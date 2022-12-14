A review of 28 condo units sold at a loss in November 2022

Last week, we covered the top 10 condos sold at record capital gains by regions (CCR, RCR and OCR) and holding periods (less than 10 years and more than 10 years).

Today, we’ll review the top 28 condo units in November 2022 (based on URA data captured from 1st to 25th November 2022), which sold at a capital loss.

If you’re a holder of a condo unit, you may wonder why any homeowner would sell his apartment at a loss.

This is because, besides the capital loss, the homeowner’s losses would be much higher if he factors other costs like legal fees, stamp duties, interest payments, taxes, maintenance, renovations, repairs, etc.

The key aspect to note here is that if he had held onto the apartment for many years, these expenses would have accumulated yearly. So it would make sense to cut loss and sell it now before they accumulate even more.

Some may even do so because they need the cash or are forced to liquidate due to court proceedings.

A few would sell at a capital loss because they want to hedge against the sale with their diversified assets.

Suppose their overall portfolio is net positive – it won’t hurt to let go of this loss-making property to reinvest their proceeds into other more lucrative investments with better returns.

One thing to remember is not all condo units in the same development would sell at a loss. For example, while two units at Reflections at Keppel Bay sold at a loss in November, earlier in September, one seller made a capital gain of $6.6 million selling one.

So no two units are the same – even if they are two apartments side-by-side on the same floor; one may be sold at a loss and another at a gain.

Whatever the reasons, you can glean some patterns and lessons here. Hopefully, it will help you with your research when you speak to a property consultant to list your property for sale.