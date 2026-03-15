Porsche's new Cayenne S Electric will come to SG in H2 2026

Porsche will be expanding its all-electric SUV model lineup with the introduction of the new Cayenne S Electric, which offers an additional 165kW of power, a sharper exterior design, and more extensive equipment options as compared to the entry-level model.

And what we're hearing is that indicative prices for the new Cayenne S Electric will start from $480,388, although this might differ at launch.

Porsche has also said that local deliveries will begin in H2 2026.

This new S variant offers electric all-wheel drive with a hefty power output of 400kW, which goes up to 490kW with launch control and also contributes to its century sprint timing of 3.8 seconds and top speed of up to 250km/h.

With a 113kWh battery that gives it a combined WLTP range of up to 653km, the model supports up to 400kW of fast charging at suitable stations that allow it to recharge from 10-80per cent in less than 16 minutes.

The Cayenne S Electric is characterised by model-specific front and rear aprons in volcano grey metallic, while the inserts and diffuser are painted in the body colour.

The exterior styling is rounded off by 20-inch Cayenne S Aero wheels.

Optional equipment is available for the Cayenne S that was previously reserved only for the Turbo model.

And like all fully electric Cayenne models, the Cayenne S can be configured to suit individual tastes.

13 exterior colours and various interior and accent packages offer customers a wide range of possibilities for personalisation.

Under the Style product line, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is offering curated packages devised by the Style Porsche design studio and Exclusive Manufaktur.

The first of these Director's Cuts is the interior style package, which is now available as an option for all derivatives of the Cayenne Electric.

The Cayenne S Electric also has a colour and material scheme coordinated with the exterior mystic green metallic colour.

At its heart is the two-tone leather upholstery in black and delgada green, which extends to the door trims and the 14-way adjustable comfort seats.

Delgada green decorative stitching emphasises the attention to detail inside the car, as does the embroidered outline of the Porsche crest on the headrests.

Aluminium decorative trims, painted in izabal green, provide modern contrasts against the upholstered leather surfaces.

The GT sports steering wheel trimmed in black leather features a 12 o'clock marking and cross stitching in delgada green.

An izabal green ring on the airbag module, and a knurled Drive Mode selection wheel in the same colour, emphasise the distinctive styling.

In the driver's direct field of vision, the dial of the compass, the sports chrono stopwatch and the power metre in the instrument cluster all incorporate the izabal green accents.

The features are complemented by an accent package in silvershade, as well as an armrest in the centre console embossed with "Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur" lettering.

The vehicle key is also finished in izabal green and is presented in a case with decorative stitching in delgada green.

The overall look is rounded off with black anodised aluminium door sill guards with the model designation illuminated in green, as well as black floor mats with decorative edging, emblems and stitching.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.