,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $70,000 – $95,000 20 Years $84,000 – $114,000 25 Years $96,000 – $130,000 30 Years $105,000 – $143,000 35 Years $114,000 – $154,000 40 Years $120,000 – $163,000 45 Years $126,000 – $171,000 99 Years $210,000 – $285,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,320 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $453,000 – $592,000 Resale Comparables $728,000 – $803,800 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen is rather compact Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a small dry kitchen area/ pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 117A 112 Preferably mid floor and above Gets an unblocked view towards the landed estate and is further away from the MRT track 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 117A 114 Preferably mid floor and above Gets an unblocked view towards the landed estate and is further away from the MRT track 4-Room 117A 106, 108, 110 Preferably mid floor and above Gets an unblocked view towards the landed estate and is further away from the MRT track and road 4-Room 117B 120, 122, 140 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the facilities and MSCP towards East Coast Park

Merpati Alcove

Project overview

Located next to Mattar MRT and along Merpati Road, Merpati Alcove comprises two 18-storey residential blocks, with a total of 433 units of Community Care Apartments (CCA) and 4-room flats. These flats will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification.

The CCA is an assisted living public housing concept, designed to integrate senior-friendly living with on-site social activities and customised care services according to the individual's care needs in their silver years.

The CCA will be situated in Block 136A, where residents will find furnished communal spaces on each floor to foster social connections, alongside a dedicated CCA Activity Centre to enhance seniors' engagement and well-being.

To promote active ageing, elderly fitness stations will be strategically placed throughout the precinct.

Envisioned as a tranquil retreat within an urban setting, the park situated between the two residential blocks of Merpati Alcove will serve as the heart of the community, providing a space for residents to gather and forge connections.

This layout creates an inviting and sheltered environment, embodying the name 'Merpati Alcove'.

Merpati Alcove will also include various facilities such as children's playgrounds, fitness stations, a preschool, and recreational spaces for quiet respite, such as shelters and pavilions.

The roof garden atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) will feature fitness facilities, a community gardening area, and viewing points that offer vistas of the surrounding parks and canal.

Details Info Town Geylang Est. Waiting Time 44 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Community Care Apartment 265 4-room 168 Total 433

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Merpati Alcove will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Merpati Alcove will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Merpati Alcove residents will be served by existing bus services along Merpati Road. Residents will also be able to access the Downtown Line via the nearby Mattar MRT Station.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Seated right next to the Mattar MRT station Plus category rules apply Under 10 minute walk to 2 markets and food centres – MacPherson and Circuit Road Limited unit types

– lack of 3 and 5-room units A short walk to the park connector that leads to Kallang Riverside Park Located in a quiet area

Schools (within 1km)

Canossa Catholic Primary School

Geylang Methodist School (Primary)

St Margaret’s School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

There are two blocks in this cluster — 1 is made up of purely 4-room units and the other consists of purely community care apartments

Sits on elongated land plot with one block on each end separated by the MSCP and facilities in the centre

All the stacks are outward facing

There are no stacks facing the MSCP directly

The block with 10 units sharing three lifts is relatively healthy

The other block with 16 units sharing 2 lifts could expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect both the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the MRT station and bus stop

Each block has its own drop off point

There will be a preschool within the cluster which is an added convenience for residents

All the 4-room units have an almost direct north-south orientation

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Community care apartment

Community Care Apartment Details Price $68,000 – $139,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 34 sqm Internal Floor Area 32 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $68,000 – $86,000 20 Years $82,000 – $103,000 25 Years $93,000 – $118,000 30 Years $102,000 – $129,000 35 Years $110,000 – $139,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

The Community Care Apartments are designed to support seniors to live independently, while preparing for their future care needs.

Each Community Care Apartment will have an open layout and come with the following finishes:

Floor tiles in the living, dining, kitchen, and bathroom

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedroom

Wall tiles in the kitchen and bathroom

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Fittings and senior-friendly design features will also be pre-installed in each unit, including:

Digital lock at the main door to allow convenient access

Wide wheelchair-friendly main door, with a built-in bench beside the entrance

Large wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring, grab bars, water heater, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, washbasin with tap mixer, and mirror

Built-in wardrobe and cabinets for storage

Furnished kitchen for meal preparation, including induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Easy-to-slide partitions that can separate the living and bedroom spaces for more privacy

Window grilles

There is no household shelter within each Community Care Apartment. There is a storey shelter on each floor, which forms part of the furnished communal spaces where residents can mingle and build social networks.

