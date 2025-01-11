The Orie and Bagnall Haus priced around $2,400 psf, kickstarting new-condo launches in 2025

Singapore's private property market begins 2025 with two highly-anticipated new launch condos — The Orie and Bagnall Haus. Both developments, scheduled for launch on Jan 18, share a similar price point of around $2,400 per square foot (psf) but offer completely different lifestyles.

The Orie delivers vibrant city-fringe living in Toa Payoh, while Bagnall Haus offers a peaceful freehold haven in the Upper East Coast. These projects appeal to buyers with varied needs and preferences, adding excitement to the new year's property scene.

Here's everything you need to know about the first two new-condo launches in 2025!

The Orie: Starting from $1.28m ($2,476 psf)

Expected TOP: 2030

Location: Lorong 1 Toa Payoh (District 12)

Nearest MRT: Braddell (350m, 5 mins walk)

Primary schools: CHIJ Primary Toa Payoh, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Pei Chun Public School, Keng Cheng Primary School (within 1km)

The CDL-led consortium held the preview for The Orie on Friday, Jan 3, drawing around 8,000 visitors over the weekend to the sales gallery. The official launch on January 18 marks an exciting milestone as Toa Payoh welcomes its first private condominium launch in nine years. The Orie brings 777 units with a 99-year leasehold across twin 40-storey towers.

The Orie: Pricing details

1-bedroom + Study (517 sq ft): S$1.28 million (S$2,476 psf)

2-bedroom (592 sq ft): S$1.48 million (S$2,500 psf)

3-bedroom (850 sq ft): S$2.09 million (S$2,459 psf)

4-bedroom (1,216 sq ft): S$2.92 million (S$2,401 psf)

5-bedroom with Private Lift (1,453 sq ft): S$3.48 million (S$2,395 psf)

Strategic location

The Orie offers exceptional convenience, with Braddell MRT Station on the North-South Line only five minutes away on foot. The Toa Payoh Integrated Transport Hub, located nearby, links future residents to the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange and Toa Payoh MRT station.

The location in District 12 ensures easy access to the Central Business District (CBD) and Orchard Road, making it an ideal choice for city-fringe living.

Comprehensive amenities

Residents of The Orie can enjoy numerous amenities, such as Safra Toa Payoh and Junction 8 shopping mall. For those who love the outdoors, MacRitchie Reservoir offers tranquil spaces for recreational activities. Families will appreciate the proximity to reputable schools such as Pei Chun Public School, CHIJ (Toa Payoh), and First Toa Payoh Primary School.

Additionally, there will be a new sports centre, swimming pools, a football stadium, a polyclinic, and a public library. All in the 12-hectare Toa Payoh Integrated Development set to be completed by 2030.

Renowned developers

The Orie reflects the combined expertise of the developers. City Developments Limited (CDL), Frasers Property, and Sekisui House bring together modern design and sustainability, with over 40 condominium facilities catering to diverse lifestyles. The joint venture won a bid of $968 million, translating to a land rate of $1,360 psf per plot ratio (ppr) for the site.

Bagnall Haus: Freehold at $2,450 psf (indicative)

Expected TOP: 2028

Location: Upper East Coast Road (District 16)

Nearest MRT: Sungei Bedok (450m, 7 mins walk)

Primary schools: Temasek Primary School (within 1km), Bedok Green Primary School (within 1-2km)

Roxy-Pacific Holdings has unveiled its latest project, Bagnall Haus, for preview on Saturday, Jan 4. Over the weekend, Bagnall Haus sales gallery attracted approximately 1,500 visitors, many of which are families or existing residents of the East looking to upgrade.

The new project features a low-rise, five-storey design housing 113 residential apartments and two shop units. Buyers can choose from a range of layouts, including one-bedroom plus flexi units starting at 495 sq ft and extending to spacious five-bedroom apartments of 1,528 sq ft.

The average indicative price for Bagnall Haus is reported to be approximately $2,450 psf. Prices begin at $1.235 million, equating to $2,495 psf, for the one-bedroom plus flexi options. The site (former Bagnall Court) was acquired en bloc in February 2023 for $115.28 million, translating to a land rate of $1,106 psf per plot ratio.

Prime connectivity

Bagnall Haus offers unparalleled convenience, with the upcoming Sungei Bedok MRT Interchange Station within walking distance.

This station will connect the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) upon completion in 2028. The project is also within walking distance of the Upper East Coast Bus Terminal, ensuring excellent public transport options for residents.

Amenities and renowned schools nearby

Residents of Bagnall Haus will enjoy proximity to a variety of amenities. The upcoming Bedok Food Court promises to be a new dining hotspot, while Eastwood Centre offers daily conveniences.

Situated across from the future mixed-use development in the Bayshore precinct, Bagnall Haus residents will further benefit from a vibrant array of upcoming amenities.

For families, the development is surrounded by respected schools. Other than the P1 institutions, Bagnall Haus is also near Temasek Junior College, Temasek Polytechnic, and Anglican High School.

Rare freehold property in D16

The Upper East Coast neighbourhood in District 16 has seen limited new launches over the years. The last private condominium project in the area was Eastwood Regency, a 75-unit boutique freehold apartment by Fragrance Group, launched in January 2010.

Being the first freehold condo in the Upper East Coast in almost 15 years, Bagnall Haus offers a rare chance to own a piece of this rapidly evolving neighbourhood.

Kickstarting 2025, The Orie and Bagnall Haus stand apart despite their similar pricing. The Orie suits those who enjoy the energy and convenience of city-fringe living, while Bagnall Haus appeals to those seeking a serene freehold retreat in the East.

This article was first published in 99.co.