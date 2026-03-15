River Modern vs other River Valley new launches: How does it compare?

River Modern marks the fourth new launch in the River Valley area within less than a year. In 2025 alone, three projects - River Green, Promenade Peak, and Zyon Grand - were introduced to the market. Together, these four developments add about 2,281 new private homes to the neighbourhood. And the pipeline is not done yet, with River Valley Green Parcel C still slated for a future launch.

Naturally, the rapid arrival of several projects in such a short span may raise questions about whether supply could start to outpace demand in this prime residential enclave. So far, however, market response suggests that buyer interest remains resilient. The three earlier launches have each moved a substantial number of units, and transactions continue to be recorded months after their initial release.

River Modern itself moved 90 per cent of its units at an average price of S$3,266 per square foot (psf) over its launch weekend (March 7-8). The apartments sold were priced from S$1.5 million for a 2-bedroom unit to S$6.7 million for a 4-bedder. The highest selling price recorded was S$3,693 psf.

For buyers still on the fence, the remaining unsold units may not be around for long. In this article, we take a closer look at where River Modern stands in today's market and how it compares with the other new launches in River Valley, so you can decide with greater confidence.

Comparing River Modern with previous new launches

Although the four newest launches in River Valley are located within the same neighbourhood, they are not necessarily competing for the same group of buyers. Each project differs in its unit mix, pricing, and overall positioning, which naturally segments demand and attracts slightly different buyer profiles.

River Modern, for instance, appears to place greater emphasis on functionality and liveability, which may appeal more to own-stay buyers. Location is also one of the project's strongest selling points. River Modern sits on one of the last remaining river-facing residential plots along this stretch of the Singapore River. The views from this frontage will likely form a key part of the development's appeal.

In terms of connectivity, the project benefits from direct access to the Great World MRT station. That said, it is slightly less exceptional than River Green, which sits directly above the station. Still, River Modern enjoys excellent day-to-day convenience, with Great World City just nearby and the established dining and lifestyle offerings of Robertson Quay within easy reach.

Another notable advantage is its proximity to River Valley Primary School, which sits just across the road. For many homebuyers, this ticks off three of the most important location considerations when evaluating a new launch: close MRT access, a reputable primary school nearby, and everyday amenities within walking distance.

Overall unit mix

River Modern joins Zyon Grand, River Green, and Promenade Peak as part of the newer batch of post-GFA harmonisation projects in this enclave. In practical terms, this means that while the stated square footage may appear smaller compared to older resale developments nearby, the layouts are generally designed to be more space-efficient and functional.

Unit Type Size (sqft) No. of Units Per cent of Unit Mix 2-bedroom 538 70 38.5 per cent 2-bedroom Plus 646 / 678 / 689 105 3-bedroom 797 / 829 / 904 105 46.1 per cent 3-bedroom Flex 893 35 3-bedroom Plus 1,098 / 1,109 70 4-bedroom 1,464 35 15.4 per cent 4-bedroom Plus 1,830 35

Looking at the unit mix at River Modern, 3-bedroom units form the largest share of the development at 46.1 per cent. This is a noticeable shift compared to the earlier launches in the area. With nearly half the project made up of 3-bedroom homes, River Modern's positioning leans more clearly towards owner-occupiers rather than investors.

By comparison, Promenade Peak, River Green, and Zyon Grand were more weighted towards smaller, compact units, which naturally makes them more appealing to investors. At River Green, for instance, 2-bedroom units account for more than half of the development's total unit count.

Another notable distinction is that River Modern is the only one among the four recent launches that does not offer 1-bedroom units, further reinforcing its focus on more practical homes suitable for families.

Project 1BR 2BR 3BR 4BR 5BR River Green 420 - 452 sqft 537 - 657 sqft 786 - 883 sqft 980 sqft N/A Promenade Peak 527 sqft 657 - 797 sqft 1,033 - 1,195 sqft 1,421 - 1,582 sqft 1,884 sqft Zyon Grand 474 sqft 538 - 721 sqft 818 - 1,076 sqft 1,421 - 1,615 sqft 1,819 - 2,756 sqft River Modern N/A 538 - 689 sqft 797 - 1,109 sqft 1,464 - 1,830 sqft N/A

2-bedroom unit

2-bedroom units at River Modern start from S$1.548 million (S$2,877 psf) for a 538 sqft home. This puts its smallest 2-bedroom configuration broadly in line with the entry-level layouts at Zyon Grand and River Green, both in terms of floor area and starting price.