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The living/ dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious Has a separate service yard

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $530,000 – $647,000 Resale Comparables $878,000 – $1,080,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen is rather compact Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a small dry kitchen area/ pantry (next to the dining) if preferred.

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Community Care Apartment 136A 126, 128, 130 Preferably on a high floor Will face future residential blocks across the street. Roundabout puts some distance between the blocks and the road. 4-Room 135A 100, 102, 104, 116, 118 Must surpass Canossa Catholic Primary School and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the primary school and towards Aljunied

Towner Breeze

Project overview

Bounded by May Road and Central Expressway, Towner Breeze comprises a single residential block ranging from 35 to 40 storeys in height, which offers 355 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats.

Aptly named 'Towner Breeze' to reflect its location beside Sungei Whampoa, the flats in Towner Breeze will be offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification .

Designed to provide a harmonious living environment, Towner Breeze features a Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP), a preschool, and an eating house located on the first floor. The project also includes playgrounds and fitness stations, offering residents a range of outdoor facilities within green spaces.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 48 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 38 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 101 4-room 216 Total 355

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Towner Breeze will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Towner Breeze will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Motorists from Towner Breeze can access PIE and CTE via the following ways:

Towner Road → Serangoon Road → PIE → CTE

Towner Road → Boon Keng Road → Bendemeer Road → Lavender Street → Balestier Road → CTE

Towner Road → Boon Keng Road → Bendemeer Road → Lavender Street (City) → Kallang Road → Sims Ave → Sims Way → PIE → CTE

McNair Road → Balestier Road (City) → Lavender Street (City) → U-turn before Bendemeer Road → Lavender Street → Balestier Road → CTE

McNair Road → Balestier Road (City) → Lavender Street (City) → Kallang Road → Sims Ave → Sims Way → PIE → CTE

Those taking public transport will be served by bus services along Towner Road and Boon Keng MRT Station. Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using MyTransport.sg app.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Boon Keng MRT station Plus category rules apply Walking distance to 2 markets and food centres – Whampoa and Bendemeer Limited unit types

– lack of 3 and 5-room units A short walk to the park connector that leads to Kallang Riverside Park Located next to the CTE so it may be noisy, especially during peak hours

Schools (within 1km)

Bendemeer Primary School

Hong Wen School

Thoughts on the site plan

Small land plot with just one block in the cluster

All the stacks are outward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

Certain stacks may be affected by the west sun but not directly

10 units sharing six lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect the block and the MSCP

Has one main drop-off point

There will be a preschool and eating house within the cluster which are added conveniences for the residents

The MSCP and existing utility help to put some distance between the block and the CTE

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $72,000 – $280,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $72,000 – $94,000 20 Years $87,000 – $112,000 25 Years $99,000 – $128,000 30 Years $108,000 – $140,000 35 Years $116,000 – $151,000 40 Years $123,000 – $160,000 45 Years $129,000 – $168,000 99 Years $216,000 – $280,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $1,850 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $84,000 – $328,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $84,000 – $110,000 20 Years $101,000 – $132,000 25 Years $115,000 – $150,000 30 Years $126,000 – $164,000 35 Years $136,000 – $177,000 40 Years $144,000 – $188,000 45 Years $151,000 – $197,000 99 Years $252,000 – $328,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,320 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $522,000 – $727,000 Resale Comparables $955,000 – $1,170,000 Total Area 90 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 118A 105 Preferably above #28 Gets an unblocked view overlooking the neighbouring HDB clusters towards Kallang. Situated next to the corner unit, less foot traffic. 4-Room 118A 107 Preferably above #28 Gets an unblocked view overlooking the neighbouring HDB clusters towards Kallang. Further from the CTE. 4-Room 118A 119 Preferably above #12 Gets an unblocked view overlooking the Whampoa River and neighbouring HDB clusters towards Potong Pasir. Further from the CTE.

