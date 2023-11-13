Pearl's Hill housing redevelopment: Plans, price estimations and buyer profiles

After more than four decades, Housing Board flats are set to grace the slopes of Pearl's Hill in Chinatown, ushering in a new era of urban living. According to The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), over the next 10 years, approximately 6,000 public and private homes will find their place on this historic hill, offering residents a unique hillside experience in the heart of the city.

URA's housing development in Pearl's Hill

Pearl's Hill, long dormant in terms of public housing, is now buzzing with activity.

Plans have been set into motion to construct a diverse range of housing options, including Build-to-Order (BTO) and rental flats, catering to the varied needs and preferences of residents. This initiative marks a significant departure from the past, bringing life back to this picturesque locale.

The development promises residents not just homes, but an unparalleled experience of hillside living within the bustling cityscape, characterised by varying heights, sky terraces, rooftop gardens, and a car-lite infrastructure.

A mix of housing options

The central focus of this endeavour is inclusivity. The housing development plans align with the Draft Masterplan 2025, emphasising the creation of a happy, healthy city by offering a diverse mix of housing options.

This vision ensures that homes are not only accessible but also affordable, fostering a sense of community and belonging among residents.

New neighbourhoods and land use plans

The revitalisation of Pearl's Hill is part of a broader scheme that encompasses several new neighbourhoods in central Singapore.

The Greater Southern Waterfront project, stretching from Pasir Panjang to Marina East, is set to transform the southern coastline. Plans for new neighbourhoods in Pearl's Hill, Marina South, Turf City, Mount Pleasant, and the former Keppel golf course site are poised to redefine Singapore's urban landscape.

Sustainable and car-lite development

Sustainability takes centre stage in these new developments. Marina South, in particular, is envisioned as a sustainable and car-lite neighbourhood.

Pedestrian-friendly streets, cycling networks, and elevated routes connecting various areas are integral components of this eco-conscious approach, ensuring that residents can enjoy the outdoors while minimising their carbon footprint.

Residents can also expect Hill-to-Hill connections that will link Pearl's Hill City Park to surrounding urban precincts such as Robertson Quay, Chinatown, and Fort Canning Park, creating interconnected spaces for residents to explore.

As part of this sustainable vision, a pedestrian mall is on the horizon as well. This mall will serve as a bustling hub, seamlessly connecting Outram Park MRT station to Eu Tong Sen Street and Chinatown.

This carefully planned connectivity ensures that residents enjoy effortless access to public transportation while also fostering a sense of community as they traverse through their neighbourhood.

Preservation of heritage and green spaces

In the midst of progress, the rich heritage of the area is not forgotten.

The development plans prioritise the preservation and repurposing of heritage structures, such as former racecourse buildings, Old Police Academy, and pre-war black-and-white bungalows.

Additionally, carefully selected green spaces and ecological areas are being conserved, weaving a tapestry of history and nature into the fabric of the new community.

Pearl's Hill HDB BTO price, classification and buyer profiles

The prospect of owning a home in Pearl's Hill is enticing, especially considering its central location and excellent connectivity via public transport.

Experts anticipate that flats at Pearl's Hill and potentially Turf City will fall under the Prime category. The locale's proximity to the city centre and seamless connectivity via multiple MRT lines might also make it a magnet for urban professionals, young families, and individuals.

Analysts estimate that the launch prices of four-room HDB flats in these prime areas could range from $700,000 to $800,000, with subsidies making them accessible to a wide range of individuals and families. This estimation is based on properties like Tanglin Halt Cascadia where its four-room BTO flats were launched at $530,000 to $700,000 with subsidies.

Pearl's Hill private property price ranges and its future

Looking ahead, private condominiums at Pearl's Hill are expected to start at around $2,700 per square foot, with premium units potentially surpassing the $3,000 per square foot mark.

As the landscape of Pearl's Hill evolves, it is poised to become a vibrant hub, attracting urban professionals, young families, and individuals seeking the perfect blend of convenience and comfort.

Public participation and government commitment

The government, recognising the importance of public input, has invited residents to actively engage in the planning process.

An ongoing exhibition, showcasing the development plans, welcomes the perspectives and ideas of the public until Feb 2. This collaborative approach will ensure that the neighbourhood reflects the aspirations and desires of its future residents.

