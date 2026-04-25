Peugeot to make China‑built vehicles using Dongfeng technology

MILAN - Stellantis' Peugeot brand will start producing vehicles in China using technology from long-time partner Dongfeng both for the domestic market and for export, the automaker said on Friday (April 24).

The announcement came as Peugeot made its comeback to the Beijing International Auto Show, unveiling two new concept cars, and marks a renewed industrial push by the French Italian carmaker in the world's largest auto market after years of weak sales and restructuring.

• Stellantis said in a statement the new concept cars unveiled in Beijing "prefigure a new line-up of large sedans and SUVs, produced in China for China, as well as for export from China to Peugeot's overseas markets"

• The cars will combine Peugeot's design flair and driving dynamics, with technology from partner Dongfeng, it said.

• They will be manufactured at Dongfeng's Wuhan plant

• The first one of these new models will be launched in 2027, a Peugeot spokesman said.

• The two automakers already co-operate in China through their DPCA joint venture

ALSO READ: BYD doubles down on fast charging to target China's EV holdouts