Standard BTO Flats

Costa Riviera I & II

Project overview

Located along Pasir Ris Drive 3, Costa Riviera I comprises four residential blocks ranging from 10 to 14 storeys, while Costa Riviera II comprises 5 blocks ranging from eight to 13 storeys.

Together, the projects offer a total of 767 units, including 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room, and 3Gen flats. These flats will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification. The names of the projects celebrate their locations near the coastline.

A landscaped linear park runs between Costa Riviera I and Costa Riviera II, featuring children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, and a futsal court.

Additional children's playgrounds and fitness stations are situated within both Costa Riviera I & II. Costa Riviera I is complemented by a single-storey carpark with a roof garden, while Costa Riviera II boasts a 6-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a roof garden, along with a preschool, restaurants, and a cafe at ground level.

Details Info Town Pasir Ris Est. Waiting Time 37 months (Costa Riviera I)/ 38 months (Costa Riviera II) Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 36 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 106 3-Room 86 4-Room 394 5-Room 110 3Gen 35 Total 767

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Costa Riviera I & II will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Costa Riviera I & II will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by the Pasir Ris MRT station on the East-West Line and the upcoming Cross Island Line that connects to nearby towns. A future Integrated Transport Hub with a bus interchange will also be conveniently located across Pasir Ris Drive 3.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Pasir Ris MRT station, Pasir Ris Mall and White Sands Seated along Pasir Ris Drive 3 which can get busy especially during peak hours Walking distance to the Pasir Ris Hawker Centre and Downtown East Located right next to Pasir Ris Park Good mix of unit types

Schools (within 1km)

Casuarina Primary School

Elias Park Primary School

Park View Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Two clusters side by side separated by a park

Majority of the stacks are outward facing

Facilities help to put some distance between inward facing units

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

5-10 units sharing two lifts is relatively healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCPs across both clusters

There is also a sheltered linkway to a sheltered pedestrian overhead bridge that links to the MRT station as well as one that links to the neighbouring HDB cluster across the street

Has 3 drop-off points serving 9 blocks

There will be a preschool, restaurants and cafe within the cluster which are added conveniences for residents

Certain stacks in Costa Riviera I may be affected by the west sun

A good number of units in Costa Riviera II have an almost direct north-south orientation

Sun direction

Layout Analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $65,000 – $221,000 Resale Comparables $388,000 – $430,000 Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $65,000 – $74,000 20 Years $78,000 – $89,000 25 Years $89,000 – $101,000 30 Years $97,000 – $111,000 35 Years $105,000 – $119,000 40 Years $111,000 – $126,000 45 Years $116,000 – $132,000 99 Years $194,000 – $221,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,450 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $80,000 – $288,000 Resale Comparables $388,000 – $430,000 Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $80,000 – $96,000 20 Years $96,000 – $115,000 25 Years $109,000 – $131,000 30 Years $120,000 – $144,000 35 Years $129,000 – $155,000 40 Years $137,000 – $164,000 45 Years $143,000 – $172,000 99 Years $239,000 – $288,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,320 – Vinyl strip flooring



Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $329,000 – $411,000 Resale Comparables $525,000 – $540,888 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $481,000 – $595,000 Resale Comparables $612,000 – $745,000 Total Area 94 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $635,000 – $736,000 Resale Comparables $825,000 – $843,000 Total Area 114 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

3Gen

3Gen Flat Details Price $644,000 – $753,000 Resale Comparables $650,000 – $745,000 Total Area 121 sqm Internal Floor Area 115 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $6,340 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $4,550 – 4 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 3 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master and junior master bedrooms can both fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Kitchen comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred. ﻿ Dumbbell layout maximises the interior space

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 593A 711 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the bus interchange. Situated next to the corner unit, less foot traffic. 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 593B 725, 727, 729 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and the bus interchange. The MSCP puts some distance between the block and the road. 3-Room 591B 122 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 4-Room 591B 118, 120 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 4-Room 592A 130, 132 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 4-Room 593B 735, 737 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 4-Room 593C 739, 741 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 5-Room 593B 719, 721 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 5-Room 593C 755, 757 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 5-Room 594B 779, 781 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view of Pasir Ris Park 3Gen 594B 773 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view towards Pasir Ris Town Park

Fernvale Oasis

Project overview

Located between Fernvale Road and Fernvale Street, Fernvale Oasis comprises 5 24-storey residential blocks, with 851 units of 2-room Flexi, 4-, and 5-room flats.

