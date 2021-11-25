Overview of Feb 2022 HDB BTO: Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Yishun

Now that the Nov 2021 BTO exercise has ended, let’s take a look at the projects offered in the upcoming Feb 2022 BTO. For this launch, we’ll see around 3,930 units up for grabs in Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Yishun.

Geylang Kallang/Whampoa Tengah Yishun Classification Mature estate Mature estate Non-mature estate Non-mature estate Number of units 440 390 1,270 1,830 Flat types 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room 3-room, 4-room 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room Estimated price range for a 4-room* S$580k – S$680k S$550k – S$650k S$300k – S$400k S$300k – S$380k

*Prices are from SRX’s pricing forecast, based on resale transactions and launch prices in recent BTO launches.

Here’s a quick overview of the projects, as well as what stands out for us.

(We’ll do an in-depth analysis for each location as well, so look out for those in the next few weeks.)

Geylang Feb 2022 BTO

Location: Along Old Airport Road, Jalan Enam and Dakota Crescent

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 440 units

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room

PHOTO: HDB

We notice that the Geylang BTO plot is part of the Dakota Crescent estate that’s undergoing redevelopment. The area is iconic for being one of the oldest housing estates in Singapore, built by HDB’s predecessor, Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT). So here’s where you want to ballot for if you’ve always wanted to live in a place full of heritage.

As for food and retail amenities, it’s right across the street from not one, but two hawker centres. One of them is the famous Old Airport Road Food Centre, known for various local delights like char siew, rojak and lor mee. The other one is the Kallang Estate Market and Food Centre.

Plus, the Feb 2022 BTO plot is right smacked in between Dakota MRT and Mountbatten MRT on the Circle Line. So it will just be a four-minute walk to the MRT.

This Geylang BTO is also ideal for fitness enthusiasts, with the Sports Hub just around a twenty-minute walk away. Here’s also where you can find two malls: Kallang Wave Mall and Leisure Park Kallang.

Kallang/Whampoa Feb 2022 BTO

Location: Along King George’s Avenue

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 390

Flat types: 3-room, 4-room

PHOTO: HDB

Among the upcoming Feb 2022 BTO projects, the one that stands out the most to us is the Kallang/Whampoa BTO.

Located along Rochor Canal, it’s very close to the Rochor BTO PLH flats launched in the November 2021 BTO. In fact, according to Google Maps, it’s just a six-minute walk away! So here’s where you can ballot for a chance to live in a prime location, without the PLH restrictions . Since the PLH flats were just launched in the previous exercise, we don’t think HDB will launch another one this soon.

Anyway, just like the Rochor BTO, this project is near lots of food options, from Berseh Food Centre to the many eateries in the Kampong Glam area.

It’s also within a five-minute walk to Lavender MRT on the East West Line, and a seven-minute walk to Jalan Besar MRT on the Downtown Line.

On the other hand, just like the Rochor BTO, this Feb 2022 BTO isn’t for those with school-going kids given the lack of schools in the area. In fact, we notice that there isn’t any primary school within 2km of the area. And likewise, there isn’t any secondary school nearby.

Tengah Feb 2022 BTO

Location:

Along Tengah Garden Avenue and Tengah Boulevard

Along Tengah Drive and Tengah Garden Walk

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Tengah Garden Avenue BTO: 710

Tengah Drive BTO: 560

Flat types:

Tengah Garden Avenue BTO: 4-room, 5-room

Tengah Drive BTO: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Map of Feb 2022 Tengah Drive BTO.

PHOTO: HDB

Map of Feb 2022 Yishun Street 31 BTO.

PHOTO: HDB

With a total of 1,270 units, the Feb 2022 Tengah BTO flats make up around one-third of the total number of flats in this launch. Unlike the previous November launch, the two projects are located away from each other.

Tengah Garden Avenue BTO is along the boundary between Tengah and Jurong, with Tengah Plantation MRT on the Jurong Region Line (to open in 2027) within walking distance. The good thing here is that it’s located close to Jurong and will be connected by the future Transit Priority Corridor (TPC), giving you quick access to amenities outside the estate as Tengah is still being built up.

The bad thing is that it’s right next to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE). From the looks of it, there will be the Tengah Pond and parks to act as a buffer for the noise, but we think it’s still going to be a little noisy here.

Conversely, the Tengah Drive BTO is in the heart of the Tengah estate. It’s next to the upcoming Tengah Boulevard Bus Interchange that’s currently under construction. So it should be ready by the time this BTO hits its TOP. On top of that, there’s Tengah MRT (to open in 2026) and the town centre close by, where you can expect to find retail shops and eateries.

But as with the previously launched projects in Tengah, you’ll have to wait a few years before the area is fully equipped with amenities. Until then, you’ll need to travel to other estates for amenities like schools and shopping malls. Currently, the nearest malls include Le Quest and West Mall at Bukit Batok.

Yishun Feb 2022 BTO

Location:

Along Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 8 and Yishun Street 31

Along Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 8; closer to Yishun Street 44

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units:

Yishun Street 31 BTO: 850

Yishun Street 44 BTO: 980

Flat types:

2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room for both projects

Map of Feb 2022 Yishun Street 44 BTO.

PHOTO: HDB

At a total of 1,830 flats, nearly half of the units available during the Feb 2022 BTO are from these two Yishun BTO projects.

Both plots are located next to each other, with the Yishun Street 31 BTO along the Khatib Bongsu Park Connector and Sungei Khatib Bongsu, with the river flowing out into the sea.

These are also the projects to check out if you’ve always wanted to live closer to nature. Both projects are just a stone’s throw away from the future nature park at Khatib Bongsu, which consists of mangroves and mudflats. It’s set to open in early 2024, which is probably sometime before the projects here are completed.

Plus, the Yishun BTO projects are near the northern edge of the island. If you manage to secure a unit on a higher floor, you’ll be able to get sea views and even a view of Malaysia.

Food and retail amenities wise, both plots are within a 10-minute walk to Junction 9, where you can get your daily necessities.

On the other hand, they’re both a bit far from Yishun MRT and Northpoint as you’ll need to take around a 20-minute bus ride. But if you don’t mind this (and its reputation as Singapore’s version of Florida ), then you might want to consider balloting for a flat here. After all, both projects have the highest number of units, so there’s a higher chance of securing a BTO flat here.

How about the May 2022 BTO?

HDB will only release more information about the May 2022 BTO projects, such as the exact locations and number of units during the Feb 2022 BTO launch.

But for now, we know that around 5,200 to 5,700 units will be available in the following estates:

Bukit Merah: 3-room and 4-room

Jurong West: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Queenstown: 3-room and 4-room

Tampines: 4-room and 5-room

Toa Payoh: 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room

Yishun: 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room

This article was first published in 99.co.