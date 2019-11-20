Point-of-sale? Unposted? What do all these terms in your bank statement actually mean?

At this point in your life, you might have received more bank statements than you think you'd like.

At times, you wonder, "What's the point?"

But when-touch wood-something goes amiss, you're scrambling to remember when you got your last one, worrying about the kinds of "activities" you've been up to since then, and, most of all, wishing desperately for things to go back to normal.

As with all things, the key is to be prepared. With the help of Vincent Lim, Senior Financial Service Manager, we give you the essential things to look out for.

WITHDRAWALS

The most important thing to do with your statement is to "make sure that there are no suspicious transactions such as transfers or withdrawals that were not done by you," advises Vincent.

"Banks might also change the terms and conditions of your savings account from time to time, and you may not have time to read all the fine print," he adds.

"The best way to monitor these changes is to watch for unusual charges that are being levied."

DATE

"The basic purpose of your monthly statement is to show the withdrawal and deposits that happen over the course of the month," says Vincent.

Pay attention to the date and summary, which will give you a snapshot of your financial activities at this time.

DETAILS OF TRANSACTION

If you see point-of-sale (POS) as the code, it simply refers to transactions made via a card terminal using your debit or credit card.