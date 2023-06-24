An overview of The Myst: New launch condo in Upper Bukit Timah with prices under $1m

The new condo launches are coming in thick and fast, with City Developments Limited (CDL) launching The Myst (yes, I didn’t spell it wrongly, it’s supposed to represent the misty mornings in the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve) on the 24th of June 2023. This launch will be on the same day as Lentor Hills Residences, and the week after will be the biggest launch of 2023 (Grand Dunman), as well as Pinetree Hill at Ulu Pandan.

So, buyers who have the cash and can stomach the high-interest rate environment, you do have quite a spread of options right now.

Located at 800 and 802 Upper Bukit Timah Road, the land parcel which was previously Tan Chong Industrial Park was acquired by CDL in April 2022 from automobile company Tan Chong International for S$126.3 million.

This makes it quite an unassuming plot that most people would have overlooked (I mean, it was previously just a small industrial park). It certainly wouldn’t have been your first guess for the site of a new, high-rise residential development.

What’s interesting is that this plot of land was always destined for residential use, going back to the 2003 Master Plan.

However, unlike its neighbouring developments Hazel Park Condo and Cashew Heights, which boast an almost as good 999-year leasehold, The Myst comes with the typical 99-year leasehold agreement we’ve come to expect with new launches.

Here’s a rundown of some of the more unique highlights of The Myst:

408 units set on 179,008 square feet of land

5-minutes to Cashew MRT Station (DTL)

75per cent of the site is dedicated to landscaping and facilities

Concierge-quality residential services for residents

As for the all-important pricing, it starts from $998,000 for a one-bedroom plus study, and about one-third of the units will be priced at a sweet spot of $1.5 million and below.

Here’s what the indicative prices will look like:

S$998,000 for a one-bedroom plus study (517 sq ft)

S$1.33 million for a two-bedroom (678 sq ft)

S$1.708 million for a three-bedroom (850 sq ft)

S$2.826 million for a four-bedroom (1,518 sq ft)

S$3.18 million for a five-bedroom (1,690 sq ft)

This means that the lowest psf would be $1,862 (for the lowest priced four bedder), which is comparable to the prices that The Botany at Dairy Farm (the closest new launch) launched in March 2023. Prices between the two at launch are remarkably similar for the smaller three bedders and below, but the overall quantum for the four and five bedders are higher as these units at The Myst are substantially bigger as well.

