Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account

You may have heard about a Singaporean who accumulated a million dollars in CPF savings. Is it possible and what do you need to do if this amount is going to form the bulk of your retirement savings?

WHAT IS CPF?

CPF stands for Central Provident Fund. Managed by the Central Provident Fund Board (CBFB), it is a social security savings scheme that helps working Singaporeans and Permanent Residents save for retirement, healthcare and home ownership.

Depending on age, all working Singaporeans and Permanent Residents contribute a certain percentage of their monthly salary a month to CPF. In addition, employers also contribute a percentage of their employee's monthly salary to their employee's CPF.

HOW CAN YOU SAVE A MILLION DOLLARS IN YOUR CPF?

In order to get a million dollars in your CPF, you need to max out your Special Account (SA). The CPF is composed of three portions:

Ordinary Account (OA)

Special Account (SA)

Medisave Account (MA)

The OA is primarily used for providing housing, while SA is used for retirement. MA is used to pay for healthcare.