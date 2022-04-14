A price analysis of 4 HDB BTO projects that have hit their MOP in 2022

We previously compiled a list of HDB BTO projects expected to MOP in 2022 and shortlisted some projects near the MRT.

So this time, we’re looking at the resale prices of some BTO projects that have recently hit their MOP.

We’re also looking at how much prices have increased since the flats entered the resale market. So to get a better sense of the price increases, we only include projects with at least 10 transactions for each flat type over the past one year.

Coincidentally, these BTO projects are all located in non-mature estates.

Keat Hong Crest

Flat types in the project: 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Price:

Flat type BTO indicative price range Resale prices (as of writing on April 13, 2022) 3-room $140,000 – $172,000 $365,000 – $412,000 4-room $240,000 – $288,000 $441,000 – $485,000 5-room $308,000 – $372,000 $528,000 – $615,000

One of the BTO projects that have hit MOP is Keat Hong Crest in Choa Chu Kang. Right now, the nearest stations are a little far from the project (around a 14-minute walk to South View LRT and Keat Hong LRT).

On the other hand, you can expect to have an MRT station that’s a little closer around five years later with Choa Chu Kang West MRT on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

Looking at the resale prices here so far, these flats have been sold at around $200,000 above the BTO prices. Transacted prices of 4-room flats have ranged from $441,000 to $485,000.

PHOTO: URA, Realis, 99.co

Among the flat types, 4-room flats have seen the highest price increase at 10.76 per cent. This is followed by 3-room flats at 5.12 per cent, and 5-room flats at 4.20 per cent.

EastWave @ Canberra

Flat types in the project: 4-room and 5-room

Price:

Flat type BTO indicative price range Resale prices (as of writing) 4-room $225,000 – $304,000 $485,000 – $595,000 5-room $314,000 – $381,000 $600,000 – $700,000

A little closer to the MRT is EastWave @ Canberra (although not as close as EastLace @ Canberra). This project is around a 10-minute walk to Canberra MRT and Canberra Plaza.

Comparing the price differences between the BTO prices and resale prices so far, flats here have been sold at around $300,000 above BTO prices. 4-room flats have been transacting from $485,000 to $595,000.

Since entering the resale market in August last year, 4-room flats in the project have seen a price increase of 22.73 per cent. For 5-room flats, the price increase is relatively lower at 2.63 per cent.

Angsana Breeze @ Yishun

Flat types in the project: 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Price:

Flat type BTO indicative price range Resale prices (as of writing) 3-room $159,000 – $201,000 $365,000 – $435,000 4-room $258,000 – $313,000 $450,000 – $555,000 5-room $334,000 – $392,000 $550,000 – $658,000

Location wise, Angsana Breeze @ Yishun is around a 13-minute walk from Khatib MRT. A little closer is Wisteria Mall at around a seven-minute walk. But what stands out for us is that this BTO is very close to Lower Seletar Reservoir.

In terms of the price difference, resale flats here generally command around $200,000 above the BTO price. 4-room flats have been transacted from $450,000 to $555,000.

PHOTO: URA, Realis, 99.co

Taking a closer look at the price increases, 4-room flats have the highest price increase at 8.97 per cent since the first flat was resold in April last year. The next highest price increase is for 3-room flats at 6.23 per cent, while 5-room flats have the lowest price increase at 2.41 per cent.

Hougang Meadow

Flat types in the project: Studio Apartment Type A and Type B (cannot be resold), 3-room, 4-room

Price:

Flat type BTO indicative price range Resale prices (as of writing) 3-room $187,000 – $232,000 $428,000 – $508,000 4-room $306,000 – $362,000 $568,000 – $692,800

In the north-east region, one of the BTO projects that have hit MOP is Hougang Meadow. The project is around a 10-minute walk from Hougang MRT and Hougang Mall.

When comparing the BTO prices and resale prices so far, we notice a price difference of around $250,000 to $300,000. We also notice that compared to other projects on this list, 4-room flats here generally command higher resale prices ranging from $568,000 to $692,800.

PHOTO: URA, Realis, 99.co

Meanwhile, the price increase for 4-room flats is around 6.90 per cent, while 3-room flats have a higher price increase of 11.07 per cent.

This article was first published in 99.co.