Privatised Tampines EC makes $1.3m profit in 5 years

A privatised Executive Condominium (EC) in Tampines has delivered its owner a seven-figure profit after just five years. Purchased in late 2020, the spacious penthouse near Tampines Central was resold for S$3.05 million in early July, generating a capital gain of around $1.3 million.

Tampines Trilliant penthouse sold for $3.05 million

A penthouse at The Tampines Trilliant has set a new price benchmark for the development's largest units, selling for $3.05 million in early July.

The four-bedroom residence spans 1,970 sqft and occupies the 15th storey of the residential block. Based on the unit floor area, the resale price works out to around $1,548 psf.

The Tampines Trilliant features 48 penthouse units ranging from 1,841 to 2,464 sqft. So far in 2026, four penthouses have changed hands in the resale market, with prices ranging from $2.88 million to $3.5 million.

Highest PSF price for a penthouse unit within the project

While the $3.05 million resale was not the highest absolute price recorded for penthouses in Tampines Trilliant, it achieved the highest PSF price for the type.

At $1,548 psf, the transaction marks the first penthouse resale at The Tampines Trilliant to cross the $1,500 psf benchmark. Previously, comparable penthouse transactions within the development had generally topped out at around $1,400 psf.

For the development as a whole, however, the PSF record is considerably higher. The Tampines Trilliant recorded its highest-ever resale price of $1,878 psf in April 2026, when an 872 sq ft three-bedroom unit was sold for $1.64 million.

Over the past six months, resale EC units within The Tampines Trilliant have averaged around $1,714 psf. Against this benchmark, the $1,548 psf achieved by the penthouse is approximately 9.7 per cent lower than the project's current average.

This is not entirely unexpected, as the PSF tends to moderate as unit size increases.

Sold above the current Tampines market average

What's interesting is that the unit actually fetched a relatively high PSF compared with the wider EC resale market in Tampines. Over the past six months, resale ECs across Tampines have averaged around $1,488 psf.

This puts the $1,548 psf achieved by the subject unit approximately four per cent above the wider Tampines average.

The premium is notable given the penthouse's nearly 2,000 sqft floor area. Despite the typical lower PSF associated with larger units, it still outperformed the wider resale EC market, further highlighting The Tampines Trilliant's strong positioning.

Owner pockets $1.3 million profit after 5 years

With the $3.05 million resale, the seller made a capital gain of approximately $1.29 million, after holding the property for around five and a half years. The four-bedroom penthouse was initially purchased for $1.76 million ($893 psf) in November 2020.

This entry price was notably attractive compared with both the project and wider Tampines resale EC market at the time.

In 2020, resale units at The Tampines Trilliant averaged around $1,037 psf, putting the S$893 psf entry price approximately 13.9 per cent below the project average.

The entry price was also around 4.3 per cent below the wider Tampines resale EC average of S$933 psf.

That relatively low entry point, combined with the subsequent rise in EC resale prices, helped amplify the eventual capital gain.

The owner effectively bought the 1,970 sqft penthouse at a substantial PSF discount to prevailing market levels before selling it at a much higher absolute price five and a half years later.

One of the most profitable EC resales in Tampines

The $1.3 million capital gain from the latest Tampines Trilliant resale ranks among the most profitable EC transactions in Tampines, and it is not an isolated case. The development actually accounts for two of the top three EC resale transactions in Tampines when ranked by annualised absolute capital gain.

The top spot goes to a 10th-floor unit at The Eden at Tampines, which generated $861,112 in capital gain over a 3.5-year holding period. This translates to approximately $246,737 in absolute profit per year.

The second spot goes to another penthouse unit at The Tampines Trilliant. Purchased for $1.708 million in 2020 and sold for $2.869 million almost five years later, it generated $1.161 million in capital gain, equivalent to around $232,643 per year.

The latest Tampines Trilliant penthouse resale comes in third, with a $1.291 million capital gain translating to around S$230,556 per year.

Notably, units purchased during the 2020-2022 market cycle and resold in 2025-2026 have delivered significantly higher annualised absolute gains. This may partly reflect the strong post-pandemic price growth, with the wider EC resale market in Tampines rising by around 60 per cent since 2020.

The Tampines Trilliant, in particular, has outperformed this broader trend, with prices increasing by approximately 65 per cent over the same period.

What's the most profitable EC in Tampines?

Based on historical EC resale data in Tampines, The Tampines Trilliant and CityLife @ Tampines stand out as the two developments that have generated the highest individual capital gains in the town. In fact, the top 10 highest capital gains recorded for EC resales in Tampines all came from units at one of these two projects.

The Tampines Trilliant takes the top spot by a clear margin, with a peak capital gain of $2.116 million.

This came from a penthouse that was purchased for $1.384 million and subsequently sold for $3.5 million in April 2026, after being held for around 14 years.

The development has also recorded several other seven-figure gains, including profits of around $1.7 million, with holding periods of approximately 13 years.

Meanwhile, CityLife @ Tampines recorded its highest capital gain at S$1.693 million, achieved in October 2025. The transaction involved a 3,776 sq ft duplex penthouse that was purchased for $1.887 million and sold for $3.58 million in October 2025, after around 12 years of ownership.

Other transactions at CityLife @ Tampines have also generated sizeable profits, with several units recording gains of more than S$1.4 million after being held for around 11 to 12 years.

More importantly, neither The Tampines Trilliant nor CityLife @ Tampines has recorded a loss-making resale transaction since units began changing hands on the secondary market.

Their strong performance may also be supported by their locations. Both developments are among the ECs closest to Tampines Central, providing convenient access to public transport and a wide range of amenities in the town centre.

Both projects have also recently reached privatisation, opening them up to a wider pool of eligible buyers. This could further support resale demand and liquidity as more buyers are able to consider these developments.

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This article was first published in 99.co.