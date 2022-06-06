Qualcomm suggests a consortium to buy Arm

Qualcomm is considering to team up with other companies to acquire Arm.

According to the Financial Times, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon stated that his company was planning to invest in Arm, and work with rival companies to buy the chip designer.

Amon reportedly said that an ideal scenario would be "many companies participating so they have a net effect that Arm is independent".

Nvidia dropped its plans to acquire Arm earlier this year due to "significant regulatory challenges". Qualcomm was against the acquisition as it believed there would be a high risk of the Nvidia being the gatekeeper of Arm's technology.

Qualcomm's suggestion isn't new. Intel proposed a similar solution in February where CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would be favourable to participate in a consortium to buy Arm.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.