Heading across the Causeway for cheaper petrol? Pump prices up in Malaysia on March 19

Pump prices in Malaysia were adjusted upwards on Thursday (March 19), in line with global fuel price changes under its automatic pricing mechanism (APM), announced Malaysia's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday night.

Since the Middle East conflict began on Feb 28 when the US and Israel struck Israel, global crude oil prices have risen past US$100 (S$128).

On Wednesday, Brent crude, the international standard, traded at US$101 (S$129) per barrel while the US benchmark was traded at US$93.17.

"Although Malaysia is an oil-producing country, petroleum products for domestic use are still obtained through the global market.

"Therefore, domestic fuel prices remain influenced by international price movements," the ministry explained in a press statement.

Under the APM, the ministry said the retail price for Ron97 petrol from March 19 to 25 will be increased to RM4.55 (S$1.48) per litre, up from RM3.85.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have also risen to RM4.72 per litre from RM3.92, while unsubsidised Ron95 petrol and diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remain unchanged at RM3.27 per litre and RM2.15 per litre, respectively.

The ministry also confirmed that the Government will maintain the subsidised Budi95 petrol rate at RM1.99 per litre.

The APM is a formula introduced in 1983 to stabilise the price of petrol and diesel in Malaysia based on market fluctuations.

It is designed to allow the Malaysian government to monitor the effects of changes in global crude oil prices and adjust fuel prices to ensure the welfare of its people.

The latest adjustments — by RM0.70 for Ron97 petrol and RM0.80 for diesel — mirror a similar hike last week, when prices for Ron97 petrol and diesel were raised by RM0.60 and RM0.80 respectively.

Explaining its approach, Malaysia's Ministry of Finance pointed out that fuel market prices are "gradually adjusted" while implementing "targeted support mechanisms" such as through Budi95.

"Through the Government's decision to maintain the price of Budi95 at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians, and the price of diesel at RM2.15 per litre for public transport and land goods transport sector, the subsidy borne by the Government exceeds RM3 billion per month," the ministry said.

"The step of maintaining this subsidy is to ensure the people's celebrations for celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri remains smooth," it added.

editor@asiaone.com