The flats will have a shorter waiting time of less than 3 years, and will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification. 2 of the blocks will include 23 rental flats each.

Embracing the concept of an urban oasis, Fernvale Oasis is designed to incorporate lush greenery with thoughtfully designed recreational spaces. Residents can look forward to a host of facilities, including playgrounds and fitness stations.

Additionally, a Multi-Storey Car Park (MCSP) with a roof garden will provide a tranquil respite for those seeking relaxation.

A preschool, senior care centre, and residents' network centre will also be located within the project. The adjacent common green provides additional green spaces with playgrounds, fitness areas, and a multi-purpose court.

Details Info Town Sengkang Est. Waiting Time 33 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 46 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 138 4-Room 345 5-Room 322 Total 851

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Fernvale Oasis will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Fernvale Oasis will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Fernvale Oasis residents can access Thanggam LRT Station, as well as the bus service along Fernvale Street.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons A short walk to Thanggam LRT station Some distance away from the MRT Under 15 minute walk to The Seletar Mall Walking distance to the Sengkang Riverside Park Good mix of unit types

Schools (within 1km)

Fern Green Primary School

Fernvale Primary School

Sengkang Green Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Majority of the stacks are inward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

7-8 units sharing three lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the future bus stop

Has two drop-off points serving five blocks

Has a sizeable common green with a multipurpose court

There will be a preschool and senior care centre within the cluster which is an added convenience for residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $44,000 – $160,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $44,000 – $55,000 20 Years $52,000 – $66,000 25 Years $59,000 – $74,000 30 Years $64,000 – $82,000 35 Years $69,000 – $88,000 40 Years $73,000 – $93,000 45 Years $76,000 – $97,000 99 Years $126,000 – $160,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $56,000 – $205,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $56,000 – $71,000 20 Years $67,000 – $84,000 25 Years $75,000 – $95,000 30 Years $82,000 – $104,000 35 Years $88,000 – $112,000 40 Years $94,000 – $119,000 45 Years $98,000 – $124,000 99 Years $162,000 – $205,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom-Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $324,000 – $410,000 Resale Comparables $526,000 – $640,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $465,000 – $571,000 Resale Comparables $640,000 – $750,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 485C 162 Must surpass MSCP of Fernvale Vines and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the LRT line and roof garden of the MSCP towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 484A 100, 102 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the TPE and gets an unblocked view towards the Seletar Airbase 4-Room 484A 112 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the TPE and gets an unblocked view towards the Seletar Airbase 4-Room 485A 130, 132 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the common green and roof garden of the MSCP and gets an unblocked view towards the Seletar Airbase 5-Room 485A 134, 136 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the common green and roof garden of the MSCP and gets an unblocked view towards the Seletar Airbase

Fernvale Sails

Project overview

Bounded by Fernvale Link and Fernvale Close, Fernvale Sails comprises of 4 23-storey residential blocks with 545 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

The flats will have a shorter waiting time of less than 3 years and will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification.

Embracing Sengkang's rich history as a fishing village, the name 'Fernvale Sails' pays homage to the rich heritage of the town.

Fernvale Sails features a wide array of facilities designed to meet the diverse needs of residents of all ages.

They can look forward to the convenience of having a supermarket, F&B outlets, a preschool, residents' network centre, and an Active Ageing Centre (Care) within the project.

Additionally, recreational spaces such as the roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP), playgrounds, and fitness stations, serve as ideal spots for exercise and leisure.

Details Info Town Sengkang Est. Waiting Time 27 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 22 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 108 3-Room 88 4-Room 218 5-Room 109 Total 545

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Fernvale Sails will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Fernvale Sails will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Fernvale Sails residents can access Layar LRT Station, as well as bus services along Sengkang West Avenue.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons A short walk to Layar LRT station Some distance away from the MRT 10 minute walk to The Seletar Mall Walking distance to the Sengkang Riverside Park Good mix of unit types

Schools (within 1km)

Anchor Green Primary School

Fern Green Primary School

Fernvale Primary School

Sengkang Green Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

The MSCP and facilities sit in the centre of the cluster putting a good distance between inward facing units

