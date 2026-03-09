Petrol prices in Singapore cross $3 per litre mark; diesel prices near $3

Pump prices in Singapore have continued to rise with three fuel companies increasing prices for their popular 95-octane petrol to around $3.15 on Monday (March 9).

The adjustments come amidst surging oil prices as conflict in the Middle East, now in its second week, ensnared countries and places that are critical to the production and movement of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.

Oil prices on Sunday eclipsed US$100 (S$128) per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.

It soared further to nearly US$120 a barrel on Monday.

95-octane fuel prices

Checks by AsiaOne on the Consumer Association of Singapore's Price Kaki app at 6.45pm show that Caltex and Esso were the first to raise their posted price for the 95-octane petrol on Monday, followed by SPC in the evening.

SPC's posted price for its 95-octane fuel rose by 10 cents from $3.04 on Friday to $3.14 on Monday evening. Both Caltex and Esso also raised their prices by 10 cents, but to $3.15.

At the time of this article's publication, both Shell and Sinopec have held their prices for 95-octane fuel at $3.05.

98-octane fuel prices

The more premium 98-octane option ranges from $3.55 at Sinopec to $3.65 at Esso and SPC.

Both Esso and SPC on Monday also raised posted prices for their 98-octane fuel by 10 cents, to $3.65.

Esso was the first to raise its posted price by 10 cents on Monday afternoon, to $3.65, while SPC also raised its 98-octane petrol by 10 cents in the evening.

Prices for Sinopec and Shell are holding at $3.55 and $3.57 respectively.

Diesel prices

Meanwhile, posted prices for diesel ranged from $2.84 per litre at Sinopec, to as high as $2.98 at Caltex, Shell and Esso.

SPC was the latest to raise posted prices for diesel by 10 cents to $2.93 on Monday evening.

Fuel pump prices in Singapore last breached the $4 per litre mark for the more premium 98-octane fuel in 2022, due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

