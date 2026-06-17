Pizza Hut, overtaken by the arrival of delivery culture, will be sold for $3.5b

Pizza Hut, the 68-year-old chain that has long struggled with growing competition and outdated restaurants, will be sold for US$2.7 billion (S$3.5 billion) by parent company Yum Brands.

Yum Brands said Tuesday that the private equity firm LongRange Capital will buy Pizza Hut, excluding the mainland China business, for about US$1.5 billion.

In mainland China, Pizza Hut will be purchased by Yum China Holdings Inc. for approximately US$1.2 billion, the company said.

China is Pizza Hut's second-largest market outside the US, accounting for 19 per cent of sales.

Yum China Holdings Inc spun off from Yum Brands and became an independent company in 2016.

Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Taco Bell, began to explore its options for Pizza Hut in November.

Last year, Yum Brands' global sales rose five per cent but Pizza Hut's sales fell two per cent.

In February, Yum Brands announced plans to close 250 US Pizza Hut locations. Pizza Hut had 19,974 restaurants worldwide at the end of last year.

"Pizza Hut has long been the weak link in Yum's portfolio," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, wrote Tuesday.

"Despite efforts to revitalise the brand and shut underperforming locations, it has become increasingly clear that pushing the division back into growth will require a level of investment and patience that Yum is just not prepared to commit to."

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, by two brothers who borrowed $600 from their mother to open the store.

They chose the name because their sign only had room for eight letters.

Pizza Hut's familiar red roof debuted in 1969 and by 1971 it was the top pizza chain in the world by sales.

PepsiCo acquired Pizza Hut in 1977 but spun off its restaurant division — which became Yum Brands — in 1997.

By the 1980s, Domino's was the fastest-growing US pizza company, buoyed by its promise of 30-minute delivery.

As pizza carryout and delivery grew in popularity, Pizza Hut was saddled with large, dine-in restaurants.

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In 2020, even as pizza delivery boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pizza Hut closed 300 US restaurants.

The chain has been further pinched in recent years by the growth of DoorDash, Uber Eats and other restaurant delivery companies which marketed access to a slew of cuisines besides pizza.

US pizza sales have slowed considerably since the pandemic, growing less than one per cent in 2024 and falling less than one per cent in 2025, according to Technomic, a restaurant consulting company.

But Pizza Hut performed worse than average, with US sales down 8.2 per cent last year, Technomic said.

By selling Pizza Hut, Yum Brands can focus more on its brands with stronger sales, Yum CEO Chris Turner said.

"Under LongRange and Yum China, Pizza Hut will be well positioned for future growth with ownership that brings deep expertise in the restaurant industry," Turner said in a statement.

Connecticut-based LongRange Capital was founded in 2019 by Bob Berlin, who previously engineered a turnaround at Arby's when he led private equity investments at The Baupost Group.

Berlin said Tuesday he looked forward to working with Pizza Hut's executive team and franchisees "to drive its next phase of growth".

"Pizza Hut is a beloved global brand with a rich heritage and a loyal customer base that few brands can match," Berlin said in a statement.

Asked Tuesday if LongRange planned to close any Pizza Hut locations, the company said it had no comment beyond Berlin's statement.

Yum Brands, based in Louisville, Kentucky, expects the sale in US and China to close in the third quarter.

The company's stock rose nearly two per cent Tuesday.

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