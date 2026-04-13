Recently MOP-ed Bedok flat sold for S$1.12m, the first 4-room million-dollar HDB in town

A newly MOP-ed flat in Bedok has just set a new benchmark for the town, with a four-room unit crossing the million-dollar mark for the first time.

The record-breaking deal now ranks among the most expensive HDB transactions in Bedok, a segment typically dominated by larger executive and five-room flats.

First resale deal at Bedok South Horizon hits $1.12m

Recently MOP-ed Bedok South Horizon breaks four-room price record in Bedok

In early April 2026, a four-room flat at Bedok South Horizon changed hands for $1.12 million, translating to about $1,118 psf.

The Model A unit spans 1,001 sqft and sits on a high floor, between the 16th and 18th storeys at Block 154B Bedok South Road.

The project has just reached its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), and the unit still carries a long remaining lease of about 94 years and 10 months.

Notably, this $1.12 million deal marks the first recorded resale transaction within the development.

Bedok South Horizon was launched during the November 2016 BTO exercise, offering a mix of two-, four-, and five-room flats.

At launch, four-room units were priced from around $407,000, excluding grants.

Given that this resale unit sits on a higher floor, the initial purchase price would likely have been at a premium, which narrows the eventual profit margin.

Even so, the seller has almost certainly achieved a strong gain, supported by the million-dollar transacted price.

Location plays a key role here. Bedok South Horizon sits close to East Coast Park, with some stacks enjoying sought-after sea views.

It also benefits from doorstep access to MRT, with Bedok South MRT station set to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

On top of that, the surrounding amenities are well-established, given its position within a mature estate.

The HDB development is even integrated with Siglap Community Club via a link bridge, which offers convenient access to a supermarket, dining options, and sports facilities.

Different tiers of schools can also be found in the vicinity, with Sparkletots Preschool located within the development itself.

Record-breaking transaction for 4-room flats in Bedok

This first million-dollar deal for a four-room flat in Bedok has raised the bar by a clear margin, surpassing the previous record by $125,000 — an increase of about 12.6 per cent in just two months.

Prior to this, the highest transacted price came from Bedok North Woods, where a 1,012 sqft four-room flat at Block 430A Bedok North Road changed hands for $995,000 (around S$983 psf) in February 2026.

Similar to the latest deal, that unit also sat on a high floor between the 16th and 18th storeys and had a remaining lease of about 94 years and four months at the point of sale.

Bedok South Horizon vs Bedok North Woods

The sharp jump in price between February and April is not entirely unexpected when you consider the differences in location and attributes.

Bedok South Horizon offers a stronger convenience factor, anchored by its proximity to Bedok South MRT station and its direct adjacency to Siglap Community Club.

This creates an almost integrated living environment, where daily needs, transport, and community facilities sit right at the doorstep.

In contrast, Bedok North Woods does not have an MRT station within a 500m radius.

Both Bedok Reservoir and Bedok MRT stations are roughly 700m away, which may be less ideal for some buyers.

That said, the development still holds its own in terms of amenities.

Residents enjoy easy access to Kaki Bukit 511 Market and Food Centre as well as Heartbeat @ Bedok, while families benefit from the close proximity to Fengshan Primary School, Red Swastika School, and Yu Neng Primary School, all within walking distance.

Bedok North Woods reached its MOP only last year and has already seen healthy resale activity, with 32 recorded transactions for four-room flats as of April 2026, starting from around $808,000.

Launched during the May 2016 BTO exercise, the project comprises three-room and four-room flats across three residential blocks.

It also holds another notable benchmark in the area — the highest recorded price for a three-room flat in Bedok, with a unit transacting at $740,888 (about $997 psf) in September 2025.

Bedok HDB flats reaching MOP in 2026: Should you sell yours?

Across Singapore, about 13,480 HDB flats are set to complete their five-year MOP in 2026.

This wave of newly eligible units will inject fresh supply into the resale market, and in towns like Bedok — where multiple projects are reaching MOP at the same time — the impact will be more noticeable.

Bedok is among the top HDB towns with the highest concentration of MOP flats this year, largely due to two developments: Bedok South Horizon and Bedok Beacon.

Both projects were launched in the November 2016 BTO exercise and are now entering the resale phase together.

With both developments supplying 4-room flats, sellers at Bedok South Horizon are likely to face added competition in this segment, as buyers weigh similar options across the two projects.

Project 2-room 3-room 4-room 5-room Bedok South Horizon 209 - 457 274 Bedok Beacon 200 - 300 -

However, recent transactions in Bedok suggest that demand for well-located, high-floor units remains resilient, especially when backed by strong or upcoming rail connectivity.

If you are considering selling your recently MOP-ed flat, timing could work in your favour.

Early sellers may capture pent-up demand while competition is still limited, before more units enter the resale pool over the coming months.

While Bedok Beacon has yet to record its first resale transaction, the headline $1.12 million deal at Bedok South Horizon sits well above the broader market.

It is almost double the current average resale price of a four-room flat in Bedok, which stands at around S$662,000 — highlighting just how much specific attributes like floor height, location, and connectivity can influence resale outcomes.

[[nid:733391]]

This article was first published in 99.co.