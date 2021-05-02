The real cost of breaking up before your BTO flat is ready

Breaking up before your BTO (Build-To-Order) flat is ready could cost you more than $25,000.

A uniquely Singaporean rite of passage is cementing your commitment to your significant other by taking on what is probably the biggest joint project of your lives.

These three little words carry even more weight than the classic “I love you”, in the sense that they literally cost you money – and potentially no insignificant amount at that!

The phrase in question that leads to marriage and a life of shared responsibilities for many Singaporeans is, of course, the timeless “want to BTO?”

(For the uninitiated, applying for a BTO is akin to a marriage proposal as only married couples and families are eligible for these types of flats.

While non-married couples can start the application process, they have to produce a marriage certification when collecting the keys to their flats.)

But as we’ll find out in this article, you’ll want to tread carefully with these three words, as heartbreak isn’t the only price to pay should things not work out and you’re forced to go your separate ways.

The costs of breaking up after proposing

Applying for a BTO flat is a multi-stage process, with different fees to be paid at each. Besides the financial charges, there are also non-financial costs in the form of suspensions and withdrawal of privileges.

The further along you are in your BTO application, the more severe the financial and non-financial costs you’ll have to bear should you give up and call it quits.

Kinda like in a real relationship, actually.