REITs with overseas properties: Yay or nay?

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust and Eagle Hospitality Trust, two REITs that are listed in Singapore with overseas assets, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

If you are not familiar, Festival Walk, one of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust's key assets in Hong Kong, was vandalised by protesters earlier this week. Meanwhile Eagle Hospitality Trust is at risk of losing one of its key assets, The Queen Mary, due to actions from its sponsor.

Both REITs have seen their unit prices fall considerably when the respective news broke.

The predicament that the two REITs are in has shone some light on the risks involved with investing in REITs with overseas properties. As such, I thought it is an opportune time to discuss some of the advantages and risks of investing in this asset sub-class.

THE POSITIVES

Let's start with the main reasons why investors may want to invest in these REITs.

DIVERSIFICATION

The most important advantage is REITs with overseas portfolios give investors the chance to gain exposure to a different geographical market. This gives investors the opportunity to participate in economies that could be faster-growing than Singapore's. It also helps to diversify your portfolio away from Singapore.

HIGHER YIELDS

REITs with overseas portfolios tend to trade at a discount to REITs with predominantly local portfolios. It is common to find that REITs with overseas properties have much higher yields, offering the potential for better returns.

THE DOWNSIDE

While there is the possibility of higher returns, investors also need to be familiar with the downsides and risks.

WITHHOLDING TAXES