As for resale competition, here’s a quick snapshot of the current resale prices around the area:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM $2,070,000 1,346 1,538 3 Jan 2023 25 HAZEL PARK TERRACE #11 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 2000 CASHEW PARK CONDOMINIUM $1,685,000 1,270 1,327 16 Feb 2023 52 CASHEW ROAD #01 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1983 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,320,000 1,658 1,400 21 Feb 2023 91 CASHEW ROAD #05 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1990 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,380,000 1,658 1,436 23 Feb 2023 95 CASHEW ROAD #03 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1990 HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM $2,610,000 1,518 1,720 28 Feb 2023 21 HAZEL PARK TERRACE #14 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 2000 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,320,000 1,658 1,400 2 Mar 2023 89 CASHEW ROAD #04 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1990 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $1,910,000 1,238 1,543 6 Mar 2023 97 CASHEW ROAD #13 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1992 HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM $2,268,000 1,324 1,713 13 Mar 2023 25 HAZEL PARK TERRACE #08 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 2000 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,398,888 1,658 1,447 30 Mar 2023 97 CASHEW ROAD #12 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1992 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,320,000 1,658 1,400 10 Apr 2023 97 CASHEW ROAD #11 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1992 MAYSPRINGS $975,000 904 1,078 20 Apr 2023 6 PETIR ROAD #11 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM $2,438,000 1,647 1,480 26 Apr 2023 103 CASHEW ROAD #06 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 1992 HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM $2,130,000 1,335 1,596 28 Apr 2023 27 HAZEL PARK TERRACE #17 999 yrs from 25/09/1882 2000 MAYSPRINGS $1,300,000 1,335 974 5 May 2023 6 PETIR ROAD #12 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 MAYSPRINGS $940,000 818 1,149 17 May 2023 6 PETIR ROAD #15 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 THE TENNERY $1,070,000 883 1,212 6 Jan 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #14 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 HILLION RESIDENCES $760,000 463 1,642 11 Jan 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #11 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $775,000 474 1,636 2 Feb 2023 12 JELEBU ROAD #08 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 MAYSPRINGS $1,310,000 1,292 1,014 6 Feb 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #09 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 THE TENNERY $808,000 614 1,317 13 Feb 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #12 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 MAYSPRINGS $922,000 915 1,008 14 Feb 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #02 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 HILLION RESIDENCES $790,000 463 1,707 27 Feb 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #15 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $802,500 474 1,694 3 Mar 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #14 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $818,000 474 1,727 3 Mar 2023 12 JELEBU ROAD #19 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 THE TENNERY $1,035,000 883 1,173 15 Mar 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #10 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $1,034,000 872 1,186 15 Mar 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #13 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 MAYSPRINGS $930,000 915 1,016 24 Mar 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #11 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 MAYSPRINGS $1,280,000 1,313 975 3 Apr 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #17 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 HILLION RESIDENCES $800,000 463 1,728 6 Apr 2023 12 JELEBU ROAD #15 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $2,500,000 1,356 1,843 17 Apr 2023 8 JELEBU ROAD #20 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 THE TENNERY $820,000 614 1,336 17 Apr 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #13 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $1,060,000 861 1,231 20 Apr 2023 3 WOODLANDS ROAD #12 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 MAYSPRINGS $1,415,000 1,356 1,043 21 Apr 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #06 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 HILLION RESIDENCES $808,000 474 1,706 4 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #15 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 MAYSPRINGS $1,310,000 1,324 989 11 May 2023 2 PETIR ROAD #04 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 1998 HILLION RESIDENCES $790,000 463 1,707 15 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #08 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $788,000 474 1,664 15 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #11 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $1,210,000 710 1,703 19 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #10 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $720,000 463 1,556 22 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #11 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $810,000 463 1,750 23 May 2023 8 JELEBU ROAD #07 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $853,888 463 1,845 24 May 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #18 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $1,235,000 710 1,738 1 Jun 2023 12 JELEBU ROAD #13 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $800,000 474 1,689 8 Jun 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #12 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $790,000 463 1,707 13 Jun 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #14 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $795,000 474 1,679 15 Jun 2023 10 JELEBU ROAD #10 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 HILLION RESIDENCES $1,300,000 710 1,830 16 Jun 2023 12 JELEBU ROAD #14 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 2017 THE TENNERY $779,000 614 1,270 30 Jan 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #06 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $805,000 614 1,312 30 Jan 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #14 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $785,000 614 1,279 2 Feb 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #16 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $800,000 614 1,304 23 Feb 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #11 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $788,000 614 1,284 3 Mar 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #12 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $810,000 614 1,320 13 Mar 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #07 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014 THE TENNERY $820,000 624 1,313 28 Apr 2023 5A WOODLANDS ROAD #14 99 yrs from 24/05/2010 2014

Source: URA

In terms of land size, it is also a very similar proposition to The Botany at Dairy Farm, with just a slightly bigger land area as well as a few more units. Overall, this translates to a very positive showing in terms of facilities.

When you delve into the landscape design at The Myst, you’ll discover that privacy has been granted a starring role. Pockets of calm have been thoughtfully created, with key examples including the Grand Water Courtyard and the Lush Sunken Lounge.

There is also quite an impressive 50m Infinity Pool and additional features such as two resident Clubhouses, a Treetop Walk, and a Tennis Court.

Finally, for the location, it is set quite close to the Cashew Avenue Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area. You will also be just across from the huge Bukit Gombak Camp, which will mean that traffic can sometimes be occupied by the slow-moving army tonners.

The location does have some perks. Beyond its leafy surroundings, The Myst offers the promise of urban convenience. A stone’s throw away is several retail and food establishments like Hillion Mall, HillV2, The Rail Mall, Junction 10, and Lot One Mall, not to forget the Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market. For outdoor enthusiasts, the 24-km Rail Corridor and nearby parks such as Chestnut Nature Park and Dairy Farm Nature Park offer ample space to reconnect with nature.

As for schools, the development is within reach of several educational institutions including Bukit Panjang Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, and the German European School. But this is certainly not the strongest front, for parents who have big concerns in terms of primary school accessibility.

Recreational facilities like SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, Bukit Gombak Stadium, and Warren Golf and Country Club are also within easy reach.