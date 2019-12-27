Planning to buy a property in 2020? Here are 5 trends you should look out for

Some months ago, property prices hit a 5-year high, which gave rise to increased concerns over the widening affordability gap between private housing prices and wages.

Some reasons for the rising prices in private housing include heightened foreign buyer sentiment as Singapore is seen as a 'safe haven', as well as higher costs of new launches, since developers bought land at a high cost during the property boom in 2017 and 2018.

With these pressures surrounding the current property market, here are 5 property trends from PropertyGuru's Property Market Outlook 2020 you should know about if you're thinking of buying property in the coming year.

#1 DECENTRALISATION OF CORE CENTRAL REGION (CCR)

There has been much focus on the decentralisation of the city fringe, otherwise known as the Rest of Central Region (RCR) in Singapore.

The addition of Woodlands North and Woodlands South station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), Jurong Region Line, Cross Island Line and the 'closing of the loop' for the Circle Line is expected to attract buyer demand as city fringe properties become increasingly accessible.

Compared to older, resale units in prime districts, property in the city fringe may hold more value compared to one existing in a prime district because they are new and part of strategic growth areas that may benefit from infrastructural developments.

PropertyGuru's report also revealed that new launches in the region made up for roughly half of all new launches. With upscale developments spilling over from the Core Central Region (CCR) to RCR projects, the take up of property in the RCR is only projected to increase.

#2 BTO UNITS IN MATURE ESTATES UNLIKELY TO AFFECT RESALE DEMAND

HDB has revealed that it will build 5,000 BTO flats in Queenstown and another 1,500 units in Bishan by 2027 in the public housing market. However, the demand for resale units in mature estates is not expected to fall despite the release of new BTO units.

This is because of new grants such as the Enhanced Housing Grant (EHG) in the HDB resale market that make resale flats more affordable and appealing to buyers. At the same time, there is an expectation for a new pool of demand for public housing, following the increased income ceiling for BTO flats and ECs.

#3 RENEWED FOCUS ON DISTRICT 15