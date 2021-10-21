O.K Lim's Bukit Timah GCB to be sold for $33.39m

Virginia Tanggono
99.co
PHOTO: Knight Frank Singapore

Lim Oon Kuin, founder of the collapsed oil trading group Hin Leong, and his wife Tan Sook Eng, are selling their good class bungalow (GCB) in Second Avenue for $33.39 million.

The buyer is Ng Poh Choo, wife of former executive chairman of logistics group Cogent, Tan Yeow Khoon. Cogent was bought out by Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) for $488.07 million, and delisted from the Singapore Exchange in 2018.

Spanning 19,984 sq ft, the sale price of the GCB translates to $1,670.84 psf. The GCB features a garden, swimming pool, large car porch and a squash court in the basement. You can also view the listing here.

It was sold through a tender exercise by Knight Frank that closed on Sept 30, with an initial asking price of $34 million. According to Straits Times, an offer for the GCB was made last year for $27 million, but the deal fell through amid the firm’s financial problems. Before the launch of the tender, a $31 million offer was made.

In an earlier press release, the agency noted that a 14,667 sq ft GCB in Second Avenue had been sold for $30 million in July this year, translating to $2,045 psf.

In the same month, Razer CEO Tan Min Liang had bought a GCB for $52.8 million at the neighbouring Third Avenue.

This article was first published in 99.co.

#Hin Leong #property #Luxury living