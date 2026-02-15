An older HDB executive maisonette just sold for 1.07m - and it wasn't in a mature estate

The sale of a maisonette at 205A Compassvale Lane has set a record for an Executive flat in Sengkang. The 1,549 sq ft flat changed hands for $1.07 million ($691 psf) in a deal lodged earlier this week.

This record trumps the previous price high for an Executive flat in Sengkang, which involved another maisonette at 102 Rivervale Walk. That 1,528 sq ft flat transacted for $1.005 million ($658 psf) in August 2024.

The record Executive flat at 205A Compassvale Lane is located in a public housing estate called Compassvale Place, which is bounded by Compassvale Road and Compassvale Lane, and next to Sengkang Secondary School.

This housing estate comprises seven HDB blocks with a mix of Executive maisonettes as well as four- and five-room flats. Specifically, block 205A Compassvale Lane houses 85 maisonette units, and the block's land ease started in 1999 with a remaining lease of about 72 years.

Recent transactions in the block include the sale of a 1,538 sq ft unit that was sold for $950,000 ($617 psf) in Oct 2024. Meanwhile, a 1,538 sq ft maisonette unit at the neighbouring 205B Compassvale Lane fetched $950,000 when it was sold last month, and another similar-sized maisonette unit changed hands for $1.005 million ($653 psf) last November.

Nearby is block 205C Compassvale Lane, which comprises four- and five-room flats. There, a 1,097 sq ft four-room flat transacted for $600,000 ($546 psf) last month, and a 1,313 sq ft, five-room flat changed hands for $728,888 ($555 psf) when it was sold last September.

From the transaction data of the surrounding HDB developments along Compassvale Lane in Sengkang, there's good reason to expect housing prices will continue to tick upwards here in the coming years.

The flats in Compassvale Place benefit from several appealing locational attributes. Seven primary schools are within a 1km vicinity of the HDB estate – Compassvale Primary School, Nan Chiau Primary School, North Spring Primary School, North Vista Primary School, Palm View Primary School, Punggol Primary School, and Sengkang Primary School.

Public transport connectivity is also quite good in this part of Sengkang, with Buangkok MRT station on the North-East Line, as well as Ranggung LRT station, which is one stop away from Sengkang Interchange.

With Sengkang broadly maturing as a residential town, most of the public amenities have also taken root there. The nearby Sengkang Grand, an integrated development jointly developed by City Developments (CDL) and CapitaLand, is within walking distance and integrated with Buangkok station.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.