Prominent condo launches in 2024

Singapore's property market is poised for an exciting year in 2024, with several new condominium launches offering a range of options to potential homeowners and investors.

This article delves into the details of six notable condo developments set to shape the residential landscape of the city-state.

Lumina Grand (EC)

Nestled in Bukit Batok West Ave 5, District 23, Lumina Grand (EC) marks a significant addition to the executive condominium scene.

This project boasts 510 units spread across 10 blocks, catering to a diverse range of needs with three to five-bedroom units.

Its proximity to Tengah New Town and the Jurong Lake District enhances its appeal, providing residents easy access to urban conveniences amidst lush natural surroundings.

Hillhaven

Situated at Hillview Rise in District 23, Hillhaven is a development focused on completion by 2027. This 341-unit project offers a blend of two to four-bedroom units, designed to cater to various family sizes.

Located near the Hillview MRT station, Hillhaven incorporates lifestyle amenities like an exercise lawn, an urban farm, a bikers' corner, BBQ pavilions, pools, and a fully-equipped gym, creating a comprehensive living experience.

The Arcady @ Boon Keng

The Arcady @ Boon Keng, located on Serangoon Road, District 12, is a freehold development comprising 172 units, including luxurious penthouses.

Offering a range of one to five-bedroom units, this development is designed to suit a variety of lifestyles. Its recreational facilities feature gardens, playgrounds, pools, and lounges, all crafted to enhance the living experience.

The Hillshore

The Hillshore represents a unique redevelopment in Pasir Panjang Road, District 5. Comprising 59 units in two five-storey blocks, this freehold condo is strategically located near the Haw Par Villa MRT station.

Residents will enjoy proximity to many amenities, including parks, shopping centres, and educational institutions, making it an attractive option for families and professionals alike.

Ardor Residence

Ardor Residence, set in the heart of Haig Road, District 15, is a freehold, low-rise condominium featuring 35 exclusive units. With a range of two to four bedrooms, the condo is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and convenience.

Its proximity to notable dining spots, Parkway Parade, and PLQ Mall adds to its allure. The development also boasts a range of amenities like an infinity pool, landscaped gardens, a fitness centre, and a resident lounge.

Lentoria

Lentoria, located on Lentor Hills Road, District 26, offers a serene living experience within a 267-unit development. Set to be completed by 2027, this property is situated in a private residential enclave, providing a tranquil escape from the city's hustle.

Facilities such as a gym, pools, luxury clubhouses, a jacuzzi, and a sky terrace are part of the offering, enhancing the living experience.

All new condo launches in 2024

In the expansive landscape of Singapore's 2024 condo launches, several projects distinguish themselves through unique attributes and strategic locations.

Notably, Lumina Grand (EC) emerges as a focal point, being the first Executive Condominium launch of the year at Bukit Batok West Ave 5. With its starting price of $1.34 million and a variety of unit sizes, it caters to a specific segment of the market.

Similarly, Hillhaven, located near Hillview MRT, stands out with its offering of 341 units, positioned at a premium with prices averaging around $2,000 psf. This reflects its appeal to a segment seeking luxury in a convenient location.

Projects Street District Tenure 21 Anderson 21 Anderson Road 10 FH 32 Gilstead Gilstead Road 11 FH 33 Devonshire Devonshire Road 10 FH Amber Sea Amber Gardens 15 FH Ardor Residence 181 Haig Road 15 FH Aurea (Former Golden Mile Complex) Beach Road 7 99 Bukit Timah Link Bukit Timah Link 21 99 Champions Way Champions Way 25 99 Clementi Avenue 1 Clementi Avenue 1 5 99 Creston Residences Still Road 15 FH Deluxe Residences Lorong Melayu 14 FH Dunearn Road 870 Dunearn Road 21 FH Former Bagnall Court Upper East Coast Road 16 FH Former Caldecott Broadcast Centre Andrew, Olive & John Road 11 99 Former Central Mall Havelock Road 1 FH Former Chuan Park Lorong Chuan 19 99 Former East Court Koon Seng Road 15 FH Former Far East Shopping Centre Orchard Road 9 999 Former Jansen Mansions 25 Jansen Road 19 FH Former Kew Lodge Kheam Hock Road 11 FH Former La Ville Tanjong Rhu Road 15 FH Former Meyer Park Meyer Road 15 FH Former Mount Emily Road 2, 4, 6 Mount Emily Road 9 FH Hillhaven Hillview Rise 23 99 Jalan Tembusu Jalan Tembusu 15 99 Kassia Flora Drive 17 99 Keppel Bay Plot 6 Keppel Bay 4 99 Lentor Central Lentor Central 26 99 Lentor Mansion Lentor Gardens 26 99 Lentoria Lentor Hills Road 26 99 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 Toa Payoh 12 99 Lumina Grand (EC) Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 23 99 Marina Gardens Lane Marina Gardens Lane 1 99 Marina View Residences Marina View 1 99 Newport Residences 80 Anson Road 2 FH One Sophia Sophia Road 9 99 Pine Grove Parcel B Pine Grove 21 99 Plantation Close (EC) Plantation Close 24 99 Sora 91 Yuan Ching Road 22 99 Tampines Avenue 11 Tampines Avenue 11 18 99 Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) (EC) Tampines Street 62 18 99 The Arcady 2 Saint Barnabas Lane 12 FH The Hill @ One North Slim Barracks Rise 5 99 The Hillshore 292 Pasir Panjang Road 5 FH

Furthermore, The Arcady in the Boon Keng area draws attention as a freehold project, offering 172 units with indicative prices of around $2,500 psf, appealing to those looking for long-term investment in a central location.

The Hill @ One North, with its 142 units near One-North Residences, captures interest for its location in a key business hub, despite its smaller scale.

Lentoria, part of a larger transformation in Lentor, offers 267 units and represents growth and development in an emerging neighbourhood.

Lastly, Sora, near Lake Garden Residences, presents a significant launch with its 440 units priced between $1,900 to $2,000 psf, underlining its appeal in its area.

Each of these projects not only caters to diverse buyer preferences but also highlights the dynamic and evolving nature of Singapore's property market.

Conclusion

The upcoming condo launches in 2024 present a diverse range of living options for those looking to invest in Singapore's property market.

From the luxurious settings of Ardor Residence and The Hillshore to the family-centric designs of Hillhaven and Lumina Grand (EC), each development brings its unique charm and amenities.

The Arcady at Boon Keng and Lentoria offer a blend of convenience and luxury, appealing to a wide range of homebuyers.

These developments not only add to the city's skyline but also offer a glimpse into the future of residential living in Singapore.

This article was first published in 99.co.