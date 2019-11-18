Property agent as a career: We find out how much you have to spend before you can start earning

There are people who will look towards being a property agent due to the perks that entail. Some may be enticed by the flexible working hours, while others may simply want to be their own boss or to earn a good commission from every transaction.

But do you know that the journey to getting your licence, securing your first client and seeing money rolling in, requires not just perseverance, but also some initial monetary investment as well?

In this article, we bring together information from different sources to create a list of the costs you need to prepare in your career conversion journey.

#1 QUALIFICATION ASSESSMENT

The first thing you should do before embarking on journey as a property agent is to assess your academic qualification.