Over at Promenade Peak, however, the entry point is higher at about S$1.8 million, largely because the units there come with a larger floor area. That said, when comparing purely on a psf basis, 2-bedroom units at Promenade Peak remain the most affordable among the recent launches in the area.

Based on transactions recorded in 2025, the average prices for 2-bedroom units were:

River Green: S$3,132 psf

Promenade Peak: S$2,914 psf

Zyon Grand: S$3,013 psf

More recent deals in 2026 suggest prices are trending higher. A 2-bedroom unit at River Green has already reached S$3,681 psf, while Promenade Peak remains the only project where transactions still sit below the S$3,000 psf mark.

Availability is another factor to consider. At this stage, only a limited number of 2-bedroom units remain at the earlier launches. For River Green and Zyon Grand, many of the remaining options are higher-floor units, which typically come with a noticeable price premium.

River Modern offers two main 2-bedroom configurations. The entry-level option is the 538 sqft 2-bedroom, while the 2-bedroom Plus comes in three slightly larger formats - 646 sqft, 678 sqft, and 689 sqft - providing a bit more breathing room for buyers who want additional space.

The smallest 538 sqft layout clearly targets buyers seeking the lowest possible entry price into the River Valley new launch market. In fact, it may now be the most accessible option among recent launches, given that Promenade Peak's starting quantum already sits above S$1.8 million.

All 2-bedroom units here adopt a dumbbell layout, where the bedrooms are positioned on opposite sides of the living area. This configuration is popular because it improves privacy and makes the living and dining space feel more usable.

Showflat: 2-bedroom Plus layout

The showflat presented at the sales gallery is the largest 2-bedroom Plus layout, measuring 689 sqft. As you enter the unit, you step straight into the kitchen area rather than a dedicated foyer. For a home of this size, this layout decision feels practical, as it avoids wasting space on circulation.

One design detail that immediately stands out is the herringbone vinyl flooring used in the bedrooms. It's not something you see very often in Singapore condos. While it likely adds to the developer's costs, the pattern does give the rooms a slightly more upscale and distinctive finish.

Moving further in, the living and dining area is clean and functional. The space comfortably accommodates a four-seater dining table, while the living area can fit a three-seater sofa and a TV console without the room feeling cramped. The rectangular proportions also make furniture placement fairly straightforward.

The balcony extends from the living room, and in this stack, it plays a more meaningful role than just an outdoor ledge. Since the unit faces Kim Seng Park and the Singapore River, the balcony effectively becomes an extension of the living space, making the outdoor view part of the everyday experience.

3-bedroom unit

River Modern offers three variations of 3-bedroom layouts: the standard 3-bedroom, the 3-bedroom Flex, and the 3-bedroom Plus.

The entry-level option is the 797 sqft standard 3-bedroom, which starts from S$2.298 million (S$2,883 psf). In terms of floor area, this smaller configuration is broadly comparable to the 3-bedroom units at River Green. Meanwhile, the larger 3-bedroom Plus layouts are closer in size to the 3-bedroom offerings at Promenade Peak.

Across the earlier launches, however, availability has become increasingly limited, while prices have risen in tandem. Recent transactions of 3-bedroom units at Zyon Grand are averaging around S$3,450 psf, while Promenade Peak has also crossed the S$3,000 psf mark for this unit type.

This effectively leaves River Modern's standard 3-bedroom as one of the few remaining options for buyers seeking a relatively more accessible entry price into the River Valley new launch market.

Buyers who are prepared to stretch their budgets closer to S$4 million, however, will still find a wider range of options. Some higher-floor units and larger layouts remain at the earlier launches, especially Promenade Peak, while River Modern itself offers additional space through its 3-bedroom Plus layouts.

