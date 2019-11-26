The power of compounding

Read also

He realised the importance of a great customer experience, which enabled Amazon to dominate the growing e-commerce space. The signs back then were telling.

Even if you had bought in at the peak of the dot com boom, you would have made a 16 per cent annualised return over 20 years. That's a 2000 per cent gain in just 20 years.

In addition, we also look for disruptors who can win market share in an already large industry or even create a whole new market on its own.

For instance, in the past customer relations management was not a big industry nor did companies truly identify it as a problem that needed solving. However, software such as salesforce has completed changed the way companies manage their customer relations.

Nowadays, many companies cannot go a day without a customer relations tool. It has become an important software in some of the largest companies in the States.

Although much more prominent now, Salesforce is still small in relation to the potential addressable global market.

TIME IS YOUR FRIEND

Compounding is certainly a powerful investing concept. But, perhaps the biggest takeaway of all of this is that compounding works best the longer it is allowed to grow. Consider the example below.

If you have an investing life span of twenty years and are able to compound your wealth at 10 per cent per year, your eventual returns will be 570 per cent at the end of the investment cycle. Not too shabby.