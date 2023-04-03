Resales HDB projects near May 2023 BTO locations

The HDB BTO May 2023 launch will feature about 5,480 units in four housing estates, including mature estates Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa, and Serangoon, and non-mature estate Tengah.

The launch is sure to be exciting as it's been more than five years since Bedok and Serangoon saw new BTO launches. BTO balloters now have a shot again at living in these highly sought-after, mature neighbourhoods.

As for the BTO projects in Tengah, high application rates are also expected, especially following the news that Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) will be moving from Barker Road to Tengah in 2030.

The competition will be tight, and even tighter, if you're not a first-timer. Not everyone will succeed in securing a flat in this May 2023 BTO balloting exercise, while some don't have the time to wait for nearly five years for a new BTO.

BTO alternatives: Resale HDB flats nearby

With around 94 out of 99 years of lease remaining, newly MOP-ed flats might appeal to some homebuyers, especially among younger families and singles who want a relatively new flat without the long wait. Moreover, it can always be a plan B if you miss the BTO launch! You might need to increase your budget, though, as HDB resale prices are often higher than BTO.

If you are still weighing your options between a resale flat and a BTO, we've provided some options for resale HDB projects near the May 2023 BTO locations.

Bedok

The Bedok May 2023 BTO project is located along Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3. It's been nearly 7 years since there was a BTO launch in this estate. This might increase the demand for this Bedok BTO project, especially because it has the widest selection of flat types available - larger units include 5-room and 3Gen flats.

Larger families would prefer a more spacious home and that's where Fengshan Greenville comes in as a great alternative (there are 5-room flats available). It just MOP-ed in 2022.

Fengshan Greenville

Location: bounded by Bedok North Road and Bedok North Street 4

TOP: 2017

Unit types: Studio apartments, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats

Nearest MRT: Tanah Merah MRT Station (778m, 13 minutes journey by bus)

Primary schools within 1km: Bedok Green Primary School, Fengshan Primary School, St. Anthony's Canossian Primary School, Yu Neng Primary School, and Red Swastika School

Like the May 2023 Bedok BTO, the nearest MRT station to Fengshan Greenville is Tanah Merah and there are various amenities such as schools, shopping centres, and parks nearby. If you pick this HDB resale flat in Bedok, you can easily do grocery shopping or find tasty meals to eat as Fengshan Market and Food Centre is located next door.

To whom it may concern (yes, parents!), there are at least 5 primary schools within a 1km radius of Fengshan Greenville. These include the popular St. Anthony's Canossian Primary and Red Swastika School. You can rest easy during the balloting exercise!

Fengshan Greenville's residents can enjoy various on-site facilities: a central garden, a fitness station, a children's playground, a roof garden and a childcare centre.

Kallang/Whampoa

The May 2023 BTO project in Kallang/Whampoa enjoys the most central location. Located in Farrer Park, it is likely to fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model. The site is next to Farrer Park Fields BTO, a PLH project launched in the February 2023 BTO. It's also right next to the upcoming sports facilities in Farrer Park.

We think that Bendemeer Light can be a potential option if you choose to get a resale HDB flat nearby instead. While the Kallang/Whampoa May 2023 BTO project is around a 10-minute walk to Little India MRT, Bendemeer Light is a 7-minute walk to Bendemeer MRT - both stations are on the Downtown Line (DTL).

Bendemeer Light

Location: along Bendemeer Road

TOP: 2017

Unit types: 3- and 4-room flats

Nearest MRT: Bendemeer MRT Station (500m, approx. 7 minutes walk)

Primary schools within 1km: Bendemeer Primary School, Farrer Park Primary School, and Hong Wen School

The major selling point of Bendemeer Light HDB is its central location - everything is within quick reach. A 10-minute walk takes you to many public amenities such as Bendemeer MRT Station, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Aperia Mall, Jalan Besar Sports Centre, and Mustafa Centre, among others.

Families with younger children would also be happy to find several childcare centres near Bendemeer Light - since there's none within the development. For example, Star Learners @ Boon Keng is only 250 metres away.

Overall, Bendemeer Light is a pretty good choice compared to the Kallang May 2023 BTO project. One concern about the HDB is probably its lack of on-site amenities - no worries, though, as the locale provides residents with everything they need.

If you prefer a resale HDB flat in Kallang with many amenities within the development, you can consider Kallang Trivista!

Kallang Trivista (TOP: 2017) is also nearby, and it has facilities such as a childcare centre and a rooftop garden. Most importantly, there are 5-room flats available in Kallang Trivista that might be better for larger families.

Resale flats near Kallang/Whampoa BTO

Serangoon

Another exciting project in the May 2023 BTO is the Serangoon BTO project. It's the first in Serangoon that is open to couples and families. Located in a mature estate, future residents can enjoy various amenities that have been developed over the years. The upcoming Serangoon North MRT on the new Cross Island Line (CRL) will also enhance the connectivity of the North-East Region.

