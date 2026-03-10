Shell hikes petrol prices: premium V-Power crosses $4 mark; 98-octane nears $4; 95-octane at $3.31

Pump prices in Singapore may rise further on Tuesday (March 10) after Shell became the first company to raise its posted prices for all grades of fuel.

In an update on its price board posted at 9am, Shell indicated that it has raised its price for the popular 95-octane petrol to $3.31, 98-octane petrol to $3.83, and its premium V-Power to $4.05.

Meanwhile, its posted price for diesel rose to $3.24.

The increases were by 26 cents for diesel and its 95- and 98-octane petrol; and, 29 cents for V-Power.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Consumer Association of Singapore's Price Kaki app at 2pm show that only Sinopec has made adjustments to its posted prices.

China-headquartered Sinopec raised the posted prices of its 95- and 98-octane petrol by 10 cents on Monday morning to $3.15 and $3.65 respectively — matching the prices of Esso, which raised prices yesterday.

It also raised the posted price for diesel by 0.9 cents to $2.94.

Oil prices on Sunday eclipsed US$100 (S$128) per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.

It soared further to nearly US$120 a barrel on Monday before plunging to as low as US$84 after US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran will end "very soon".