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

6-7 units sharing 2-3 lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has three strategically placed drop-off points serving 4 blocks

There will be a preschool, supermarket, F&B outlets and active ageing centre within the cluster which are added convenience for the residents

All the units have an almost direct north-south orientation

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $52,000 – $186,000 Resale Comparables NA Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 37 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $52,000 – $64,000 20 Years $62,000 – $77,000 25 Years $70,000 – $87,000 30 Years $76,000 – $95,000 35 Years $82,000 – $102,000 40 Years $86,000 – $108,000 45 Years $90,000 – $113,000 99 Years $149,000 – $186,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $61,000 – $240,000 Resale Comparables $320,000 – $348,000 Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 47 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $61,000 – $83,000 20 Years $72,000 – $98,000 25 Years $82,000 – $111,000 30 Years $89,000 – $122,000 35 Years $96,000 – $131,000 40 Years $101,000 – $139,000 45 Years $106,000 – $145,000 99 Years $175,000 – $240,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $277,000 – $370,000 Resale Comparables $440,000 – $515,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $358,000 – $474,000 Resale Comparables $599,000 – $668,000 Total Area 94 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $524,000 – $640,000 Resale Comparables $685,000 – $790,000 Total Area 114 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 419B 210, 212 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 419C 232 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP 3-Room 419A 206 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP 3-Room 419D 236 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP 4-Room 419C 228 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities 4-Room 419D 242 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities 5-Room 419A 204 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP

Marsiling Ridge

Project overview

Bounded by Woodlands Centre Road to the west, Marsiling Ridge features 1 residential block offering 292 units of 4- and 5-room flats. These flats will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification.

The name 'Marsiling Ridge' reflects its elevated location, with its high-rise 34-storey residential block standing prominently amid the surrounding lower blocks.

The facade design pays homage to the area's history, featuring the distinctive diagonal pattern of rubber tapping reminiscent of the rubber plantations that once lined Marsiling Road.

These patterns featured on the gable-end walls is reinterpreted throughout the precinct, giving the project a strong visual identity. Ground-level green and timber accents also serve to further enhance a unique sense of identity among residents.

Residents of Marsiling Ridge will enjoy a central open space equipped with children's playgrounds and fitness stations, providing a communal area for residents of all ages to bond and stay active.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) includes a roof garden offering additional recreational options such as fitness facilities, a community garden, and sheltered areas.

A preschool is conveniently located on the first storey of the MSCP, ensuring easy access for families. Completing the communal amenities is a precinct pavilion, conveniently situated near the centralised drop-off point.

Details Info Town Woodlands Est. Waiting Time 43 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 4-Room 162 5-Room 130 Total 292

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Marsiling Ridge will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Marsiling Ridge will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Less than 10 minute walk to Marsiling MRT station which has 2 supermarkets and various food options in the vicinity Lack of smaller unit types Walking distance to Marsiling Mall Located next to Marsiling Park

Schools (within 1km)

Fuchun Primary School

Marsiling Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Small land plot with just one block in the cluster

All units are outward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

9 units sharing 5 lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect the block and the MSCP

Has one main drop-off point

There will be a preschool within the cluster which is an added convenience

Some of the stacks have a direct north-south orientation

Sun direction

Layout analysis

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $329,000 – $457,000 Resale Comparables $560,000 – $696,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms : $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $488,000 – $616,000 Resale Comparables $680,000 – $826,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Length of the TV wall in the living area is restricted All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 4-Room 194A 108, 110 Preferably above #12 Overlooks the primary school and towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 5-Room 194A 106, 112 Preferably above #12 Overlooks the primary school and towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 5-Room 194A 114 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the neighbouring HDB blocks and gets a partial view of Marsiling Park

Taman Jurong Skyline

Project overview

Located along Yung Ho Walk, Taman Jurong Skyline offers residents views of the serene Jurong Lake Gardens to the north. It comprises of five residential blocks consisting of 1844 units of 2-room Flexi, 3, 4, 5-room, and 3Gen flats.

