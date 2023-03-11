Resale ECs hitting MOP in 2023 (and should you sell right after MOP?)

Like HDBs, executive condominiums (ECs) are subjected to a 5-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) as they are a hybrid of public and private housing. Once an EC MOPs, its owners are allowed to sell their unit on the resale market (to Singaporeans/PRs) or put the whole unit up for rent.

Resale ECs might be attractive to some buyers as they are generally more affordable than new launches. Once it reaches its 10-year mark, it is fully privatised, and its investment potential is likely to increase. A recently MOP-ed EC is also attractive as there will still be 94 years of the remaining lease and it will most likely be in good condition.

If you plan to buy a resale EC, here are six ECs that will MOP in 2023.

Resale ECs which MOP in 2023

Treasure Crest

PHOTO: Treasure Crest

Address: Anchorvale Crescent

Number of units: 504

Nearest MRT/LRT stations: Cheng Lim LRT (269m), Sengkang MRT (849m)

Average price psf: $1,107

Located in the Anchorvale area of Sengkang, Treasure Crest consists of 3 and 4-bedroom units, which are great for larger families with two to four children.

The EC is within walking distance of a Sheng Siong supermarket, a coffee shop and Sengkang General Hospital. The latter has a food court and other eating establishments. Compass One shopping mall and Kopitiam Square (which has a hawker centre and wet market) are also just one LRT stop away.

For buyers with young children, the good news is that five primary schools are within 1km of Treasure Crest. These are Nan Chiau Primary, Springdale Primary, Anchor Green Primary, Punggol Green Primary and Compassvale Primary.

Sengkang Riverside Park is also a few minutes away, where residents can enjoy a refreshing walk and the facilities at Sengkang Sports Complex. Plus, there’s a park connector which links to Punggol Waterway Park and Coney Island.

The Criterion

PHOTO: The Criterion

Address: Yishun Street 51

Number of units: 505

Nearest MRT/LRT stations: Khatib MRT (1.4km)

Average price psf: $1,073

The Criterion is one of three ECs that are MOP-ing in the Yishun and Sembawang area this year. It has a mix of 2 to 5-bedroom units to suit couples, young families and even multi-generational families.

Primary schools within 1km of The Criterion are Hua Min Primary, Naval Base Primary and Northland Primary. Half of its blocks are also within 1km of North View Primary.

For your grocery needs, there’s a Sheng Siong supermarket within a 5-minute walk away and a FairPrice Finest at Wisteria Mall. The mall has F&B outlets, hair and beauty salons, enrichment centres and other services. There are also several coffee shops in the HDB developments nearby.

One downside of The Criterion is that it’s not very close to an MRT station, but there are bus services that’ll bring you to Khatib MRT in less than 15 minutes.