53% of Singapore workers will switch jobs if unhappy with pay raise or bonus: Survey

With many companies currently conducting performance review exercises, salary increments and bonuses are on the minds of employees.

In fact, a survey found that more than half (53 per cent) of workers in Singapore plan to move on to greener pastures if they are not satisfied with their pay raises, bonuses, or both.

Randstad Singapore's 2026 Job Market Outlook and Salary Guide consists of findings from a survey that polled 500 people here on their employment expectations and attitudes.

The survey found that 64 per cent of respondents expect salary increments of less than five per cent in 2026, while 15 per cent of them anticipate a wage freeze.

The majority (84 per cent) of Singapore employees expect at least a one-month bonus, with the remainder believing that they will not receive a bonus at all, stated the report.

As companies continue to optimise costs and productivity in 2026, the salary benchmark for different industries will vary based on the demand for and supply of sought-after skills, said Randstad Singapore country director David Blasco.

In some sectors with urgent skills shortages, companies may offer higher salary packages, yet there might be other barriers preventing workers from moving to new jobs, he added.

Most jobseekers not actively searching

With the ratio of job vacancies outnumbering unemployed persons as of June this year, employers face a tight labour market, said Randstad Singapore.

While 64 per cent of employees are looking for new roles, only 22 per cent of those surveyed said they are actively job hunting.

The remaining 41 per cent, while open to new opportunities, are not actively searching for jobs.

These passive jobseekers are harder for employers to find, but they deliver immediate impact, performance and higher retention, according to the report.

"Since they are currently employed and not desperate for a pay cheque, their decision to switch jobs is calculated and career-driven, which can often result in higher retention rates.

"Additionally, without the pressure to 'sell' themselves, passive talent tends to be more transparent about their capabilities and expectations," Randstad Singapore said.

Workers evaluate companies holistically

According to the survey, workers in Singapore now evaluate firms based on holistic benefits and workplace culture besides the salary offered.

Although 68 per cent of respondents ranked performance bonus as the most-valued benefit, a significant proportion also value time-related perks such as flexible work hours (60 per cent) and work location (44 per cent).

This reflects that time is the critical currency for Singapore workers, said the report.

Additionally, manageable workloads and reasonable total working hours were core to employees' perceptions of work-life balance.

"Organisations that consistently expect after-hours availability, regardless of work or employee engagement, may risk alienating a portion of their talent pool who greatly value personal time and space," stated the report.

Skills mismatch a major concern

The survey also found that workers in Singapore are concerned about skills mismatch while searching for jobs.

Forty per cent of respondents felt that the skills required in job advertisements were unrealistic, while only 25 per cent thought otherwise.

This is either an indication of employers setting overly ambitious requirements, jobseekers lacking awareness of evolving skills demands, or both, Randstad Singapore noted. This has created friction in the hiring process.

The report pointed out that entry-level roles are shifting away from routine administrative tasks towards higher-value, technical jobs.

The expectations for fresh graduates have also been raised, with employers now seeking strong digital skills and adaptability for improved productivity and innovation.

Moreover, mature workers fear being phased out before they reach retirement age as firms merge or cut roles due to rapid digital acceleration, especially with artificial intelligence.

This adds pressure on them to continuously upskill and stay relevant, the study added.

