Philip Morris's 5.5 per cent yield incurs virtually zero dividend withholding tax

PHILIP MORRIS: A SIN STOCK AIMING TO DO GOOD

To some, Philip Morris is considered a "SIN" stock that they will not engage with a 10-foot pole. Well, this is a cigarette stock that aims to achieve a "smoke-free future", according to the company's CEO, Andre Calantzpoulos.

You may be surprised to hear that from the CEO who runs one of the largest tobacco companies in the world. His vision is to have Philip Morris be the largest tobacco company but one that does not sell cigarettes! (more on that later)

Philip Morris' juicy dividend yield of 5.5 per cent was what caught my attention. However, as a foreign investor (in this case an SG investor), dividend payment by a US company will usually be subjected to a 30 per cent withholding tax. A 5.5 per cent yielding stock will translate to only a 3.9 per cent yielder, not bad but not fantastic.

Well, in the case of Philip Morris, there is NO 30 per cent dividend withholding tax. As an investor, I get ALMOST the full 5.5 per cent dividend yield payment, or to be exact, approx. 99 per cent of that yield.

HOW IS THAT SO?

This is because Philip Morris falls under the special category where it is an 80/20 company. An 80/20 company is a US company where 80 per cent of its gross income for a specified period is generated from active businesses outside the United States.

For those who are not familiar with Philip Morris' history, it was spin-off from Altria Group back in 2008, with Philip Morris holding the international portfolio while Altria focusing on the US market.

Hence, Philip Morris generates the bulk of its income outside of the US. The company has determined that it qualifies as an 80/20 company for US tax purposes.

As such, Philip Morris has determined that 97 per cent of any dividend it declares in 2018 to a non-US shareholder is exempted from the US withholding tax. The remaining 3 per cent gross dividend is subject to US withholding tax at the 30 per cent statutory rate, in the case of a Singaporean investor.