Odysseus teaches us how to avoid sabotaging our investing decisions

Odyssey is an epic ancient Greek poem that is attributed to Homer. It was composed nearly 3,000 years ago, but it can teach us plenty about modern-day investing.

AN ANCIENT EPIC

Odyssey recounts the tale of Odysseus, a Greek hero and king. After fighting for 10 long years in the Trojan War, Odysseus finally gets to go back to his home in Ithaca. Problem is, the way home for Odysseus was fraught with danger.

One treacherous part of the journey saw Odysseus having to sail past Sirenum Scopuli, a group of rocky small islands. They were home to the Sirens, mythical creatures that had the body of birds and the face of women.

The Sirens were deadly for sailors. They played and sang such enchanting melodies that passing sailors would be mesmerised, steer toward Sirenum Scopuli, and inevitably crash their ships.

Odysseus knew about the threat of the Sirens, but he also wanted to experience their beguiling song. So, he came up with a brilliant two-part plan.

The Greek hero knew for sure that he would fall prey to the seductive music of the Sirens - all mortal men would. So for the first part of his plan, he instructed his men to tie him to the ship's mast and completely ignore all his orders to steer the ship toward Sirenum Scopuli when they approached the islands.

For the second part, he had all his men fill their own ears with beeswax. This way, they couldn't hear anything, and so would not be seduced by the Sirens when the ship was near Sirenum Scopuli.

The plan succeeded, and Odysseus was released by his men after his ship had sailed far beyond the dark reaches of the Sirens' call.

A MODERN TRAGEDY