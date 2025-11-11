S$1 to RM3.18: Ringgit strengthens against Singapore dollar, lowest exchange rate in 3 years

The exchange rate for the Singapore dollar to Malaysian ringgit dropped to its lowest in three years on Tuesday (Nov 11), according to Google Finance.

As at 3.46pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday, Google's currency exchange tracker showed that the ringgit was trading at 3.1804 against the Singapore dollar — the lowest since Sept 2, 2022.

Over the past year, the exchange rate to ringgit has typically held steady between 3.25 and 3.35, but it started rising in the last week of October.

The ringgit has also been strengthening against other currencies, including the US dollar, pound sterling, Philippine peso and Thai baht.