Showflat: 3-bedroom Plus layout

The showflat at the River Modern sales gallery showcases the smaller 3-bedroom Plus layout at 1,098 sqft, and even at this size, it feels relatively generous by today's standards. The wide frontage and the seamless integration of the kitchen with the living and dining area give the space a more expansive feel - almost closer to what you might expect from a compact 4-bedroom layout.

Beyond the three bedrooms, the unit also comes with two bathrooms and an additional powder room, a practical feature for households that host guests regularly.

4-bedroom unit

4-bedroom units at River Modern start from S$4.588 million (S$3,134 psf) for a 1,464 sqft layout. In terms of size, this standard 4-bedroom is broadly comparable to the 4-bedroom units at Promenade Peak and Zyon Grand. The 4-bedroom Plus, however, steps up significantly in scale at 1,830 sqft, putting it closer in size to the 5-bedroom units offered at the earlier River Valley launches.

One notable point is that the 4-bedroom new supply across the previous projects has become almost non-existent. It left the comparable options down to River Modern's 4-bedroom Plus or the 5-bedroom units at Promenade Peak and Zyon Grand. For context, these larger 5-bedroom homes are currently priced in the S$6 million to S$6.5 million range, and their psf pricing is also likely to sit above the starting psf for River Modern's 4-bedroom units.

In practical terms, buyers with the budget for the 4-bedroom Plus at River Modern may also find themselves considering the larger 5-bedroom options available in the earlier launches. On the other hand, those specifically looking for a more conventional 4-bedroom layout may need to move early. The standard 4-bedroom units make up only 35 units, or about 8 per cent of the total project, making them relatively scarce within the development and the broader River Valley new launch market.

Showflat: 4-bedroom Plus layout

At the sales gallery, the 4-bedroom Plus is the layout currently on display. Like several other units in the project, it adopts a dumbbell-style configuration, which separates the bedrooms more effectively across the unit. The layout includes a private lift lobby, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room, and a spacious living and dining area.

The kitchen is designed with practical family living in mind. It comes with a yard, household shelter, and an additional storage space, offering a more functional back-of-house area that larger households will appreciate. Finishes remain consistent with the rest of the project: porcelain tiles in the living and dining areas, herringbone vinyl flooring in the bedrooms, and ceiling heights of around 2.825m.

Overall, the layout is regular in shape with clear circulation paths and minimal wasted space. The rooms are easy to furnish, and the proportions feel practical rather than overly experimental - which is often what families prioritise at this size. That said, buyers who prefer more bedrooms within a similar floor area may also want to look at Promenade Peak or Zyon Grand, where 5-bedroom configurations are available.

Our final take on River Modern

River Modern ticks several of the key boxes that buyers tend to prioritise. The development sits in a proven location, offers generally efficient layouts, and benefits from a setting that few new projects can replicate today - riverfront views. Unsurprisingly, these riverfront stacks, especially those on the higher floors, are likely to command a noticeable premium.

This also means that the price difference within the project can be quite wide. A lower-floor, inward-facing unit may sit at a very different price point compared to a higher-floor river-facing stack. Ultimately, buyers will have to decide what matters more: the view itself or simply being in the location.

For some, the inward-facing units may still present a sensible choice. Residents would still enjoy the same connectivity along with proximity to Great World City and the surrounding neighbourhood amenities, but without paying the additional premium attached to the river view.

From a market perspective, River Modern is also launching in a relatively well-established pricing environment. Earlier projects in the area have already set clear benchmarks, which means buyers today have a fairly good sense of how the development sits within the broader River Valley new launch landscape.

Looking ahead, there are still a couple of potential additions to the pipeline. River Valley Green (Parcel C) remains an upcoming site within the same district, while Peck Hay Road, confirmed for 1H2026, will introduce another central residential plot. Beyond these, however, most of the future Government Land Sales pipeline appears to be concentrated in OCR and RCR locations rather than the CCR.

For buyers evaluating River Modern, the takeaway is fairly straightforward. Short-term competition within the River Valley precinct will still exist, but over the longer term, new supply in the CCR - especially along this stretch of the Singapore River - remains relatively limited compared to other parts of the island.

[[nid:730772]]

This article was first published in 99.co.