One thing that won't change in the stock market

Ray Dalio published an article in July 2019 that captured plenty of attention from the investment industry. When Dalio speaks, people listen. He is the Founder, Chairman, and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates, an investment firm that is currently managing around US$160 billion (S$222 billion).

THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'

In his article, Dalio shared his view that a paradigm shift will soon occur in financial markets. He defines a paradigm as a long period of time "(about 10 years) in which the markets and market relationships operate in a certain way."

The current paradigm we're in started in late 2008/early 2009, according to Dalio. Back then, the global economy and stock market reached their troughs during the Great Financial Crisis.

The paradigm was driven by central banks around the world lowering interest rates and conducting quantitative easing. The result is we're now in a debt-glut, and a state of "relatively high" asset prices, "low" inflation, and "moderately strong" growth.

Dalio expects the current paradigm to end soon and a new one to emerge. The new paradigm will be driven by central banks' actions to deal with the debt-glut. Dalio thinks that central banks will be doing two key things:

First, they will monetise debt, which is the act of printing money to purchase debt; and second, they will depreciate currencies.

These create inflation, thus depressing the value of money and the inflation-adjusted returns of debt-investors. For Dalio, holding gold is the way for investors to navigate the coming paradigm.

'PLUS CA CHANGE' (THE MORE THINGS CHANGE)...