October 2026 BTO launch sites review: Bayshore, Caldecott, Mattar, Tengah, Chencharu and Sembawang North

The upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise will be the last chance for aspiring home owners to ballot for a new public housing flat this year.

The next slate of new BTO projects appears to be a well-balanced lineup with more than a handful worth considering.

The October BTO sales exercise will comprise 7,970 flats across seven projects, and given what we know about them so far, it appears that each new BTO project caters to different types of homeowners.

If you value connectivity and a waterfront lifestyle, there are two upcoming projects in Bayshore to cement a foothold in that new township.

For homeowners who prefer a mature neighbourhood, or to be closer to the city-centre, the project in Toa Payoh will probably get your attention.

Meanwhile, those who want more space for their dollar, or who just want better balloting odds can turn to Chencharu or Sembawang.

Even Tengah is back on the market, with a new project in that forest-town making an appearance after the last project three years ago.

Here's our early preview of each project and what they each have to offer.

October 2026 BTO launch sites

Project Est. Flat Count Flat Types Bedok (Bayshore Project 1) 860 2-room Flexi, 4-room Bedok (Bayshore Project 2) 1,640 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room Geylang (Mattar) 440 2-room Flexi, 4-room Toa Payoh (Caldecott) 1,430 Community Care Apartments, 2-room Flexi, 4-room Tengah 710 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room, 3Gen Yishun (Chencharu) 1,580 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room Sembawang North 1,310 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

1. Bedok (Bayshore Projects I & II)

The introduction of two new BTO projects in Bayshore continue the overall development trajectory that we have seen for that waterfront township.

The first BTO project to break ground there was the 734-unit Bayshore Vista and the 710-unit Bayshore Palms back in October 2024.

Since then we've also seen government land sale (GLS) sites awarded for new condominiums, such as the 515-unit Vela Bay that launched for sale in April this year.

Meanwhile, a consortium of developers led by Frasers Property paid $2.128 billion for the only integrated development site in Bayshore. This is the first non-CBD residential GLS site to cross the $2 billion mark, and it is a very strong indication that developers are confident in the demand and growth of new homes in Bayshore.

To give you a sense of the pipeline of new housing planned for Bayshore, the new precinct will eventually comprise around 10,000 public and private homes, three hectares of new parks, a Transit Priority Corridor prioritising buses, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as community amenities like malls and eateries.

The proximity to all of these amenities and facilities is reckoned to be the basis of the "Plus" classification of BTO projects there so far, and we expect the two upcoming BTO projects will follow this classification.

Confidence in this location is also reflected in the private market, which is building up alongside HDB counterparts.

Vela Bay sold 72 per cent of its total units during its launch weekend, setting an average selling price of $2,886 psf, one of the highest new launch prices in the Outside of Central Region (OCR) to date.

The two upcoming BTO projects are next to Vela Bay, and all three developments will be close to Bayshore MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

New BTO projects in Bayshore pave the way for more Singaporeans to live in this part of the East Coast, since most first-time homeowners and some HDB upgraders usually find themselves priced out of the area given the prevailing price of condos and landed homes in that district.

This includes older condos along Bayshore Road such as The Bayshore, Bayshore Park, and Costa Del Sol, where units often change hands for more than $2 million.

Both new BTO projects have excellent access to the Katong-Marine Parade area, due to their proximity to Bayshore MRT station. This connects residents to malls like Parkway Parade and i12 Katong at Marine Parade, which is three stops away.

There's also an underpass near Bayshore MRT with direct access to East Coast Beach (around the area with the BBQ pits), so even if the new homes in Bayshore are still unfolding the lifestyle amenities are already excellent.

The smaller 860-unit project comprises three-room Flexi and four-room flats together with a minimart, shops and a preschool, while the larger 1,640-unit project also includes three-room flats, an eating house, shops, preschools, an Active Ageing Centre, and a Kidney Dialysis Centre.

That said, one potential drawback is the lack of schools in the area. It's possible that Temasek Primary may be within a one-kilometre distance, but we'll only find out once we can check the actual postal codes.

But no nearby primary schools seem to fall within a convenient distance.

Nonetheless we expect a high demand for these two BTO projects, despite the restrictions that come from being a Plus project and the relatively large number of units up for grabs.

2. Geylang (Mattar)

This project is actually closer to MacPherson, and is the newest BTO project in that area since the launch of Merpati Alcove, a 433-unit BTO project during the October 2024 sales exercise.

Both Merpati Alcove and the upcoming BTO project are along Merpati Road, beside Mattar MRT station on the Downtown Line (DTL). Since Merpati Alcove was a Plus project, we expect the new BTO development will likely fall under this category as well.

With just 440 units, this will also be the smallest BTO project in the October sales exercise. It will comprise 170 units of two-room Flexi flats, and 270 units of four-room flats. A preschool will also be provided within the development.

This is also a very mature neighbourhood, and the MacPherson estate has been built up over the decades to house many heartland amenities, with the usual neighbourhood shops, coffee shops, and markets. The popular Circuit Road Hawker Centre is also located here.

Even if the commute is a bit longer, Matter MRT station still provides direct access to Bugis, Bencoolen, and Marina Bay. Canossa Catholic Primary School seems likely to fall within the one-kilometre priority distance, although this can only be confirmed once the postal code is out.

Other schools in the vicinity include Cedar Primary School, Geylang Methodist School (Primary) and Maha Bodhi School.

Given the convenience and accessibility of this neighbourhood, coupled with the relatively small number of units at the upcoming BTO project, we expect this to be heavily oversubscribed.

This is compounded by the fact that the development doesn't offer three-room flats. It would be quite a win for families who manage to score a flat here.

3. Toa Payoh (Caldecott)

This project has a good chance of being one of the few Prime projects at the upcoming sales exercise, given its proximity to the city centre and an MRT station.