Unfortunately, the Serangoon BTO is the smallest project in the May 2023 BTO launch - with only around 330 units (4- and 5-room flats) up for grabs. Competition will be stiff, especially if you're not eligible for first-timer benefits. An alternative is Teck Ghee Parkview HDB in Ang Mo Kio. Although it's not in Serangoon, it's only about 3km from the Serangoon BTO.

Teck Ghee Parkview

Location: bounded by Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, and Ang Mo Kio Street 44

TOP: 2018

Unit types: 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats

Nearest MRT: Upcoming Tavistock MRT (250m), Ang Mo Kio MRT (950m)

Primary schools within 1km: Teck Ghee Primary School, Townsville Primary School, and Jing Shan Primary School

Teck Ghee Parkview offers similar unit types as the Serangoon BTO and has several amenities such as a childcare centre. The upcoming Tavistock MRT on the CRL Phase 1 (slated for completion in 2030) is only around a 7-minute walk from the HDB complex.

Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, just opposite Teck Ghee Parkview, has a wide variety of shops and hawker stalls so residents can easily grab groceries or some hot meals here. Education-wise, it is still within a 2km radius of the popular Rosyth School!

Another alternative near the Serangoon May 2023 BTO is Hougang Crimson HDB (TOP: 2016). Hougang Crimson is located east of Serangoon North, and it offers 3- and 4-room flat options.

Hougang Crimson also has a hawker centre just outside the development - you'll find tons of hawker favourites at Ci Yuan Hawker Centre.

Resale flats near Serangoon BTO

Tengah

The May 2023 BTO launch features two BTO projects in Tengah. The one along Plantation Close may offer more convenience, given its proximity to Jurong East, considering that it will take some time for the ones in Tengah New Town to be up and running.

Fairly speaking, you do have to wait for quite a while until Tengah is fully developed. It may take 10 to 20 years. It is worth the wait, though, as Tengah is envisioned to be a smart and sustainable town, with modern features such as EV charging points and AI platforms.

However, if you don't have that much time to wait, HDB resale flats in Bukit Batok might be great to consider. It is the closest neighbourhood to Tengah, so you will still be relatively close to the future Wakanda-like smart town.

Here are some of our recommendations for resale HDB flats near Tengah!

Skyline @ Bukit Batok

Location: Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 22

TOP: 2017

Unit types: 3-, 4- and 5-room flats

Nearest MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (1km, approx. 12 minutes walk)

Primary schools within 1km: Bukit View Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, and Yuhua Primary School

Skyline I and II @ Bukit Batok reached MOP status last year - it's fresh on the resale market. The HDB is still within walking distance to Bukit Batok MRT Station on the North-South Line (NSL). If it's too far to walk, there's also a bus stop right at the edge of this project (Bus Stop Blk 298).

Skyline @ Bukit Batok is an extension to a park connector with a central green spine running across the project area. Like other modern HDBs, it has a selection of facilities such as a children's playground and fitness corner.

On top of that, it's a stone's throw away from Bukit Batok Swimming Complex and Sports Centre - residents will have plenty of spaces to do sports or outdoor activities as Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Park and Bukit Batok Central Park are also nearby.

In terms of accessibility, Skyline II @ Bukit Batok is great for drivers as it is located near the PIE. However, residents might find it noisy due to the nearby expressway, flyover, and MRT tracks.

West Crest @ Bukit Batok

Location: bounded by Bukit Batok Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 3

TOP: 2017

Unit types: 2-, 4-, and 5-room flats

Nearest MRT: Future Tengah Park MRT (400m), Bukit Batok MRT Station (1.6km)

Primary schools within 1km: Jurong Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, and Yuhua Primary School

West Crest @ Bukit Batok is another project worth looking at. Its location is closer to Tengah Park Avenue BTO. This means it is also closer to the new ACS (Primary) campus which will move to Tengah in 2030. Parents who want to secure a place for their children in this popular school should take this into consideration!

There are around 10 primary schools within a 2km radius of West Crest, including Jurong Primary, Princess Elizabeth Primary, and Bukit View Primary School. You can also find many secondary schools and higher education around the area such as Millennia Institute, a short walk from the HDB complex.

Overall, West Crest @ Bukit Batok is a suitable home for building families. The spacious units provide more space for households to expand. Numerous facilities within the precinct also cater to family living, such as a children's playground, retail shops, and an education centre.

Another similar option is West Valley @ Bukit Batok (TOP: 2017). It is also located nearby, so basically both HDBs share the same locality and public amenities. The difference is that the largest unit available in West Valley @ Bukit Batok is 4-room flats (around 93 sqm), while a 5-room flat at West Crest is around 112 sqm.

Residents of West Crest and West Valley @ Bukit Batok might find the developments less accessible now as the nearest existing MRT station is over a kilometre away. Not for long, though! Tengah Park MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line (JRL), expected to be ready in 2028, is a short walk from both HDBs.

This article was first published in 99.co.