These flats will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification. The name 'Taman Jurong Skyline' aptly reflects the towering 40-storey blocks that will create a distinctive skyline, serving as a backdrop to the adjacent Jurong Lake Gardens.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the nearby Jurong Lake Gardens, the landscape design of Taman Jurong Skyline incorporates lush garden spaces, creating a peaceful environment for residents to unwind.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) is designed with convenience in mind, featuring commercial units on the first floor, including a supermarket, eating house, and shops for easy access to daily essentials.

A preschool will be located on the second floor, while the top floor will feature a roof garden with children's playgrounds and fitness facilities for a range of recreational activities.

Additionally, a residents' network centre will also be situated within the project to encourage social connections and foster a strong sense of community amongst residents.

Details Info Town Jurong West Est. Waiting Time 52 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 156 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 390 3-Room 117 4-Room 610 5-Room 493 3Gen 78 Total 1,844

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Taman Jurong Skyline will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Taman Jurong Skyline will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Taman Jurong Skyline is a car-lite precinct designed for residents to adopt greener modes of commuting and embrace the benefits of more sustainable living. As part of this initiative, car parking provision will be reduced for this project.

Car-lite precinct

As announced by LTA and HDB on 5 October 2022, there will be designated car-lite HDB precincts within gazetted car-lite areas. These precincts are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.

Taman Jurong Skyline will be one such car-lite precinct. It is located within the gazetted Jurong Lake District car-lite area.

Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced to free up space for public facilities and greenery. With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability, and residents’ first car will be accorded higher priority than residents’ 2nd and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.

Residents who buy season parking for their 2nd and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher season parking rate pegged to Tier 2 Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons A short walk to Superbowl Jurong which has a supermarket and some food options A distance away from the MRT station 15 minute walk to the Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre and Taman Jurong Shopping Centre Located next to the AYE so it may be noisy especially during peak hours Just across the street from the Jurong Lake Gardens No primary schools located within 1km Good mix of unit types

Schools (within 1km)

N.A

Thoughts on the site plan

Majority of the stacks are outward facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

9-11 units sharing 6-7 lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the future bus stop

Has four drop-off points serving five blocks

There will be a preschool, eating house, supermarket and shops within the cluster which are added conveniences for the residents

The common green and MSCP provide some buffer between the blocks and the AYE

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $37,000 – $152,000 Resale Comparables $305,000 – $355,000 Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $37,000 – $51,000 20 Years $44,000 – $61,000 25 Years $50,000 – $69,000 30 Years $55,000 – $76,000 35 Years $59,000 – $82,000 40 Years $62,000 – $87,000 45 Years $65,000 – $91,000 99 Years $109,000 – $152,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,480 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom.

Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $45,000 – $194,000 Resale Comparables $305,000 – $355,000 Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $45,000 – $65,000 20 Years $54,000 – $78,000 25 Years $61,000 – $88,000 30 Years $67,000 – $97,000 35 Years $73,000 – $104,000 40 Years $77,000 – $111,000 45 Years $81,000 – $116,000 99 Years $134,000 – $194,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom : $2,320 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a 1-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2 – Sanitary fittings : $630 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

– Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living, dining and kitchen are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $209,000 – $306,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 – $480,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $290,000 – $434,000 Resale Comparables $563,000 – $680,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $427,000 – $598,000 Resale Comparables $680,000 – $712,888 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

3Gen

3Gen Flat Details Price $465,000 – $598,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 120 sqm Internal Floor Area 115 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms : $6,340 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings : $4,550 – 4 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 3 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master and junior master bedrooms can both fit a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Kitchen comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred. ﻿ Dumbbell layout maximises the interior space

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 134B 235, 237 Preferably mid floor and above Gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens and is further away from the road 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 136A 289, 291 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets a partial view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 3-Room 135A 243 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 4-Room 134A 203 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 4-Room 134B 223, 227 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 4-Room 135A 239, 241, 253, 255 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 4-Room 135B 257 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 4-Room 136A 283 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 5-Room 134A 201 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 5-Room 134B 225 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 5-Room 135B 259 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 5-Room 136A 281 Preferably mid floor and above Overlooks the facilities and gets an unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens 3Gen 135B 277 Preferably mid floor and above Gets a partial view of the Jurong Lake Gardens and is further away from the AYE

West BrickVille

Project overview

Tucked between Bukit Batok Road to the west and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 to the east, West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok will consist of 689 units of 2-room Flexi, 3, 4, 5-room, and 3Gen flats.

