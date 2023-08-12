Rent in Singapore: How much to a room or whole unit in Singapore (2023)

With the wait for a BTO flat seemingly ever increasing, many newlyweds or couples might look towards renting in the meantime. Sure, renting might be an expensive sinkhole where your money goes towards someone else's equity, but for some, it is a small price to pay for that sweet, sweet independence.

Here's a guide on how to rent a room or a home in Singapore, no matter how big or small your budget.

1. Where should you live in Singapore?

Singapore might be a pint-sized nation, but where you live can have a huge impact on your lifestyle, your wallet and your sanity as you commute to work each morning.

You'll see the numbers of the various districts labelled above. Here are the areas they correspond to.

District number Locations and landmarks 1 Boat Quay, Cecil, Havelock Road, Marina, People’s Park, Raffles Place, Suntec City 2 Anson, Chinatown, Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar 3 Alexandra, Queenstown, Redhill, Tiong Bahru 4 Harbourfront, Keppel, Sentosa, Telok Blangah 5 Buona Vista, Clementi, Dover, Hong Leong Garden, Pasir Panjang, West Coast 6 Beach Road (part), City Hall, High Street, North Bridge Road 7 Beach Road, Bencoolen Road, Bugis, Golden Mile, Middle Road, Rocher 8 Farrer Park, Little India, Serangoon Road 9 Cairnhill, Killiney, Orchard, River Valley 10 Ardmore, Balmoral, Bukit Timah, Grange Road, Holland Road, Orchard Boulevard, Tanglin 11 Chancery , Dunearn Road, Moulmein, Newton, Novena, Thomson, Watten Estate 12 Balestier, Toa Payoh 13 Braddell , Macpherson, Potong Pasir 14 Eunos, Geylang, Kembangan, Paya Lebar , Sims 15 Amber Road, East Coast, Joo Chiat, Katong, Marine Parade, Meyer, Tanjong Rhu 16 Bayshore, Bedok, Chai Chee, Eastwood, Kew Drive, Upper East Coast 17 Changi, Flora, Loyang 18 Pasir Ris, Simei, Tampines 19 Hougang, Ponggol, Sengkang, Serangoon Garden 20 Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Braddell, Thomson 21 Clementi Park, Hume Avenue, Ulu Pandan, Upper Bukit Timah 22 Boon Lay, Jurong, Tuas 23 Bukit Batok , Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Dairy Farm, Hillview 24 Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Gedong, Tengah 25 Admiralty Road, Kranji, Woodgrove, Woodlands 26 Springleaf, Tagore, Upper Thomson 27 Admiralty Drive, Sembawang, Yishun 28 Seletar, Yio Chu Kang

The various areas in Singapore can roughly be broken down into the following categories:

Area Districts Description CBD 1, 2, 6, 7 Centres on the offices at Raffles Place, as well as the area around Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. Extremely expensive. Core central district 8 to 10 Together with the CBD, these form Singapore’s main commercial, entertainment and touristic districts. Extremely expensive. City fringe 3, 4, 11, 12, 20 These areas are popular for their proximity to the city core, which is usually accessible in under 20 minutes by any mode of transport. Rents tend to be high. West 5, 21 to 24 The main commercial centre is at Jurong East in district 22. Rent tends to fall the farther you get from the city core. North 25 to 27 The area’s biggest strength is its proximity to the Causeway linking Singapore to Malaysia. Otherwise, it is far away from the city core and generally boasts lower rents. Northeast 19, 28 Mainly residential. Quite a distance from the city core. Rents tend to be affordable. East 13 to 18 Close to offices at Changi Business Park and Changi Airport. Many outdoor recreational options such as beaches and water sports facilities. Rent tends to fall the farther you get from the city core.

Some factors you'll want to consider when picking an area are:

Rent: Everyone wants to live in the city core, but it's not always affordable. You'll have to find a balance between convenience and affordability.

Transport links: Unless you intend to fork out the money to buy a car (extremely expensive, so only the rich own them), you'll have to rely on the MRT and bus network. It's very worthwhile to pay more to live within walking distance of an MRT station, as buses significantly increase travelling time.

