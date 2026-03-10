Pump prices in Singapore rise across all fuel grades; Shell hikes prices twice on March 10

Pump prices in Singapore rose again on Tuesday (March 10), with all fuel companies increasing their posted prices for all petrol grades. Amongst them, Shell raised its prices twice — in the morning and again in the evening.

The adjustments come even as oil prices sank back to as low as US$84 on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran will "end very soon".

This, in spite of Iran saying it would continue to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until US and Israeli attacks end.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Consumer Association of Singapore's Price Kaki app at 9pm show that Caltex, Esso and SPC raised their posted prices in the afternoon. This was preceded by Shell, then Sinopec increasing their respective posted prices.

Shell carried out a second round of price increases at 6pm the same day.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.31 $3.35 Not available $4.04 $3.28 Esso $3.27 $3.31 $3.81 Not available $3.24 Shell Not available $3.35 $3.87 $4.09 $3.28 Sinopec Not available $3.15 $3.65 $3.78 $2.94 SPC $3.27 $3.30 $3.81 Not available $3.19 *Prices are correct as at 9pm on March 10.

95-octane fuel prices

On Monday night, posted prices for 95-octane petrol ranged from $3.05 at Shell and Sinopec to $3.15 at Caltex and Esso.

On Tuesday afternoon, Caltex raised its posted price for 95-octane petrol by 30 cents, to $3.35 — the highest among all fuel companies — until Shell raised its posted price a second time, by 4 cents, also to $3.35.

Shell had in the morning increased its price for 95-octane petrol by 26 cents, to $3.31.

SPC mirrored Shell's earlier 26 cents increase to price its 95-octane petrol at $3.30. Meanwhile, Esso's increase was by 16 cents, to $3.31.

98-octane fuel prices

Following a second round of increase on Tuesday evening, Shell's posted price for its 98-octane petrol is now the highest among fuel companies in Singapore — at $3.87.

Its increase — first by 26 cents, and later by another 4 cents — works out to a 30 cents increase within one day.

Meanwhile, both Esso and SPC followed up on their 10 cents increase on Monday by a further 16 cents. Both fuel companies are now selling the more premium 98-octane petrol at $3.81.

China-headquartered Sinopec had on Tuesday raised the posted price of its 98-octane petrol by 10 cents to $3.65. Its 98-octane petrol is now priced the lowest among all major fuel companies.

Diesel prices

Sinopec's posted price for its diesel — at $2.94 — after an increase of 0.9 cents on Tuesday, is currently the lowest, with Caltex and Shell holding up the other end of the price spectrum.

Both Caltex and Shell raised their respective posted price for diesel by 30 cents to $3.28 on Tuesday. Shell's 26 cents increase in the morning was followed with a further 4 cents increase at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Esso and SPC both raised their respective posted price for diesel by 26 cents, but to $3.24 and $3.19 respectively.

Fuel pump prices in Singapore last breached the $4 per litre mark for the more premium 98-octane fuel in 2022, due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

It is now 13 cents away at Shell.