The five residential blocks are strategically positioned to create a central open space, offering a vibrant area for recreational and communal activities, including children's playgrounds and fitness corners.

These flats come with a shorter waiting time of around 2 years and will be offered as Standard flats under the new flat classification.

The name 'West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok' draws inspiration from the traditional bricklaying methods reflected in the building’s façade, where “bricks” of paint are arranged in a raising gradient, extending to the gable ends.

This design pays tribute to the historical brick factories that once operated in the area.

The project’s landscape concept creatively incorporates the flowing form of kiln smoke, with meandering jogging and cycling paths that weave through the precinct’s central green.

These paths seamlessly connect various outdoor facilities such as the children’s playgrounds and fitness corners, creating a cohesive environment that encourages both community interaction and an active lifestyle.

The motif extends to the rooftop garden of the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP), where a winding walkway links community gardens with vantage points showcasing Bukit Batok’s skyline.

Through these integrated elements, the project honours Bukit Batok’s industrial heritage while fostering a modern, connected community.

West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok also features a preschool, adding convenience for families with young children.

Details Info Town Bukit Batok Est. Waiting Time 24 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 39 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 91 3-Room 91 4-Room 260 5-Room 169 3Gen 39 Total 689

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing walk cycle ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Residents are served by bus services along Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 road and a future bus stop planned along Bukit Batok Road. Additionally, the upcoming JE2 MRT station on the Jurong Region Line will be within walking distance of West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons A short walk Tengah Park MRT station Next to above-ground MRT track Under 10 minute walk to Le Quest Shopping Mall Good mix of unit types

Schools (within 1km)

Jurong Primary School

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

There is a balance of outward and inward facing units

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

9-13 units sharing 2-3 lifts could require some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is also a sheltered linkway to the future bus stop and neighbouring HDB cluster

Has three drop-off points serving five blocks

There will be a preschool within the cluster

Majority of the units have an almost direct north-south orientation

Sun direction

Layout analysis

2-Room Flexi Type 1

2-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $49,000 – $175,000 Resale Comparables $303,000 – $380,000 Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $49,000 – $61,000 20 Years $58,000 – $72,000 25 Years $65,000 – $81,000 30 Years $72,000 – $89,000 35 Years $77,000 – $96,000 40 Years $81,000 – $101,000 45 Years $85,000 – $106,000 99 Years $140,000 – $175,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $6,120 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Open kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

2-Room Flexi Type 2

2-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $459,000 – $217,000 Resale Comparables $303,000 – $380,000 Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $59,000 – $75,000 20 Years $70,000 – $89,000 25 Years $79,000 – $101,000 30 Years $87,000 – $110,000 35 Years $93,000 – $119,000 40 Years $99,000 – $126,000 45 Years $103,000 – $131,000 99 Years $170,000 – $217,000

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats : $7,380 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Living and dining areas are decently sized Small space to put the TV Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

3-room

3-Room Flat Details Price $247,000 – $329,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 – $488,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining and dry kitchen

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area. Kitchen is rather compact

4-room

4-Room Flat Details Price $335,000 – $445,000 Resale Comparables $555,000 – $648,888 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Length of the TV wall in the living area may be restricted No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry area (next to the dining) if preferred.

5-room

5-Room Flat Details Price $496,000 – $597,000 Resale Comparables $630,000 – $828,888 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿

3Gen

3Gen Flat Details Price $529,000 – $606,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 120 sqm Internal Floor Area 115 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master and junior master bedrooms can both fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. ﻿ Kitchen comes with a separate service yard ﻿ Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. ﻿ Household shelter is in the kitchen Dumbbell layout maximise the interior space

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 458A 541 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 458A 539, 543 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 3-Room 458A 519, 537 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 4-Room 457A 515 Must surpass Dulwich College and preferably on a high floor Overlooks Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 4-Room 458A 535 Must surpass MSCP and preferably on a high floor Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 5-Room 457A 509, 511, 513 Must surpass Dulwich College and preferably on a high floor Overlooks Dulwich College towards the neighbouring HDB blocks 3Gen 459A 569 Preferably above #15 Overlooks the neighbouring HDB blocks

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.