Location of workplace: Pick an area that enables you to commute as quickly and as conveniently to your workplace as possible.

Schools: If your kids will be moving to Singapore with you, or you intend to have kids here, the location of international schools might influence your choice. If your kids will be enrolling in a local school, this is less of a factor.

Amenities: Look out for neighbourhood amenities such as public swimming pools, libraries, shopping malls and supermarkets.

2. How much does it cost to rent a room or home in Singapore?

You'll need to first decide what type of accommodation you wish to rent. You have the following choices, ranked from least to most expensive.

Room in a shared HDB flat: This often (but not always) entails living together with the landlord. A room for rent in an HDB flat (public housing in which about 80per cent of the population lives) is your cheapest option because HDB flats do not have amenities like swimming pools or 24-hour security.

Room in a shared condominium or house: The most common arrangement is to share an apartment in a condominium development with other tenants. Condominiums come with amenities that might include swimming pools, gyms, tennis courts, barbecue pits and 24-hour security.

Entire HDB flat: If you need an entire unit to yourself, this is the cheapest option. The smallest units are two-room flexi flats (one-bedroom + living room), but these are in short supply. Three-room flats (two bedrooms + living room) are the next cheapest option.

Entire condominium or house: The smallest and cheapest option for a home for rent are shoebox studio condominium units. If you're moving to Singapore with your family, you might want to consider an entire apartment unit or house. Note that houses or landed properties have a higher tendency to be located far away from MRT stations.

Obviously, rental costs vary wildly across the board depending on the type of housing you're choosing, size, whether the property is furnished or not, as well as the area in which you wish to reside.

Here are some sample rent ranges of fully-furnished areas to give you an idea of how much you can expect to pay.

(Remember that rents can still fluctuate wildly even within districts. "Apartment" always refers to a private apartment or condominium development, as opposed to an HDB flat.)

Area Type of housing Approximate price range Orchard (District 9, city core) 3-bedroom apartment $5,000 – $36,000 Orchard ( District 9, city core) Studio apartment $1,600 – $16,000 Orchard ( District 9, city core) Bedroom in shared apartment $900 – $5,000 Newton (District 11, city fringe) 3-bedroom apartment $4,500 – $14,000 Newton ( District 11, city fringe) Studio apartment $1,900 – $3,900 Newton ( District 11, city fringe) Bedroom in shared apartment $1,100 – $3,600 Tiong Bahru (District 3, city fringe) 3-bedroom apartment $5,000 – $14,000 Tiong Bahru ( District 3, city fringe) 3-bedroom HDB flat $4,200 – $6,800 Tiong Bahru ( District 3, city fringe) Bedroom in shared HDB flat $450 – $2,200 Farrer Park / Little India ( District 8, city fringe) 3-bedroom apartment $1,500 – $11,000 Farrer Park / Little India ( District 8, city fringe) Studio apartment $1,800 – $7,000 Farrer Park / Little India ( District 8, city fringe) Bedroom in shared apartment $650 – $4,400 Farrer Park / Little India ( District 8, city fringe) Bedroom in shared HDB flat $500 – $1,600 Buona Vista / West Coast ( District 5, West) 3-bedroom apartment $4,800 – $10,000 Buona Vista / West Coast ( District 5, West) 3-bedroom HDB flat $4,000 – $5,800 Buona Vista / West Coast ( District 5, West) Studio apartment $2,100 – $6,500 Buona Vista / West Coast ( District 5, West) Bedroom in shared apartment $900 – $5,800 Buona Vista / West Coast ( District 5, West) Bedroom in shared HDB flat $580 – $2,800 Paya Lebar / Eunos (District 14, East) 3-bedroom apartment $4,000 – $12,500 Paya Lebar / Eunos ( District 14, East) Studio apartment $1,300 – $4,200 Paya Lebar / Eunos ( District 14, East) Room in apartment $550 – $3,600 Paya Lebar / Eunos ( District 14, East) Room in HDB flat $550 – $2,000 Pasir Ris (District 18, further East) 3-bedroom apartment $3,900 – $7,500 Paris Ris ( District 18, further East) 3-bedroom HDB flat $3,500 – $6,000 Pasir Ris ( District 18, further East) Studio apartment $1,400 – $4,700 Pasir Ris ( District 18, further East) Bedroom in shared apartment $750 – $4,500 Pasir Ris ( District 18, further East) Bedroom in shared HDB flat $400 – $2,500 Woodlands (District 25, North) 3-bedroom apartment $4,000 – $6,500 Woodlands ( District 25, North) 3-bedroom HDB flat $3,200 – $4,500 Woodlands ( District 25, North) Studio apartment $1,400 – $3,200 Woodlands ( District 25, North) Bedroom in shared apartment $700 – $2,500 Woodlands ( District 25, North) Bedroom in shared HDB flat $400 – $1,800

