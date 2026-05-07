Malaysia increases fuel prices; unsubsidised Ron95, diesel increase by 5 cents from May 7

Amid ongoing global uncertainty with petroleum prices remaining high — exceeding US$100 per barrel — the Malaysian government on May 7 (Thursday) increased prices for unsubsidised Ron95 petrol and diesel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance noted that the lack of resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, now in its ninth week, has led to global supply constraints of crude oil and petroleum products.

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise the price of petrol and diesel based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices.

For the period between May 7 and 13, the posted price for Ron97 will remain unchanged at RM4.90 (S$1.58), but the price of unsubsidised Ron95 will increase by 5 cents to RM4.02.

The price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will similarly increase by 5 cents to RM5.17 per litre.

The price of subsidised Ron95 petrol will remain at RM1.99.

On Monday, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government is currently spending about RM5 billion a month to offer fuel subsidies to its citizens.

He also cautioned that the subsidy bill could exceed RM6 billion a month if global fuel prices continue to rise.

The finance ministry said it will continue to strike a "prudent approach" to protect Malaysians from price fluctuations, while ensuring that the country's fuel supply remain sufficient and secure.

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editor@asiaone.com