It is the latest public housing project that is shaping the wider transformation of Toa Payoh West and Mount Pleasant.

Over the coming years, the area will see more than 10,000 new public and private homes, alongside a new neighbourhood park, enhanced community facilities, and Toa Payoh West's first shopping mall.

That's not to say there isn't plenty here right now. The site is located next to Caldecott MRT interchange on the Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line, so it has excellent connectivity as well as being in a central area.

The newest BTO project will feature 1,430 units with 590 units of two-room Flexi flats, 580 units of four-room flats, and 260 Community Care Apartments (CCAs).

These will be the first CCA units in Toa Payoh, providing an option for senior residents there to carry on living in their familiar neighbourhood.

Recently, the government moved to lower the age of eligibility for CCAs. The demand for CCAs dipped after the pilot offering, but we may see a rebound considering the strength of this location.

With only 260 units, and with more seniors now eligible, there's a chance that these CCA units might not be easy to secure.

CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) and Marymount Convent School are close to the new BTO project, although this has not yet been confirmed. Even without the schools, the area's convenience and accessibility will keep this site in high demand.

With no three-room flats available, most new homeowners and second-timers will flock to the four-room flats available, and we expect oversubscription despite the restrictions that come from being a Prime BTO project.

There's also a good chance that this could turn out to be the priciest project in the upcoming lineup.

4. Tengah

Tengah is the newest HDB town being developed, with a mix of public housing, executive condos, and private residential developments under construction. The latest BTO project in the upcoming sales exercise marks a return to Tengah after about three years of no new public housing projects.

So far more than 14,000 households in Tengah have already collected their keys, while amenities such as Plantation Plaza, neighbourhood shops, and supermarkets have begun serving residents. Thus, Tengah is now discernibly less ulu compared to a few years ago.

Growing confidence in Tengah is also reflected in the private housing market.

Tengah Garden Residences, the first private condominium in Tengah, sold 853 of its 863 units during its launch weekend in April this year – the same weekend as Vela Bay. And the condo managed to set an average price of $2,120 psf.

The strong response suggests that private home buyers are willing to commit to Tengah's long-term growth, despite the temporary inconvenience.

The upcoming Tengah BTO project will comprise 710 flats, including 160 units of two-room Flexi flats, 50 units of three-room flats, 250 units of four-room flats, and 200 units five-room flats. There will also be 50 units of third-generation flats.

This is the only development in the sales exercise to offer units across each unit type.

The new BTO project will be close to Tengah Park MRT station on the future Jurong Region Line, which is expected to be completed in 2028. This MRT line will provide direct access to key residential hubs and employment nodes in Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang.

Tengah is also designed around the government's "Forest Town" concept, with extensive green spaces and pedestrian-friendly streets.

The town's car-lite planning remains one of its defining characteristics, so families who love green spaces will find this new town appealing.

Compared to the first tranche of BTO projects in Tengah, successful homeowners this time around may be at a sweet spot: Moving in when prices are still very affordable, but at a more reasonable level of amenities.

5. Yishun (Chencharu)

This new BTO project in Yishun adds to the gradual development of the new Chencharu estate.

The first BTO launch here was in 2024, but this year's launch will already be the fifth BTO project in the new estate. Plans for this new estate will see it grow into a residential district with around 10,000 homes, and HDB appears to be closing in on that goal.

The newest BTO project is close to Khatib MRT station on the North-South Line, offering residents convenient access to Woodlands, Bishan, Orchard and the CBD.

There are already existing amenities here such as Northpoint City and Yishun Park, as well as the usual heartland amenities. But new amenities are planned to support the growing resident population, such as an integrated development, hawker centre, and a new park.

There will also be a dedicated bus-only corridor to enhance connectivity.

The upcoming project will comprise 1,580 flats, including 390 units of two-room Flexi flats, 80 units of three-room flats, 460 units four-room flats, and 650 units of five-room flats. Two preschools are also set to launch within the development. This is also the largest offering of five-room flats among the seven BTO projects in October.

There are several primary schools in the vicinity, including Peiying Primary School, Northland Primary School, Naval Base Secondary School and Chung Cheng High School (Yishun).

While we need to know the postal codes to confirm a one-kilometre distance, this area may be a prime choice for families with school going children, especially those looking for a long-term five-room flat option.

6. Sembawang North

We’ve seen several new BTO projects offered in this part of Sembawang recently, which has seen a steady pipeline of new public housing developments since 2024.

According to the master plan for Sembawang North, this neighbourhood will eventually accommodate around 8,000 new homes, alongside new parks, schools, and a network of cycling and pedestrian paths.

The upcoming BTO project features 1,310 flats, including 330 units of two-room Flexi flats, 100 units of three-room flats, 460 units of four-room flats and 420 units of five-room flats. The development will also include an eating house, supermarket, retail shops, and a preschool.

More than two-thirds of the project is made up of four-room and five-room flats, so there's a good chance it will draw the attention of families looking for larger-sized homes.

Families will also appreciate the range of nearby schools – Northoaks Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, and Canberra Primary School are all located within the vicinity.

The main drawback for this site is its relatively weak accessibility and public transport connectivity. There doesn't appear to be an MRT station within walking distance, so residents will likely need a bus connection to Sembawang MRT station or Canberra MRT station on the NSL.

There are long-term benefits here, but they're very far in the future. This involves the eventual relocation of Sembawang Shipyard to Tuas, which will open up the former docks and shipyards to be transformed into a new mixed-use waterfront precinct. But this will take many years to materialise.

Although Sembawang North isn't the flashiest neighbourhood in the list of upcoming BTO projects, it does offer the next best shot at securing a five-room flat next to Yishun.

[[nid:738520]]