3. Estates that are popular with expats and renters

The vast majority of Singaporeans tend not to rent homes, preferring to (or rather, having no choice but to) live with their parents until they're ready to purchase a home.

As a result, the rental market tends to almost exclusively serve foreigners, although this is changing slightly with the younger generations of Singaporeans. The new gen kids are more keen to move out on their own, or are sick and tired of waiting for their BTO flat to finally be ready.

Older and wealthier expats tend to gravitate towards the uber-expensive areas like Orchard (and surrounding areas like River Valley, Tanglin and Grange Road), the CBD zone and Marina Bay (and surrounding areas like Robertson Quay), and Sentosa Cove.

For younger expats who aren't made of money, the following areas have proven popular with foreign renters, while still remaining relatively affordable.

Tiong Bahru-Hipsterish area with a bustling cafe and bar scene, the area is also near the CBD and city core. The fast-gentrifying area attracts young, fashion-conscious locals and expats.

Holland-This area in the West is popular with expat families and is also just a short ride from Orchard Road. Also a popular choice for those working at NUS in nearby West Coast.

Farrer Park / Little India-Popular with young professionals due to its proximity to the CBD and central entertainment districts.

Paya Lebar / Eunos-Popular with young professionals working in the CBD and Changi Business Park, this area is not too far from the city centre while still remaining pleasant and affordable.

Woodlands / Jurong-Most of the expats in these areas tend to be families whose children go to international schools located in the area.

4. What makes a place more expensive?

As you can see, rental prices can fluctuate wildly, which seems odd considering you can drive across the entire island in under an hour.

Here are some factors which can raise rental prices considerably.

Location-Despite the small size of Singapore, location is everything when choosing a home. Picking the right location can be the difference between a 15-minute and a 1.5 hour commute to work. Despite the government's efforts to decentralise the city, the vast majority of the action still takes place in the city core. As a result, proximity to the city core is the biggest factor influencing rents.

Transport options-Rental prices are very sensitive to proximity to MRT stations, since the majority of renters do not own cars.

Proximity to business or entertainment hubs-While proximity to the city core has a far stronger influence on rents, a location close to business or entertainment hubs within a suburb can also raise your rent a little.

Mature or non-mature estates-When it comes to HDB property, flats in mature estates (ie. older and more established neighbourhoods like Tiong Bahru) tend to command higher rents. They're usually located closer to the city core, have better-established amenities, aren't a continual construction site and generally boast bigger units.

Non-mature estates (ie. newer neighbourhoods) tend to be in far-flung areas, might lack amenities, and can have a lot of construction going on-watch out for the latter before signing a lease as drilling can go on almost round the clock.

5. How to make sure you aren’t getting ripped off

Doing research on rents is essential before you sign a contract for lease.

There are lots of online portals that can give you an idea of the kinds of asking prices on the market, such as the following.

99.co

PropertyGuru

SRX Property

Singapore Expats Forum

Note that most of the quotations you'll see on these sites are actually inflated prices that are open to negotiation. In Singapore, it is perfectly acceptable (in fact, it's expected) to do a bit of bargaining to lower your rent.

Some people get away with renegotiating their rent at the end of their lease, or simply move to a cheaper unit in the same development after their lease ends.

By the same token, the landlord is also free to raise your rent at the end of your lease-unless there is a clause in your contract that indicates that he will offer you the option to renew it at the same price.

