Picking up a new sport? Here's how much it could set you back

Following the same fitness routine for extended periods can easily get boring.

Thankfully, there's a straightforward way to freshen up your routine: pick up a new sport.

To help you to properly budget, we've broken down key associated costs and how to save on them.

CHANCES ARE, YOU'LL NEED TO PAY JUST TO GET IN THE DOOR

While jogging or outdoor yoga can easily be picked up for free, the same doesn't apply for many other sports.

Unfortunately, you can't just show up at a tennis court and begin playing.

You have to pay to book the facilities, and these fees are typically levied on a per-usage basis, which means that costs can rack up pretty fast if you engage in the sport frequently.

Here's an example: if you play badminton four times a week, two hours each session, at peak hours (~$9.70 per hour), you'll end up spending more than $300 per month on badminton courts alone.

PHOTO: ValueChampion