6. Should you use a housing agent?

It is absolutely not necessary to use a housing agent, but it can make life easier if you're time-strapped (eg. you landed in Singapore today and need to get a place ASAP).

An agent will source for places you can rent, and then take you to view them. Agents usually have cars, which means they can pick you up and drive you from place to place, enabling you to see a lot more in one day.

The catch is that you might be required to pay agents' fees.

Agents are allowed to collect fees from ONLY one party-the landlord or the renter.

If the agent is working for the landlord, you won't have to pay any commission. However, in that case, he will only show you the properties of landlords who are his clients, which will limit your choices considerably.

On the other hand, if you engage an agent to act for you as a renter (meaning he earns no commission from the landlord), he will be able to source for properties all over Singapore on your behalf. However, you will be charged a commission, usually half a month's rent, although some agents will charge up to a month's rent.

Of course, the cheapest solution is to contact property owners or tenants looking for flatmates directly through online listings, forums or even Facebook groups.

7. Procedures when renting a room or home in Singapore

When you have found a place you’d like to rent, you’ll go through the following process.

1) Making an offer

Once you and the landlord have decided on a rent amount that both of you are comfortable with, it's time to make your offer.

It might be more convenient to do this verbally, but remember that if you've got nothing down in black and white, there's nothing stopping the landlord from renting out the place to someone else with a better offer.

So at least send a text message or email and get the landlord to respond so you have in writing the fact that he's agreed to rent the place to you. Which brings us to our next point….

2) Sign a Letter of Intent

To lock down your offer, you might want to sign a Letter of Intent.

This letter indicates that you intend to sign a tenancy agreement with the landlord, and that he agrees not to continue searching for tenants.

You want to negotiate the conditions in your tenancy agreement at this stage (eg. whether you are allowed visitors, whether you're allowed to use the common areas, whether utilities are included, which repairs you're responsible for).

It is likely you will be required to pay a good faith deposit together with the Letter of Intent. This is usually a month's rent for year-long leases, or two months' rent for 24 months. If you go on to rent the property, the good faith deposit will go towards your security deposit.

The security deposit is refundable when your lease lapses, although the landlord may retain some or all of it to repair damages you've caused to the property.

3) Sign the tenancy agreement

Once you've signed the tenancy agreement, you are officially renting the place.

But before you do so, make sure you read it thoroughly and negotiate on any points you're not comfortable with. Note that the minimum lease term is officially 6 months for HDB property and three months for all other property, although some landlords flout the rules.

While you should already have negotiated as much as possible before signing the Letter of Intent, comb through the tenancy agreement to see if there's anything you missed.

If you did not have to pay a good faith deposit, you will be required to pay your security deposit when you submit the signed tenancy agreement to the landlord.

4) Paying your rent

You'll want to make sure you pay your rent on time every month, otherwise your landlord may not want to renew your contract when it ends.

Most landlords in Singapore prefer payment by bank transfer, but if you'd prefer to pay by cheque or in cash, discuss this with your landlord ahead of time.

Note that some landlords may not be residing in Singapore, in which case you will not be able to pay in cash.

If your landlord allows, you can also set up a service like Citi PayAll, which allows you to charge your rent to your credit card. With a card like the Citi PremierMiles, you can then earn miles on your rental payments-though be warned that this comes with a transaction fee that's only revealed when you try to set it up.

8. How much cash do you need to get started?

Other than your first month's rent, you will need to set aside the following sums at the get-go.

Downpayment-A typical downpayment amount is one month's rent for 12-month leases and two months' rent for 24-month leases.

Agents' fees-This only applies if you hire an agent who's acting for you and not for the landlord. These are typically half a month's rent, although some agents charge up to 0.75 or one month's rent for leases of up to two years.

Utilities and internet bill-If utilities and/or internet aren't included in your rent, you will want to prepare to pay yours at the end of your first month. You'll also need to factor in internet and/or cable TV set-up fees if the landlord or your fellow tenants don't already have a subscription.

ALSO READ: Are we in a Schrodinger's recession? Understanding the dual reality of recovery and recession In Singapore

This article was first published in MoneySmart.